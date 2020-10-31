Log in
(NAVI) ALERT: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation of Navient Corporation; Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm

10/31/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson &Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state law by Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) ("Navient" or the "Company") and certain of its officers.  Navient provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels.

On October 21, 2020, New Jersey Attorney General sued Navient in Superior Court in Essex County. The Attorney General's complaint alleges that Navient "engaged in unconscionable commercial practices, deceptive conduct, and misrepresentations when servicing thousands of New Jersey consumers' student loans." The suit also states that Navient has violated New Jersey's consumer protection laws. Following this news, Navient's stock price fell sharply.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Navient shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navi-alert--johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-of-navient-corporation-investors-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301164303.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

© PRNewswire 2020

