  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Navient Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAVI   US63938C1080

NAVIENT CORPORATION

(NAVI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-24 pm EST
17.38 USD   -1.75%
04:16pNavient Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/09Navient to announce fourth quarter 2022 results on Jan. 24, host earnings webcast on Jan. 25
GL
01/09Navient to announce fourth quarter 2022 results on Jan. 24, host earnings webcast on Jan. 25
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navient posts fourth quarter 2022 financial results

01/24/2023 | 04:16pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, today posted its 2022 fourth quarter financial results. The complete financial results release is available on the company’s website at Navient.com/investors. The results will also be available on Form 8-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Navient will hold a live audio webcast tomorrow, Jan. 25, 2023, at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by Jack Remondi, president and CEO, and Joe Fisher, CFO.

Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register at Navient.com/investors at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit Navient.com/investors to access the webcast.

Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the call will be available no later than the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event’s conclusion.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare and government. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com   
Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com


Analyst Recommendations on NAVIENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 040 M - -
Net income 2022 654 M - -
Net Debt 2022 63 682 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,08x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 2 399 M 2 399 M -
EV / Sales 2022 63,5x
EV / Sales 2023 68,5x
Nbr of Employees 4 330
Free-Float 28,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 17,69 $
Average target price 16,40 $
Spread / Average Target -7,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John F. Remondi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Fisher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Linda A. Mills Chairman
Steve Hauber Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, Senior VP
Jane J. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION7.54%2 399
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-10.83%43 431
ORIX CORPORATION4.51%19 437
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL5.17%15 144
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-1.46%7 191
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-6.85%5 910