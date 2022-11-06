Advanced search
    A035420   KR7035420009

NAVER CORPORATION

(A035420)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
174000.00 KRW   +2.96%
11/06Trending : Naver Misses Profit Expectations on Sluggish Ad Sales, Higher Costs
DJ
11/06Naver Third-Quarter Profit Fell 28% on Year, Missing Consensus
DJ
11/02S.Korean shares fall as Fed's Powell dashes hopes of policy easing
RE
Trending : Naver Misses Profit Expectations on Sluggish Ad Sales, Higher Costs

11/06/2022 | 11:03pm EST
0347 GMT - Naver Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after it missed earnings expectations. The South Korean internet-platform company said Monday that its quarterly net profit fell 28% from a year earlier, while revenue rose 19%. Sluggish sales of its search-platform and online-display ads weighed on profit, as did labor and other operating costs, as the company expanded its footprint, including through the more than $1 billion acquisition of online-fashion reseller Poshmark Inc. Naver shares were recently 0.3% lower. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-22 2302ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
NAVER CORPORATION 2.96% 174000 End-of-day quote.-54.03%
POSHMARK, INC. -0.17% 17.8 Delayed Quote.4.52%
Financials
Sales 2022 8 238 B 5,84 B 5,84 B
Net income 2022 1 070 B 0,76 B 0,76 B
Net cash 2022 268 B 0,19 B 0,19 B
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 0,31%
Capitalization 26 063 B 18 491 M 18 491 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 750
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart NAVER CORPORATION
NAVER Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NAVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 174 000,00 KRW
Average target price 269 766,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Soo-Yeon Choi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nam-Sun Kim Chief Financial Officer
Hae-Jin Lee Global Investment Officer
Ui-Jong Cheong Independent Director
In-Moo Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVER CORPORATION-54.03%18 491
ALPHABET INC.-40.23%1 121 335
BAIDU, INC.-42.74%29 440
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-49.06%17 320
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 840
GURUNAVI, INC.-5.66%149