    NAVB   US63937X2027

NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(NAVB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-08-01 pm EDT
0.5982 USD   -0.12%
05:50pNAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
05:50pNAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:31pNavidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Study Examining Use of Tc99m Tilmanocept for Lymphatic Mapping and Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy in Melanoma and Oral Cancer in Australia
BU
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/01/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Witter Malcolm G
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. [NAVB] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
4995 BRADENTON AVE., SUITE 240
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
DUBLIN OH 43017
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Witter Malcolm G
4995 BRADENTON AVE., SUITE 240

DUBLIN, OH43017 		X

Signatures
/s/ Erika L. Eves for Malcolm G. Witter, by power of attorney 2022-08-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Stock issued under the Amended and Restated 2014 Stock Incentive Plan in partial payment of monthly non-employee director fees.
(2) Issuance deferred at the request of the Reporting Person.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 21:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
