Navient : 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Forward-Looking Statements; Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following information is current as of June 30, 2022 (unless otherwise noted) and should be read in connection with Navient Corporation's "Navient" Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Form 10-K"), filed by Navient with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 25, 2022 and subsequent reports filed by Navient with the SEC. Definitions for capitalized terms in

this presentation not defined herein can be found in the 2021 Form 10-K. This presentation contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the federal securities law, about our business, and prospects and other information that is based on management's current expectations as of the date of this presentation. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company's beliefs, opinions or expectations and statements that assume or are dependent upon future events, are forward-looking statements and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "may," "could," "should," "goal," or "target." Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in such forward-looking statements.

For Navient, these factors include, among others, the risks and uncertainties associated with:

the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including changes in the macroeconomic environment, restrictions on business, individual or travel activities intended to slow the spread of the pandemic and volatility in market conditions resulting from the pandemic including interest rates;

COVID-19 pandemic, including changes in the macroeconomic environment, restrictions on business, individual or travel activities intended to slow the spread of the pandemic and volatility in market conditions resulting from the pandemic including interest rates; the value of equities and other financial assets; the risks and uncertainties associated with increases in financing costs;

the availability of financing or limits on our liquidity resulting from disruptions in the capital markets or other factors;

unanticipated increases in costs associated with compliance with federal, state or local laws and regulations;

changes in the demand for asset management and business processing solutions or other changes in marketplaces in which we compete (including increased competition);

changes in accounting standards including but not limited to changes pertaining to loan loss reserves and estimates or other accounting standards that may impact our operations;

adverse outcomes in any significant litigation to which the company is a party;

credit risk associated with the company's underwriting standards or exposure to third parties, including counterparties to hedging transactions; and

changes in the terms of education loans and the educational credit marketplace (including changes resulting from the CARES Act or other new laws and the implementation of existing laws).

The company could also be affected by, among other things: