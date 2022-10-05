Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Presentation at Upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced that results from the Company’s ongoing preclinical studies evaluating targeted immunotherapy for cancer based on the Manocept platform have been accepted for presentation at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (“SITC”) to be held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in person and virtually November 8-12, 2022 in Boston, MA.

The abstract, “Synthetic CD206 Targeted Constructs Carrying Paclitaxel or Novel Bisphosphonate Payloads Alter Macrophages Towards Pro-inflammatory Phenotypes; The Paclitaxel Construct Improves the Efficacy of anti-CTLA4 in CT26 Tumors” (Abstract #1161), will be presented as a poster on November 10, 9 am to 9 pm in the conference center’s poster hall. Further details of the abstract will be announced in a future press release once the meeting embargo is lifted.

Abstract title and session information can be found on the SITC Annual Meeting website at: https://www.sitcancer.org/2022/home.

Dr. Michael Rosol, Chief Medical Officer for Navidea, said, “We are delighted by the opportunity to present these important preclinical results at this internationally recognized meeting.” Dr. Rosol continued, “We continue to develop the Manocept platform, using its potent ability to target macrophages, for the development of new immunotherapies for diseases including cancer.”

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea’s Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navidea’s strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company’s pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts. For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.

