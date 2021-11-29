Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Navigator Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVGS   MHY621321089

NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.

(NVGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results (Unaudited)

11/29/2021 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Highlights

  • Navigator Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”, “we”, “our” and “us”) (NYSE: NVGS) reported operating revenue of $102.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $81.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Net income was $6.7 million (earnings per share of $0.10) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a net income of $1.3 million (earnings per share of $0.02) for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $40.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $29.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Fleet utilization was 84.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase from the 78.8% achieved for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
  • The ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel (the “Marine Export Terminal”) had throughput volumes of 128,000 tons for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 170,000 tons for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
  • A fifth vessel entered a 12-month time charter with Mitsui & Co. Energy Trading Singapore Pte. Ltd. following an initial four vessels in the second quarter, transporting LPG from Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s new LPG export facility at Prince Rupert, British Columbia, West Coast Canada.
  • On August 4, 2021, the Company entered into the previously announced transaction with Naviera Ultranav Limitada (“Ultranav”) to acquire the Ultragas ApS (“Ultragas”) fleet and business activities. The addition of their vessels gives a combined fleet of 55 vessels which will enhance our capability to provide flexibility, choice and support to our customers.
  • In November 2021, the Company secured multi-year time charters for its remaining three midsize ethane carriers, with expiry of these time charters in 2026.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company’s financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, included in this press release is preliminary and is subject to change in connection with the completion of the Company’s quarter-end close procedures and further financial review. Actual results may differ from these estimates as a result of the completion of the Company's quarter-end closing procedures, review adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time such financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 is finalized.

Recent Developments

Ultragas Transaction

During the third quarter 2021, on August 4, 2021, the Company entered into the previously announced transaction with Naviera Ultranav Limitada (“Ultranav”) to combine the Ultragas ApS (“Ultragas”) fleet and business activities with Navigator, by acquiring two entities, Othello Shipping Company S.A. with its 18 wholly owned vessel owning entities; and Ultragas ApS, (the vessels’ operator) with its subsidiary (Ultraship, an in-house technical manager), and associated entities UltraShip Crewing and Unigas Intl B.V. (the pool in which 11 of the 18 vessels operate). The acquired fleet of 18 vessels, which has a provisional book value of approximately $377.0 million, comprises:

  • seven modern 22,000cbm handysize semi-refrigerated vessels;
  • five 12,000cbm ethylene vessels and;
  • six gas carriers in the 3,770-9,000cbm range, three of which are ethylene capable.

On September 28, 2021, the Company agreed to sell one of the older acquired vessels, the Happy Bride, a 1999 built 6,400 cbm LPG carrier to a third-party for $4.75 million. The sale completed on October 12, 2021.

The acquisition price for the entities acquired comprised of approximately 21.2 million new shares of the Company’s common stock issued to Ultranav as well as the Company assuming the acquired entities approximate $175.2 million of net debt.

The debt consists of five bank loans, secured on a total of 13 of the 18 vessels acquired, the other five vessels are unencumbered. The bank loans, which in aggregate have half yearly repayments of approximately $13.6 million, mature from June 2026 and attract interest at U.S. Libor plus a margin of between 1.9% and 2.65%. In each case U.S. Libor has been fixed through an interest rate swap of approximately 2.0%. The financial covenants on these five bank loans were modified on acquisition to be consistent with those of Navigator.

Market Trends

The 12 month timecharter assessment for handysize semi-refrigerated gas carriers was quoted at $625,000 per calendar month (“pcm”) at the beginning of the third quarter 2021 and reduced 6% to $590,000 pcm for September which is the lowest level throughout 2021. However, the market has firmed over the past two months and the time charter assessment has increased 9% to $645,000 pcm. A broker’s assessment of ethylene capable handysize vessels was $750,000 pcm at the end of the third quarter and has increased to $790,000 pcm since that time. The larger, medium sized gas carriers (“MGC’s”) and very large gas carriers (“VLGC’s”) are showing moderate to strong earnings being quoted at $680,000 pcm and $970,000 pcm respectively. This reduces interest in handysize LPG cargoes from the larger vessels as they focus on their traditional segment-specific trade-routes.

