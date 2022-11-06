Trending : Naver Misses Profit Expectations on Sluggish Ad Sales, Higher Costs

0347 GMT - Naver Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after it missed earnings expectations. The South Korean internet-platform company said Monday that its quarterly net profit fell 28% from a year earlier, while revenue rose 19%. Sluggish sales of its search-platform and online-display ads weighed on profit, as did labor and other operating costs, as the company expanded its footprint, including through the more than $1 billion acquisition of online-fashion reseller Poshmark Inc. Naver shares were recently 0.3% lower. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-22 2302ET