Navigator Global Investments : AGM - Chairman and CEO Address

Mr Michael Shepherd

Chairman's Address

The 2021 financial year was one of significant change and evolution for the Navigator Global Investments Limited Group, most notably seeing the settlement of a major acquisition transaction which has firmly cemented us on our

path to both grow and diversify our business.

The COVID-19 pandemic has become the new normal. It has presented enormous challenges for our staff and we would like to acknowledge their efforts in continuing to effectively work under what can be trying conditions. We are very fortunate that we are able to accommodate our staff working from their homes, giving them the best opportunities to protect themselves and their families from contracting the coronavirus. The emergence of the

Omicron variant shows us just how important that flexibility continues to be.

While the world continues to adapt to the ever changing challenges of the pandemic, we continue to look forward to the day that we can welcome all our staff back to our offices, and re-establish face-to-face relationships between ourselves, our clients and our shareholders.

