NAVIENT REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
HERNDON, Va., July 26, 2023 - Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) today released its second-quarter 2023 financial results.
• GAAP net income of $66 million ($0.52 diluted earnings per share).
- Core Earnings(1) of $88 million ($0.70 diluted earnings per share).
• GAAP and Core Earnings results included the following:
- Restructuring expenses of $15 million ($0.09 diluted loss per share), primarily related to the CEO transition.
CEO COMMENTARY - "Over my first 10 weeks, my priority has been to undertake an in-depth review of our businesses," said David Yowan, president and CEO of Navient. "We are evaluating a broad range of alternative impactful strategies that deliver value to our shareholders. In the meantime, we remain focused on our efforts to maximize cash flows from our loan portfolios, enhance the value of our growth businesses, maintain a strong balance sheet, distribute excess capital, and continuously simplify the business and increase efficiency. Our strong second-quarter results reflect this solid foundation of assets, capabilities and people."
SECOND-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
• Net income of $76 million.
• Net interest margin of 0.97%.
• Net income of $75 million.
• Net interest margin of 2.97%.
• Originated $197 million of Private Education Loans.
• Revenue of $83 million.
• Net income of $6 million and EBITDA(1) of $8 million.
• GAAP equity-to-asset ratio of 4.5% and adjusted tangible equity ratio(1) of 8.4%.
• Repurchased $80 million of common shares. $435 million common share repurchase
authority remains outstanding.
- Paid $20 million in common stock dividends.
- Issued $500 million of unsecured debt and $718 million of asset-backed securities.
- Operating expenses of $182 million, which included $2 million of regulatory-related expenses.
- Item is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a description and reconciliation, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on pages 18 - 28.
SEGMENT RESULTS - CORE EARNINGS
FEDERAL EDUCATION LOANS
In this segment, Navient owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing for this loan portfolio, as well as for FFELP Loans owned by other institutions.
FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
(Dollars in millions)
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
Net interest income
$
106
$
125
$
146
Provision for loan losses
5
10
-
Other revenue
15
19
23
Total revenue
116
134
169
Expenses
18
20
25
Pre-tax income
98
114
144
Net income
$
76
$
87
$
110
Segment net interest margin
.97%
1.12%
1.11%
FFELP Loans:
FFELP Loan spread
1.07%
1.25%
1.19%
Provision for loan losses
$
5
$
10
$
-
Net charge-offs
$
19
$
18
$
10
Net charge-off rate
.22%
.22%
.09%
Greater than 30-days delinquency rate
16.1%
14.4%
15.9%
Greater than 90-days delinquency rate
8.2%
7.9%
7.4%
Forbearance rate
16.0%
16.9%
13.1%
Average FFELP Loans
$
41,869
$
43,263
$
50,534
Ending FFELP Loans, net
$
40,851
$
42,148
$
49,214
(Dollars in billions)
Total federal loans serviced
$
47
$
49
$
57
DISCUSSION OF RESULTS - 2Q23 vs. 2Q22
- Net income was $76 million compared to $110 million.
- Net interest income decreased $40 million primarily due to the paydown of the loan portfolio as well as a reduction of Floor Income earned.
- Provision for loan losses increased $5 million. The $5 million of provision for loan losses in the current period primarily was a result of the extension of the portfolio and the resulting increase in expected future defaults.
- Net charge-offs were $19 million compared to $10 million.
- Delinquencies greater than 90 days were $2.7 billion compared to $3.1 billion.
- Forbearances were $6.3 billion compared to $6.2 billion.
- Other revenue decreased $8 million primarily due to lower contract-exit transition services and the paydown of the loan portfolio.
- Expenses were $7 million lower as a result of the paydown of the loan portfolio as well as the decrease in other revenue discussed above.
CONSUMER LENDING
In this segment, Navient owns, originates, acquires and services consumer loans.
FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
(Dollars in millions)
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
Net interest income
$
143
$
153
$
142
Provision for loan losses
6
(24)
18
Other revenue
5
3
4
Total revenue
142
180
128
Expenses
42
37
35
Pre-tax income
100
143
93
Net income
$
75
$
110
$
71
Segment net interest margin
2.97%
3.12%
2.66%
Private Education Loans (including Refinance Loans):
Private Education Loan spread
3.12%
3.28%
2.80%
Provision for loan losses
$
6
$
(24)
$
18
Net charge-offs
$
62
$
75
$
70
Net charge-off rate
1.39%
1.63%
1.40%
Greater than 30-days delinquency rate
4.4%
4.5%
4.1%
Greater than 90-days delinquency rate
2.0%
2.0%
2.0%
Forbearance rate
1.8%
1.9%
1.5%
Average Private Education Loans
$
18,690
$
19,289
$
20,856
Ending Private Education Loans, net
$
17,732
$
18,275
$
19,668
Private Education Refinance Loans:
Net charge-offs
$
8
$
8
$
4
Greater than 90-days delinquency rate
.3%
.3%
.1%
Average Private Education Refinance Loans
$
9,293
$
9,521
$
10,119
Ending Private Education Refinance Loans, net
$
9,059
$
9,274
$
9,905
Private Education Refinance Loan originations
$
142
$
135
$
374
DISCUSSION OF RESULTS - 2Q23 vs. 2Q22
- Originated $197 million of Private Education Loans compared to $420 million.
