BUSINESS PROCESSING

In this segment, Navient performs business processing services for government and healthcare clients.

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

(Dollars in millions) 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Revenue from government services $ 52 $ 40 $ 53 Revenue from healthcare services 31 32 34 Total fee revenue 83 72 87 Expenses 75 67 74 Pre-tax income 8 5 13 Net income $ 6 $ 4 $ 10 EBITDA(1) $ 8 $ 5 $ 14 EBITDA margin(1) 10% 7% 16%

Item is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a description and reconciliation, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on pages 18 - 28.

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS - 2Q23 vs. 2Q22

Revenue was $83 million, $4 million lower due to the expected $27 million reduction in revenue from the wind-down of pandemic-related contracts which was partially offset by a $23 million increase in revenue from services for our traditional Business Processing clients.

EBITDA was $8 million, down $6 million, primarily the result of the revenue decrease discussed above.

Definitions for capitalized terms in this release can be found in Navient's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023).

