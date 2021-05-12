Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Navient Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAVI   US63938C1080

NAVIENT CORPORATION

(NAVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navient appoints Kelly Christiano as Consumer Lending EVP

05/12/2021 | 11:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, announced the appointment of Kelly Christiano as executive vice president of consumer lending.

“Kelly has earned a reputation for innovation and flawless execution at both start-ups and Fortune 500 firms,” said Jack Remondi, Navient president and CEO. “Those skills make her well-equipped to lead our Consumer Lending organization, which provides innovative and responsible products that benefit customers.”

Christiano’s 30-year career spans multiple industries and disciplines – most recently leading IGI Enterprises where she consulted with a variety of organizations, including serving as chief marketing officer for Transact, a leading payments company serving colleges and universities. Prior to that, she was senior vice president of private student lending at Sallie Mae.

Christiano received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Harvard University, and a Master of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f24a5df2-a6fa-436b-9a63-1be7f0165024


Primary Logo

Kelly Christiano

EVP, Consumer Lending

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about NAVIENT CORPORATION
11:30aNavient appoints Kelly Christiano as Consumer Lending EVP
GL
05/07NAVIENT INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Inves..
BU
05/07NAVIENT  : S&P Revises Navient Corp. Outlook To Stable On Better-Than-Expected P..
MT
05/03NAVIENT  : Wedbush Adjusts Navient's Price Target to $19 From $14.25, Keeps Outp..
MT
04/30NAVIENT  : Investor Presentation Q1 2021
PU
04/30NAVIENT CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
04/29NAVIENT  : Credit Suisse Raises Navient's PT to $15.50 from $13.50, Notes 'Stron..
MT
04/28NAVIENT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
04/27NAVIENT  : Q1 Adjusted EPS Gain Thumps Estimates; Stock Up 3% in Late Trade
MT
04/27NAVIENT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 085 M - -
Net income 2021 735 M - -
Net Debt 2021 73 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,62x
Yield 2021 3,76%
Capitalization 3 054 M 3 054 M -
EV / Sales 2021 70,8x
EV / Sales 2022 71,6x
Nbr of Employees 5 560
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart NAVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,05 $
Last Close Price 17,01 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John F. Remondi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Fisher Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Linda A. Mills Chairman
Steve Hauber Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, Senior VP
Jane J. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION73.22%3 054
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%44 352
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL30.25%26 294
ORIX CORPORATION12.21%19 989
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.13.29%7 337
ACOM CO., LTD.4.08%6 629