- Refinance Loan originations were $142 million compared to $374 million.
- In-schoolloan originations were $55 million compared to $46 million.
- Net income was $75 million compared to $71 million.
- Net interest income increased $1 million due to an increase in the net interest margin primarily due to improved funding spreads. This was partially offset by the paydown of the loan portfolio.
- Provision for loan losses decreased $12 million. The provision for loan losses of $6 million in the current period included $4 million in connection with loan originations and $2 million related to a reserve build. The provision of $18 million in the year-ago quarter included $7 million in connection with loan originations and $11 million related to a reserve build.
- Net charge-offs were $62 million, down $8 million from $70 million.
- Private Education Loan delinquencies greater than 90 days: $351 million, down $50 million from $401 million.
- Private Education Loan forbearances: $328 million, up $25 million from $303 million.
- Expenses increased $7 million primarily as a result of marketing for the upcoming peak in-school loan origination season.
BUSINESS PROCESSING
In this segment, Navient performs business processing services for government and healthcare clients.
FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
(Dollars in millions)
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
Revenue from government services
$
52
$
40
$
53
Revenue from healthcare services
31
32
34
Total fee revenue
83
72
87
Expenses
75
67
74
Pre-tax income
8
5
13
Net income
$
6
$
4
$
10
EBITDA(1)
$
8
$
5
$
14
EBITDA margin(1)
10%
7%
16%
- Item is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a description and reconciliation, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on pages 18 - 28.
DISCUSSION OF RESULTS - 2Q23 vs. 2Q22
- Revenue was $83 million, $4 million lower due to the expected $27 million reduction in revenue from the wind-down of pandemic-related contracts which was partially offset by a $23 million increase in revenue from services for our traditional Business Processing clients.
- Net income was $6 million compared to $10 million.
- EBITDA was $8 million, down $6 million, primarily the result of the revenue decrease discussed above.
Definitions for capitalized terms in this release can be found in Navient's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023).
Navient will hold a live audio webcast today, July 26, 2023, at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by David Yowan, president and CEO, and Joe Fisher, CFO.
Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register at Navient.com/investors at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit Navient.com/investors to access the webcast.
Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the call will be available no later than start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event's conclusion.
This news release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the federal securities law, about our business and prospects and other information that is based on management's current expectations as of the date of this release. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company's beliefs, opinions or expectations and statements that assume or are dependent upon future events, areforward-lookingstatements and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "may," "could," "should," "goal," or "target."Forward-lookingstatements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in suchforward-lookingstatements. For Navient, these factors include, among others, the continuing impact of theCOVID-19pandemic; changes in the macroeconomic environment and volatility in market conditions including interest rates, the value of equities and other financial assets; the risks and uncertainties associated with increases in financing costs; the availability of financing or limits on our liquidity resulting from disruptions in the capital markets or other factors; unanticipated increases in costs associated with compliance with federal, state or local laws and regulations; changes in the demand for education finance and business processing solutions or other changes in marketplaces in which we compete (including increased competition); changes in accounting standards including but not limited to changes pertaining to loan loss reserves and estimates or other accounting standards that may impact our operations; adverse outcomes in any significant litigation to which the company is a party; credit risk associated with the company's underwriting standards or exposure to third parties, including counterparties to hedging transactions; and changes in the terms
of education loans and the educational credit marketplace (including changes resulting from the CARES Act or other new laws and the implementation of existing laws). The company could also be affected by, among other things: unanticipated repayment trends on education loans including prepayments or deferrals resulting from new interpretations of current laws, rules or regulations or future laws, executive orders or other policy initiatives which operate to encourage or require consolidation, abolish existing or create additional income-based repayment or debt forgiveness programs or establish other policies and programs which may increase the prepayment rates on education loans and accelerate repayment of the bonds in our securitization trusts; reductions to our credit ratings, the credit ratings of asset-backed securitizations we sponsor or the credit ratings of the United States of America; failures of our operating systems or infrastructure or those of third-party vendors; risks related to cybersecurity including the potential disruption of our systems or those of our third-party vendors or customers, or potential disclosure of confidential customer information; damage to our reputation resulting from cyber-breaches or litigation; failure to successfully implement cost-cutting initiatives and adverse effects of such initiatives on our business; failure to adequately integrate acquisitions or realize anticipated benefits from acquisitions including delays or errors in converting portfolio acquisitions to our servicing platform; changes in law and regulations whether new laws or regulations, or new interpretations of existing laws and regulations applicable to any of our businesses or activities or those of our vendors, suppliers or customers; changes in the general interest rate environment, including the availability of any relevant money- market index rate, including LIBOR or SOFR, or the relationship between the relevant money-market index rate and the rate at which our assets are priced; our ability to successfully effectuate any acquisitions and other strategic initiatives; activities by shareholder activists, including a proxy contest or any unsolicited takeover proposal; changes in general economic conditions, including the potential impact of persistent inflation; and the other factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of Navient's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of the company's consolidated financial statements also requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions including estimates and assumptions about future events. These estimates or assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results could differ materially. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements and are made only as of the date of this release. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements except as required by law.
About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused,data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare and government. Learn more at Navient.com.
Contact:
Media:
Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com
Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com
