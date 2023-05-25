Navient declares second quarter common stock dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, announced that its board of directors approved a 2023 second quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.



The second quarter 2023 dividend will be paid on June 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2023.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, health care, and government. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com