Similarly, when the ethylene capable handysize vessels are carrying ethane or ethylene cargoes, they do not seek employment from the LPG or other petrochemical cargoes that the semi-refrigerated handysize vessels are employed in. We therefore see a correlation in our utilization rates relative to U.S. export activity of ethane and ethylene. The U.S. petrochemical industry was building ethylene inventory levels during the third quarter, 2021 in anticipation of the hurricane season, which led to a reduction in physical exports of ethylene from the U.S. Gulf and forced some of the ethylene capable handysize vessels to seek employment opportunities in the traditional semi-refrigerated market. This cause-effect negatively impacted our utilization rates which reduced slightly from 85% in the second quarter 2021 to 84% in the third quarter. Since October however, U.S. ethylene exports have gone from strength to strength showing record volumes for November, which in turn has had a positive impact on our vessel utilization. In addition to increased volumes to transport, trade-routes have changed from previously being the majority to shorter European destinations to now a majority to Far Eastern destinations, which doubles the ton-mile demand for each ton exported. At the beginning of 2021, we had two fully-refrigerated handysize vessels employed in ammonia trades, today we have five and we expect ammonia to become a larger part of our employment portfolio going forward. This will also have a positive effect in tightening the handysize segment, as switching handysize vessels from LPG to ammonia reduces the availability of vessels trading in LPG.

Our four MGCs with ethane and ethylene capability are contracted on multi-year ethane time charters. This means they are employed in the premium trades that they were built for, thus avoiding competing with our handysize vessels in the LPG and petrochemical markets. There is continued interest in additional spot ethane opportunities from the various petrochemical consumers and we see our Luna Pool increasingly playing an important part in adding value to this particular supply chain.

Terminal
Ethane remains competitive as a feedstock for the production of ethylene. This key fundamental underpins the continuation of U.S. produced ethylene to international markets. The arbitrage, being the price difference between U.S. product and international ethane prices, have been uncharacteristically volatile during 2021, including the third quarter. U.S. ethylene exports are likely to achieve record high export levels in November, and we expect the Marine Export Terminal to maintain nameplate capacity going forward.

Factors Affecting Comparability

You should consider the following factors when evaluating our historical financial performance and assessing our future prospects:

 Our fleet size has changed. On August 4, 2021, we acquired an additional 18 LPG Carriers as part of the acquisition of Ultragas and Othello Shipping Company S.A.. These vessels comprised:
     
   seven modern 22,000cbm handysize semi-refrigerated vessels;
   five 12,000cbm ethylene vessels and;
   six gas carriers in the 3,770-9,000cbm range, three of which are ethylene capable.
     
  On September 28, 2021, the Company agreed to sell one of the older acquired vessels, the Happy Bride, a 1999 built 6,400 cbm LPG carrier to a third-party for $4.75 million. The sale completed on October 12, 2021.

Given the increase in the number of vessels operating in our fleet, our historical financial statements reflect, and in the future will reflect, significantly different levels of ownership and operating days as well as different levels of voyage expenses, vessel operating expenses, interest expense and other related costs.

 We have additional financing arrangements. We have assumed five bank loan facilities with the acquisition of Ultragas and Othello Shipping Company S.A.. The loans are secured on a total of 13 of the 18 vessels acquired, the other five vessels are unencumbered. The bank loans, which in aggregate have half yearly repayments of approximately $13.6 million, mature from June 2026 and attract interest at U.S. Libor plus a margin of between 1.9% and 2.65%. In each case interest is fixed by an interest rate swap of approximately 2.0%. The financial covenants on these five bank loans were modified to align with those of Navigator.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

The following table compares our operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021:

 Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2020		 Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2021		 Percentage
Change
 (in thousands, except percentages)
Operating revenue        $                75,613  $        87,085           15.2%
Operating revenue – Luna Pool collaborative arrangement          5,738           7,504           30.8%
Operating revenue – Unigas Pool                     8,155                  n/a
    
Total operating revenues         81,351           102,744           26.3%
    
Expenses:   
Brokerage commissions         1,220           1,163           (4.7%)
Voyage expenses         14,584           16,775           15.0%
Voyage expenses – Luna Pool collaborative arrangement         4,390           4,772           8.7%
Vessel operating expenses         27,221           34,948           28.4%
Depreciation and amortization         19,180           24,054           25.4%
General and administrative costs         6,525           7,749           18.8%
Other income         (77)          (98)          27.3%
    
Total operating expenses         73,043           89,363           22.3%
    
Operating income         8,308           13,381           61.1%
Foreign currency exchange (loss) / gain on senior secured bonds         (1,612)          1,372           n/a
Unrealized gain / (loss) on non-designated derivative instruments         1,991           (227)          n/a
Interest expense         (9,341)          (10,373)          11.0%
Loss on repayment of 7.75% senior unsecured bonds         (479)             n/a
Write off of deferred financing costs         (155)             n/a
Interest income         52           70           34.6%
    
