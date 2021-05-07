Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Navient Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAVI   US63938C1080

NAVIENT CORPORATION

(NAVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NAVIENT INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Navient Corporation – NAVI

05/07/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Navient Corporation (NasdaqGS: NAVI).

Throughout 2017 and 2018, several civil lawsuits were filed against the Company by Attorneys General from Illinois, Pennsylvania, Washington, California and Mississippi and the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) and for violations of state and/or federal consumer protection laws, based on allegations of widespread acts of misconduct detrimental to borrowers of the loans it services. The Company has also received separate CIDs or subpoenas from the Attorneys General for the District of Columbia, Kansas, Oregon, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and Indiana on similar grounds. In October 2020, the New Jersey Attorney General also filed suit against the Company for violation of New Jersey consumer protection laws, alleging that it is “engaged in unconscionable commercial practices, deceptive conduct, and misrepresentations when servicing thousands of New Jersey consumers’ student loans.”

The Company has also been sued in securities class action lawsuits for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws. Recently, a New Jersey federal judge certified the class in the consolidated case, allowing the case to proceed even further.

The actions of the Company’s executives have exposed it to potential penalties, fines and other financial losses from the numerous investigations and lawsuits by public officials, consumers and shareholders.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Navient’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Navient’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Navient shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-navi/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NAVIENT CORPORATION
05/07NAVIENT INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Inves..
BU
05/07NAVIENT  : S&P Revises Navient Corp. Outlook To Stable On Better-Than-Expected P..
MT
05/03NAVIENT  : Wedbush Adjusts Navient's Price Target to $19 From $14.25, Keeps Outp..
MT
04/30NAVIENT  : Investor Presentation Q1 2021
PU
04/30NAVIENT CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
04/29NAVIENT  : Credit Suisse Raises Navient's PT to $15.50 from $13.50, Notes 'Stron..
MT
04/28NAVIENT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
04/27NAVIENT  : Q1 Adjusted EPS Gain Thumps Estimates; Stock Up 3% in Late Trade
MT
04/27NAVIENT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27NAVIENT  : 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 085 M - -
Net income 2021 735 M - -
Net Debt 2021 73 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,69x
Yield 2021 3,69%
Capitalization 3 050 M 3 050 M -
EV / Sales 2021 70,8x
EV / Sales 2022 71,6x
Nbr of Employees 5 560
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart NAVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,05 $
Last Close Price 17,34 $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John F. Remondi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Fisher Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Linda A. Mills Chairman
Steve Hauber Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, Senior VP
Jane J. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION73.01%3 050
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%45 048
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL29.36%26 114
ORIX CORPORATION14.11%19 879
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.16.28%7 531
ACOM CO., LTD.7.03%6 777