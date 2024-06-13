* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's rally after inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 42.76 points, or 1.55%, to 2,770.93 by 0054 GMT, led by gains in chipmakers.

** The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted record closing highs for a third straight session on Wednesday after inflation data came in softer than expected.

** The Fed held interest rates steady and pushed out the start of rate cuts to perhaps as late as December, as policymakers sketched out their view of an economy that remains virtually unchanged across its major dimensions for years to come.

** South Korea's finance ministry and central bank officials on Thursday said they will coordinate closely to respond to any financial market volatility possible amid a divergence of global monetary policies.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 2.22% and peer SK Hynix gained 4.42%, helped by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index's 2.9% jump overnight.

** Search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao climbed 2.26% and 2.09%, respectively, while battery makers, automakers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers also firmed.

** Of the total 928 traded issues, 587 shares advanced, while 265 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 434.0 billion won ($317.46 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,369.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.50% higher than its previous close at 1,376.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 point to 104.85.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.6 basis points to 3.262%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.0 basis points to 3.330%. ($1 = 1,367.1200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)