(Loss) / income before taxes and share of result of equity accounted joint ventures         (1,236)          4,223           n/a
Income taxes         (120)          (446)          271.7%
Share of result of equity accounted joint ventures         3,147           3,302           4.9%
    
Net income         1,791           7,079           295.3%
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest         (446)          (389)          (12.8%)
    
Net income attributable to stockholders of Navigator Holdings Ltd.        $        1,345  $        6,690           397.4%
    

Operating Revenue. Operating revenue increased by $11.5 million or 15.2% to $87.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from $75.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This increase was principally due to:         

  • an increase in operating revenue of approximately $7.9 million attributable to an increase in available days which increased by 438 days to 3,822 days for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from 3,384 days for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This increase in available days was as a result of seven additional handysize vessels being acquired as part of the Ultragas transaction;

  • an increase in operating revenue of approximately $4.4 million as a result of a increase in fleet utilization to 84.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from 78.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2020;

  • a decrease in operating revenue of approximately $3.0 million attributable to a decrease in average monthly time charter equivalent rates, which decreased to an average of approximately $21,891 per vessel per day ($665,800 per calendar month) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to an average of approximately $22,892 per vessel per day ($696,200 per calendar month) for the three months ended September 30, 2020; and

  • an increase in operating revenue of approximately $2.2 million primarily attributable to an increase in pass through voyage costs, due to more expensive bunker fuel and additional canal transits for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020.

The following table presents selected operating data for our vessels for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021, which we believe are useful in understanding the basis for movement in our operating revenue. It does not include our 11 owned vessels in the independently managed Unigas Pool or the five Pacific Gas vessels in our Luna Pool.

 Three Months
Ended
September 30, 2020		 Three Months
Ended
September 30, 2021
Fleet Data:       
Weighted average number of vessels                 38.0           42.6 
Ownership days                 3,496           3,923 
Available days                 3,384           3,822 
Operating days                 2,666           3,212 
Fleet utilization                            78.8%  84.0%
Average daily time charter equivalent rate (*)        $        22,892  $        21,891 

*  Non-GAAP Financial Measure—Time charter equivalent: Time charter equivalent (“TCE”) rate is a measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel. TCE is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For all charters, we calculate TCE by dividing operating revenue, less any voyage expenses, by the number of operating days for the relevant period. Under a time charter, the charterer pays substantially all of the vessel voyage related expenses, whereas for voyage charters, also known as spot market charters, we pay all voyage expenses. TCE rate is a shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a company’s performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters, time charters and contracts of affreightment) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. We include average daily TCE rate, as we believe it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with net operating revenues, because it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Our calculation of TCE rate may not be comparable to that reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Operating Revenue to TCE rate

The following table represents a reconciliation of operating revenue to TCE rate. Operating revenue is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the periods presented.

 Three Months
Ended
September 30, 2020
 Three Months
Ended
September 30, 2021
 (in thousands, except operating days
and average daily time charter equivalent rate)
Fleet Data:      
Operating revenue (excluding collaborative arrangements)        $        75,613  $        87,085 
Voyage expenses (excluding collaborative arrangements)                 14,584           16,775 
       
Operating revenue less Voyage expenses                 61,029           70,310 
       
Operating days                 2,666           3,212 
Average daily time charter equivalent rate        $        22,892  $        21,891 

Operating Revenue – Luna Pool collaborative arrangement. Operating revenue – Luna Pool collaborative arrangement, which was our share of the other Luna Pool participants revenue increased by $1.8 million to $7.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $5.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This increase relates to improved utilization and time charter rates for the Luna Pool vessels for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Operating Revenue – Unigas Pool. Operating revenue – Unigas Pool was $8.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and represents our share of the revenue earned on our 11 vessels operating within the Unigas Pool, based on agreed pool points. These vessels were acquired as part of the Ultragas transaction on August 4, 2021 and therefore the Operating revenue – Unigas Pool relates to revenue earned for a portion for the three months ended September 30, 2021. We had no vessels operating in the Unigas pool for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Brokerage Commissions. Brokerage commissions, which typically vary between 0.625% and 2.5% of operating revenue, was consistent at $1.2 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021, notwithstanding the increased operating revenue.

