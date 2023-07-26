Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions. Its customer-focused, data-driven services deliver results for clients in education, health care and government. Its segments include Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending and Business Processing. In the Federal Education Loans segment, it owns Federal Family Education Loan Program loans and performs servicing on this portfolio. In the Consumer Lending segment, it owns originates and services in-school and refinance Private Education Loans. In the Business Processing segment, it provides business processing solutions, such as omnichannel contact center services, workflow processing, and revenue cycle optimization. It offers its solutions to federal agencies, state governments, tolling and parking authorities, and other public sector clients. Its clients include hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, physician groups, other healthcare providers and public health departments.

Sector Consumer Lending