Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Navigator Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVGS   MHY621321089

NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.

(NVGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Navigator : Announces Change to Board of Directors - Form 6-K

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Change to Board of Directors

March 10, 2022 - Navigator Holdings Ltd. ("Navigator") (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, today announces that Dr. Anita Odedra will join Navigator's Board of Directors as a non-executive director, with effect from March 10, 2022.

Dr. Odedra has extensive experience in the energy industry and is currently Senior Vice President, LNG Marketing and Trading at Tellurian Inc. Her prior roles include Executive Vice President at Angelicoussis Shipping Group Limited, where she led the LNG and oil freight trading businesses, and Vice President, Shipping & Commercial Operations for Cheniere Marketing Limited. Dr. Odedra spent 19 years at BG Group, where she worked across all aspects of BG's business, including exploration, production, trading, marketing, business development, commercial operations and shipping; latterly holding the position of VP, Global Shipping.

Dag von Appen, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented:

"We look forward to welcoming Dr. Odedra to Navigator's Board and to benefiting from her considerable industry experience. During this exciting time for Navigator, Dr. Odedra will be an extremely valuable contributor to the Company's Board of Directors."

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator's fleet consists of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable 'floating pipeline' between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas

Attention: Investor Relations investorrelations@navigatorgas.com
London: 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH.
Tel: +44 (0)20 7340 4850

Disclaimer

Navigator Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.
06:21aNAVIGATOR : Announces Change to Board of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
03/10NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/10Navigator Sails to Q4 Net Loss Following Nearly $64 Million in Vessel Impairments; Reve..
MT
03/10NAVIGATOR : PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
03/10Earnings Flash (NVGS) NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS Reports Q4 Revenue $129.4M, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
03/10Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2021 Results (Una..
AQ
03/10Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Change to Board of Directors
AQ
03/04NAVIGATOR : Announces Dates for the Release of Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Conference ..
PU
03/04Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Dates for the Release of Fourth Quarter & Year End 20..
AQ
02/25Announcement of Results of a Tender Offer
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 301 M - -
Net income 2021 26,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 860 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 903 M 903 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,87x
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Navigator Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,70 $
Average target price 14,20 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niall Joseph Nolan Chief Financial Officer
Dag Karl Albert von Appen Burose Director
Paul Flaherty Director-Fleet & Technical Operations
Heiko Roman Michael Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Oetker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.31.91%903
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.11.11%3 837
FLEX LNG LTD.-5.03%1 111
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.43.40%1 002
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.13.68%980
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.22.48%892