Voyage Expenses. Voyage expenses increased by 15.0% to $16.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from $14.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This was primarily due to an increase in the price of bunkers used by our vessels, and an additional number of voyage charter days during the three months ended September 30, 2021 as a result of having additional vessels, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. These increased voyage costs are typically pass through costs, corresponding to an increase in operating revenue of the same amount.

Voyage Expenses. – Luna Pool collaborative arrangement. Voyage expenses – Luna Pool collaborative arrangement, which was our other Luna Pool participants share of our revenue, was $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This increase was due to improved utilization and time charter rates for the Luna Pool vessels for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Vessel Operating Expenses. Vessel operating expenses increased by 28.4% to $34.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from $27.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in vessel operating expenses was as a result of an additional 18 vessels joining the fleet during the three months ended September 30, 2021. However, average daily vessel operating expenses decreased by $179 per vessel per day, or 2.3%, to $7,607 per vessel per day for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $7,786 per vessel per day for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Depreciation and Amortization. Depreciation and amortization expense increased by 25.4% to $24.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $19.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Depreciation and amortization expense included amortization of capitalized drydocking costs of $3.7 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020 respectively.

General and Administrative Costs. General and administrative costs increased by $1.2 million or 18.8% to $7.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in general and administrative costs was primarily as a result of additional audit fees of $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as well as $0.6 million for general and administrative costs associated with Ultragas since the date of the transaction.

Other Income. Other income was $0.1 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, and represents management fees we receive for commercial and administrative activities we perform for the Luna Pool.

Non-operating Results         

Foreign Currency Exchange Loss on Senior Secured Bonds. Exchange gains and losses relate to non-cash movements on our 600 million Norwegian Kroner 2018 Bonds which are translated to U.S. Dollar at the prevailing exchange rate as of September 30, 2021. The foreign currency exchange loss of $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was as a result of the Norwegian Kroner weakening against the U.S. dollar, being NOK 8.7 to USD 1.0 as of September 30, 2021, compared to NOK 8.6 to USD 1.0 as of June 30, 2021. The foreign currency exchange gain of $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was as a result of the Norwegian Kroner strengthening against the U.S. dollar, being NOK 9.4 to USD 1.0 as of September 30, 2020, compared to NOK 9.7 to USD 1.0 as of June 30, 2020.

Unrealized Loss on Non-designated Derivative Instruments. The unrealized loss on non-designated derivative instruments of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, relates to the fair value movement in our cross-currency interest rate swap and is primarily due to the weakening of the Norwegian Kroner against the U.S. dollar. The unrealized gain on this swap for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $2.0 million.

Interest Expense. Interest expense increased by $1.0 million, or 11.0%, to $10.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from $9.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This is primarily as a result of an additional debt amount of $192.7 million assumed as part of the Ultragas transaction on August 4, 2021. This additional debt attracts interest at a fixed rate of approximately 4.0%.

Income Taxes. Income taxes related to taxes on our subsidiaries incorporated in the United Kingdom, Poland and Singapore and our consolidated variable interest entity (“VIE”), incorporated in Malta. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we had a tax charge of $446,000 compared to taxes of $120,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Share of result of equity accounted joint venture. The share of result of the Company’s 50% ownership in the Export Terminal Joint Venture was a profit of $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a profit of $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily as a result of the terminal being fully operational during the three months ended September 30, 2021, whereas for three months ended September 30, 2020, the new cryogenic storage tank was not yet in service.

Non-Controlling Interest. We have entered into a sale and leaseback arrangement with a wholly-owned special purpose vehicle (“lessor SPV”) of a financial institution. While we do not hold any equity investments in this lessor SPV, we have determined that we are the primary beneficiary of this entity and accordingly, we are required to consolidate this VIE into our financial results. Thus, the income attributable to the financial institution of $0.4 million is presented as the non-controlling interest in our financial results.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

The following table compares our operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021:

 Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2020		 Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2021		 Percentage
Change
 (in thousands, except percentages)
Operating revenue        $        236,739  $        247,746           4.6%
Operating revenue – Luna Pool collaborative arrangement                  8,334           18,290           119.5%
Operating revenue – Unigas Pool                  —           8,155 n/a
    
