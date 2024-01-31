Brought to You by BlackRock: Airports, Pipelines and Data Centers

The world's largest asset manager has ambitions beyond index funds.

Santander Sees Improved Profits After Strong Fourth Quarter

Santander forecast increased profits in 2024 after the bank reported a higher-than-expcted net profit for the fourth quarter.

Citi Names Luke Lu as New China Country Officer

Citigroup has named Luke Lu as new country officer and head of banking for China amid an ongoing global restructuring to streamline operations.

PayPal to Cut Global Workforce by 9% as Part of Turnaround Plan

The digital payments company's head-count reduction comes on top of a prior round of layoffs of 7% last year and will be made through direct cuts and the elimination of open roles.

Navient to Transfer Student-Loan Servicing Following Business Review

Navient is looking to reduce its expense base by about $400 million, based on its 2023 operating expenses.

Mass PRIM's Private-Equity Investments Return to Positive Cash Flow

The $100.9 billion pension manager got more cash from private-equity investments last year than it laid out in new commitments.

DOJ Objects to Immunity Blanket in Genesis Chapter 11 Plan

A legal shield in the crypto lender's plan would cover not only the company, but third parties the U.S. Trustee said might encompass 'every person and every entity existing in the world'.

Citigroup Sued Over Handling of Online Scams

New York Attorney General Letitia James wants the bank to pay back defrauded customers.

Banking Industry May Need to Spend Millions to Gain Access to Company Ownership Database

The Treasury Department's anti-money-laundering unit details the procedures for banks and local agencies to access the new corporate-ownership information database.

What Investors Need to Know About the U.S. Government's Borrowing Plans

The Treasury Department will reveal its debt issuance strategy for the next three months on Wednesday.

