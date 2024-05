HERNDON, Va., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, announced that its board of directors approved a 2024 second quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.



The second quarter 2024 dividend will be paid on June 21, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2024.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare, and government. Learn more at navient.com .

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com