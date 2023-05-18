Advanced search
    NAVI   US63938C1080

NAVIENT CORPORATION

(NAVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:24:18 2023-05-18 pm EDT
15.36 USD   -0.52%
Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C updates on Navient

05/18/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Ltd - closed ended investment company - Says it has been advised by its investment manager, Sherborne Investors Management (Guernsey) LLC, that, following the distribution to the company of any proceeds from the company's indirect investment in Navient Corp, it does not intend to seek to recall any funds for further investment.

Current stock price: 52.50 pence, up 2.9% on Thursday

12-month change: up 13%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NAVIENT CORPORATION -0.42% 15.375 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
SHERBORNE INVESTORS (GUERNSEY) C LIMITED 0.98% 51.5 Delayed Quote.8.05%
Analyst Recommendations on NAVIENT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 963 M - -
Net income 2023 380 M - -
Net Debt 2023 56 464 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,05x
Yield 2023 4,15%
Capitalization 1 953 M 1 953 M -
EV / Sales 2023 60,7x
EV / Sales 2024 62,2x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 26,9%
Managers and Directors
John F. Remondi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Fisher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Linda A. Mills Chairman
Mike Maier Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve Hauber Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVIENT CORPORATION-6.14%1 953
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED1.97%49 073
ORIX CORPORATION13.00%20 377
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-12.48%12 326
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED39.92%10 090
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-2.64%6 102
