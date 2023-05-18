Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C updates on Navient

Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Ltd - closed ended investment company - Says it has been advised by its investment manager, Sherborne Investors Management (Guernsey) LLC, that, following the distribution to the company of any proceeds from the company's indirect investment in Navient Corp, it does not intend to seek to recall any funds for further investment.

Current stock price: 52.50 pence, up 2.9% on Thursday

12-month change: up 13%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.