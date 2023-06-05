Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Navient Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAVI   US63938C1080

NAVIENT CORPORATION

(NAVI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-05 pm EDT
16.48 USD   +1.48%
05:33pNavient completes plans for orderly LIBOR transition
GL
05/25Navient declares second quarter common stock dividend
GL
05/25Navient Corporation Declares Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend, Payable on June 16, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navient completes plans for orderly LIBOR transition

06/05/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, announced that it plans to transition outstanding U.S. Dollar (USD) LIBOR-indexed Navient-issued instruments to Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) after June 30, 2023. USD LIBOR will stop being published after June 30, 2023 and will be replaced by SOFR in many financial contracts.

Navient and certain of its affiliates/subsidiaries have issued private education loans and asset-backed securities that are indexed to USD LIBOR. Starting in July, the relevant LIBOR rate included in impacted LIBOR contracts will be replaced with the applicable SOFR rate and tenor spread adjustment provided for in the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act of 2022 and the Federal Reserve Board’s final rule issued pursuant to the LIBOR Act.

Navient has notified its customers whose education loans are impacted by this change. Information for customers can be found by visiting Navient.com/SOFR.

In addition, Navient has notified holders of impacted asset-backed securities. Information for investors can be found at Navient.com/ABS.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare and government. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com
Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com


All news about NAVIENT CORPORATION
05:33pNavient completes plans for orderly LIBOR transition
GL
05/25Navient declares second quarter common stock dividend
GL
05/25Navient Corporation Declares Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend, Payable on June 16, ..
CI
05/18Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C updates on Navient
AN
05/16Navient Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/15Navient Names David Yowan President, Chief Executive
MT
05/15Navient Names David Yowan as President and CEO
GL
05/15Navient Names David Yowan as President and CEO
AQ
05/15Navient Announces CEO Changes
CI
05/15Navient Corporation Announces President Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAVIENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 963 M - -
Net income 2023 380 M - -
Net Debt 2023 56 464 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,27x
Yield 2023 3,94%
Capitalization 2 054 M 2 054 M -
EV / Sales 2023 60,8x
EV / Sales 2024 62,4x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart NAVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,24 $
Average target price 18,17 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Yowan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Fisher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Linda A. Mills Chairman
Mike Maier Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve Hauber Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION-1.28%2 054
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED6.82%51 488
ORIX CORPORATION14.47%20 316
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL0.55%14 160
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED45.00%10 372
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.52.49%6 614
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer