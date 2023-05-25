Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Navient Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAVI   US63938C1080

NAVIENT CORPORATION

(NAVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:34:48 2023-05-25 am EDT
15.15 USD   +0.10%
09:08aNavient declares second quarter common stock dividend
GL
05/18Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C updates on Navient
AN
05/16Navient Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navient declares second quarter common stock dividend

05/25/2023 | 09:08am EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, announced that its board of directors approved a 2023 second quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.

The second quarter 2023 dividend will be paid on June 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2023.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, health care, and government. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com


Analyst Recommendations on NAVIENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 963 M - -
Net income 2023 380 M - -
Net Debt 2023 56 464 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,95x
Yield 2023 4,23%
Capitalization 1 913 M 1 913 M -
EV / Sales 2023 60,6x
EV / Sales 2024 62,2x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart NAVIENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navient Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 15,13 $
Average target price 18,25 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Yowan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Fisher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Linda A. Mills Chairman
Mike Maier Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve Hauber Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION-8.02%1 913
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED3.21%49 524
ORIX CORPORATION11.99%19 960
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-8.52%12 883
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED45.56%10 467
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-0.72%6 205
