Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Navient Corporation    NAVI

NAVIENT CORPORATION

(NAVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Navient Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Navient Corporation (“Navient” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NAVI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Attorney General of New Jersey filed a lawsuit against Navient on October 20, 2020. The Attorney General’s press release summarized the case as “alleging the student loan servicer engaged in unconscionable commercial practices, deceptive conduct, and misrepresentations when servicing thousands of New Jersey consumers’ student loans.” Based on this news, shares of Navient fell by 7% on October 21, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NAVIENT CORPORATION
12:50pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
11:58aNAVIENT STOCK ALERT : Nationally Recognized Investor Rights Litigation Firm Laba..
BU
10/21INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Claims A..
BU
10/21NAVIENT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Cl..
BU
10/21NAVIENT STOCK ALERT : Nationally Recognized Investor Rights Litigation Firm Laba..
BU
10/21NAVIENT : 2020 Third-Quarter Earnings Presentation (PDF, 612 KB)
PU
10/20NAVIENT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/20NAVIENT : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
PU
10/20NAVIENT : posts third-quarter 2020 financial results
AQ
10/20Navient posts third-quarter 2020 financial results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 243 M - -
Net income 2020 382 M - -
Net Debt 2020 80 866 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,67x
Yield 2020 6,91%
Capitalization 1 712 M 1 712 M -
EV / Sales 2020 66,5x
EV / Sales 2021 72,8x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart NAVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 12,00 $
Last Close Price 9,18 $
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John F. Remondi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda A. Mills Chairman
Joe Fisher EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jane J. Thompson Independent Director
Katherine A. Lehman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION-32.89%1 712
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%26 331
ORIX CORPORATION-25.73%16 023
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-25.41%15 680
ACOM CO., LTD.-7.24%6 904
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED59.33%6 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group