Total operating revenue         245,073           274,191           11.9%
    
Operating expenses:   
Brokerage commissions                 3,780           3,330           (11.9%)
Voyage expenses                 46,856           50,080           6.9%
Voyage expenses – Luna Pool collaborative arrangement                 7,363           14,567           97.8%
Vessel operating expenses                 81,120           90,766           11.9%
Depreciation and amortization                 57,541           62,800           9.1%
General and administrative costs                 17,542           19,825           13.0%
Other income                 (124)          (258)          108.1%
    
Total operating expenses                 214,078           241,110            12.6%
    
Operating income                 30,995           33,081           6.7%
Foreign currency exchange gain on senior secured bonds                 4,953           1,710           (65.5%)
Unrealized (loss) / gain on non-designated derivative instruments                 (5,616)          51         n/a
Interest expense                 (32,009)          (27,981)          (12.6%)
Loss on repayment of 7.75% senior unsecured bonds                 (479)          —         n/a
Write off of deferred financing costs                 (155)          —         n/a
Interest income                 367           164           (55.3%)
    
(Loss) / income before taxes and share of result of equity accounted joint venture                       (1,944)          7,025         n/a
Income taxes                 (456)          (781)          71.3%
Share of result of equity accounted joint venture                 (58)          4,698         n/a
    
Net Loss / income                 (2,458)          10,942         n/a
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest                 (1,351)          (1,172)          (13.2%)
    
Net (loss) / income attributable to stockholders of Navigator Holdings Ltd.        $        (3,809) $        9,770         n/a
    

Operating Revenue. Operating revenue, net of address commission, increased by $11.0 million or 4.6% to $247.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from $236.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This increase was principally due to:

  • an increase in operating revenue of approximately $4.1 million attributable to an increase in vessel available days by 222 days to 10,452 days for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from 10,230 days for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This increase in available days was as a result of seven additional handysize vessels being acquired as part of the Ultragas transaction;

  • an increase in operating revenue of approximately $2.8 million attributable to an increase in average monthly time charter equivalent rates, which increased to an average of approximately $22,044 per vessel per day ($670,490 per vessel per calendar month) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to an average of approximately $21,733 per vessel day ($661,082 per vessel per calendar month) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020;

  • an increase in operating revenue of approximately $0.9 million attributable to an increase in fleet utilization which was 85.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 85.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020; and

  • an increase in operating revenue of approximately $3.2 million primarily attributable to an increase in pass through voyage costs, due to additional fuel and canal transit costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The following table presents selected operating data for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021, which we believe are useful in understanding the basis for movement in our operating revenues. It does not include our 11 owned vessels in the independently managed Unigas Pool or the five Pacific Gas vessels in our Luna Pool.

 Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 2020		 Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 2021
Fleet Data:       
Weighted average number of vessels                 38.0           39.6 
Ownership days                 10,412           10,799 
Available days                 10,230           10,452 
Operating days                 8,737           8,967 
Fleet utilization         85.4%  85.8%
Average daily time charter equivalent rate (*)        $        21,733  $        22,044 

*  Non-GAAP Financial Measure—Time charter equivalent: Time charter equivalent (“TCE”) rate is a measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel. TCE is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For all charters, we calculate TCE by dividing operating revenue, less any voyage expenses, by the number of operating days for the relevant period. Under a time charter, the charterer pays substantially all of the vessel voyage related expenses, whereas for voyage charters, also known as spot market charters, we pay all voyage expenses. TCE rate is a shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a company’s performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters, time charters and contracts of affreightment) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. We include average daily TCE rate, as we believe it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with net operating revenues, because it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Our calculation of TCE rate may not be comparable to that reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Operating Revenue to TCE rate

The following table represents a reconciliation of operating revenue to TCE rate. Operating revenue is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the periods presented.

 Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 2020		 Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 2021
 (in thousands, except operating days
and average daily time charter equivalent rate)
Fleet Data:       
Operating revenue (excluding collaborative arrangements)        $        236,739  $        247,746 
Voyage expenses (excluding collaborative arrangements)                 46,856           50,080 
   
Operating revenue less Voyage expenses                 189,883           197,666 
   
Operating days                 8,737           8,967 
Average daily time charter equivalent rate        $        21,733  $        22,044 

Operating Revenue – Luna Pool collaborative arrangement. Operating revenue – Luna Pool collaborative arrangement, which was our share of the other Luna Pool participants revenue, was $18.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $8.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase was principally as a result of the Luna Pool only becoming operational during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to being operational for the full nine months to September 30, 2021.

