2Q 2023
Earnings Call Presentation
Federal
Consumer
Education Loans
Lending
• Federal Family
•
Private Education
Education Loan
Refinance and
Program (FFELP)
In-School Loan
Originations
Federally guaranteed loans
•
Seasoned Private
Education Loan
Portfolio
Business
Processing
Solutions
- Government Services
- Healthcare Services
2
Strategic Imperatives
Maximize the cash flows from our
While focusing on…
Enhance the value of our
loan portfolios
growth businesses
• Conducting in-depth review
•
Continuously strengthening
our control environment
•
Driving customer satisfaction
and social responsibility
Continuously simplify the
Maintain a strong balance sheet
business and increase efficiency
and distribute excess capital
3
Federal Education Loans - Overview
• FFELP portfolio of $41 billion
- No newly originated FFELP loans
since 2010
($ in millions)
5-Year Projected Annual FFELP Cash Flows 1
$600
$400
$682$660$624
$200 $363
$0
$571
-
97-100% of principal and interest
guaranteed by U.S. government
• Holding 50 basis points of equity capital
against portfolio
• Projected cash flows from this portfolio
are based on:
-
Cash flows from loans net of secured
financing costs
-
Assumed Constant Prepayment
Rate of 8% for Stafford Loans and
5% for Consolidation Loans
• Undiscounted projected cash flows are:
-
$2.9 billion through end of 2027
-
$6.6 billion over next 20 years
Rest of Year 2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
4
Consumer Lending - Overview
($ in millions)
5-Year Projected Annual Private Education Cash Flows 1
$800
$600
$400
$811
$810
$861
$836
$200
$324
$0
Rest of Year 2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
- Private Education Loan portfolio of $18 billion
- Refinance education loan originations since 2017
- In-schoolloan originations starting in 2019 and the seasoned loan portfolio
- Holding equity capital against portfolio:
- 5% for refi loans
- 10% for new in-school loans
- 8% for seasoned loans
- Projected cash flows from this portfolio are based on:
- Cash flows from loans net of secured financing costs
- Assumed Constant Prepayment Rate of 15% for refi loans and 10% for in-school loans
- Projections of future loan originations cash flows are not included
- Undiscounted projected cash flows are:
- $3.6 billion through end of 2027
- $6.7 billion over 20 years
5
