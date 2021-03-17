Navidea Biopharmaceuticals : to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Corporate Update

Log in
03/17/2021
Conference Call to be Held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT) to discuss financial results and corporate developments for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Jed Latkin, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Rosol, Chief Medical Officer, and Joel Kaufman, Chief Business Officer, will host the call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide an update on recent developments and clinical progress. Management will be available to answer questions live immediately following the earnings announcement and prepared remarks portion of the call.

To participate in the call and webcast, please refer to the information below:

Event: Q4 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. (EDT)
U.S. & Canada Dial-in: 877-407-0312
International Dial-in: +1 201-389-0899
Conference ID: 13714810
Webcast Link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/navidbioph20210324/en

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Navidea’s corporate website at www.navidea.com. In addition, the recorded conference call can be replayed and will be available for 90 days following the call on Navidea’s website.

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept™ platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea’s Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navidea’s strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company’s pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts. For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, any of which could turn out to be incorrect. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
