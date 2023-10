Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:NAVB) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of undetected disease. The Company's business is focused on two primary types of drug products, such as diagnostic substances, including Tc99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications of its Manocept platform, and therapeutic development programs, including therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform. It has developed processes for producing the first four therapeutic Manocept immuno-construct series, the Manocept doxorubicin (MAN-DOX) series, which is designed to specifically target and kill or modify activated CD206+ macrophages by delivering doxorubicin, a Manocept paclitaxel series (MAN-PAC), and a Manocept Bisphosphonate series (MAN-BIS).