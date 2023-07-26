2Q 2023

Earnings Call Presentation

Strategic Imperatives

Maximize the cash flows from our

While focusing on…

Enhance the value of our

loan portfolios

growth businesses

• Conducting in-depth review

Continuously strengthening

our control environment

Driving customer satisfaction

and social responsibility

Continuously simplify the

Maintain a strong balance sheet

business and increase efficiency

and distribute excess capital

Federal Education Loans - Overview

• FFELP portfolio of $41 billion

- No newly originated FFELP loans

since 2010

($ in millions)

5-Year Projected Annual FFELP Cash Flows 1

$600

$400

$682$660$624

$200 $363

$0

$571

-

97-100% of principal and interest

guaranteed by U.S. government

• Holding 50 basis points of equity capital

against portfolio

• Projected cash flows from this portfolio

are based on:

-

Cash flows from loans net of secured

financing costs

-

Assumed Constant Prepayment

Rate of 8% for Stafford Loans and

5% for Consolidation Loans

• Undiscounted projected cash flows are:

-

$2.9 billion through end of 2027

-

$6.6 billion over next 20 years

Rest of Year 2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

Consumer Lending - Overview

($ in millions)

5-Year Projected Annual Private Education Cash Flows 1

$800

$600

$400

$811

$810

$861

$836

$200

$324

$0

Rest of Year 2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

  • Private Education Loan portfolio of $18 billion
    • Refinance education loan originations since 2017
    • In-schoolloan originations starting in 2019 and the seasoned loan portfolio
  • Holding equity capital against portfolio:
    • 5% for refi loans
    • 10% for new in-school loans
    • 8% for seasoned loans
  • Projected cash flows from this portfolio are based on:
    • Cash flows from loans net of secured financing costs
    • Assumed Constant Prepayment Rate of 15% for refi loans and 10% for in-school loans
    • Projections of future loan originations cash flows are not included
  • Undiscounted projected cash flows are:
    • $3.6 billion through end of 2027
    • $6.7 billion over 20 years

