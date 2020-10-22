INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Navient Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Navient Corporation (“Navient” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NAVI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Attorney General of New Jersey filed a lawsuit against Navient on October 20, 2020. The Attorney General’s press release summarized the case as “alleging the student loan servicer engaged in unconscionable commercial practices, deceptive conduct, and misrepresentations when servicing thousands of New Jersey consumers’ student loans.” Based on this news, shares of Navient fell by 7% on October 21, 2020.