Operating Revenue – Unigas Pool. Operating revenue – Unigas Pool was $8.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and represents our share of the revenue earned on our 11 vessels operating within the Unigas Pool, based on agreed pool points. These vessels were acquired as part of the Ultragas transaction on August 4, 2021 and therefore the Operating revenue – Unigas Pool relates to revenue earned for a portion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. We had no vessels operating in the Unigas pool for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Brokerage Commissions. Brokerage commissions, which typically vary between 0.625% and 2.5% of operating revenue, reduced by 11.9%, to $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from $3.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to a charter negotiation direct with the charterer where no broker commission is payable.

Voyage Expenses. Voyage expenses increased by 6.9% to $50.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from $46.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This was primarily due to an increase in the price of bunkers used by our vessels. These increased voyage costs are pass through costs, corresponding to an increase in operating revenue of the same amount.

Voyage Expenses. – Luna Pool collaborative arrangement. Voyage expenses – Luna Pool collaborative arrangement, which was our other Luna Pool participants share of our revenue, was $14.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 an increase of $7.2 million compared to the $7.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Luna Pool became operational during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and consequently there were no Voyage Expenses – Luna Pool collaborative arrangement during the first three months ended March 31, 2020 and a reduced share of the other Luna Pool participants share of our revenue during the initial quarter of its operations.

Vessel Operating Expenses. Vessel operating expenses increased by 11.9% to $90.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from $81.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in vessel operating expenses was as a result of an additional 18 vessels joining the fleet during August 2021 as a result of the Ultragas transaction. Average daily vessel operating expenses increased by $121 per vessel per day, or 1.6%, to $7,912 per vessel per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $7,791 per vessel per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This was primarily due to a general reduction in vessel operating expenses across the fleet in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as a result of COVID-19, which resulted in operating costs being deferred to subsequent quarters.

Depreciation and Amortization. Depreciation and amortization expense increased by 9.1% to $62.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from $57.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Depreciation and amortization expense included amortization of capitalized drydocking costs of $8.0 million and $5.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 respectively.

General and Administrative Costs. General and administrative costs increased by $2.3 million or 13.0% to $19.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from $17.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This increase in general and administrative costs was primarily due to additional audit fees of $0.5 million, increased insurance premium of $0.9 million for directors & officers insurances and $0.6 million for general and administrative costs associated with Ultragas since the date of the transaction.

Non-operating Results         

Foreign Currency Exchange Gain on Senior Secured Bonds. Exchange gains relate to non-cash movements on our 600 million Norwegian Kroner 2018 Bonds which are translated to U.S. Dollars at the prevailing exchange rate as of September 30, 2021. The foreign currency exchange gain of $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was as a result of the Norwegian Kroner weakening against the U.S. dollar, being NOK 8.7 to USD 1.0 as of September 30, 2021 compared to NOK 8.5 to USD 1.0 as of December 31, 2020. The foreign currency exchange gain of $5.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was as a result of the Norwegian Kroner weakening against the U.S. dollar, being NOK 9.4 to USD 1.0 as of September 30, 2020 compared to NOK 8.8 to USD 1.0 as of December 31, 2019.

Unrealized Gain/(Loss) on Non-designated Derivative Instruments. The unrealized gain on non-designated derivative instruments of $51,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 relates to the fair value movement in our cross-currency interest rate swap and is primarily due to a slight weakening of the Norwegian Kroner against the U.S. dollar. The unrealized loss on this swap for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $5.6 million as a result of the significant volatility between the Norwegian Kroner and the U.S. dollar due to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 during the early part of 2020.

Interest Expense. Interest expense decreased by $4.0 million, or 12.6%, to $28.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from $32.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This is primarily as a result of a reduction in 3-month US LIBOR interest rates and is notwithstanding interest on the additional debt of $192.7 million assumed with the Ultragas acquisition on August 4, 2021.

Income Taxes. Income taxes related to taxes on our subsidiaries incorporated in the United Kingdom, Poland and Singapore and our consolidated variable interest entity (“VIE”), incorporated in Malta. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we had a tax charge of $781,000, an increase from the $456,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Share of result of equity accounted joint venture. The share of result of the Company’s 50% ownership in the Export Terminal Joint Venture was a gain of $4.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to a loss of $58,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily as a result of increased volumes of product through the Marine Export Terminal during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the initial volumes for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, prior to the completion of the cryogenic storage tank and it becoming operational.

Non-Controlling Interest. We have entered into a sale and leaseback arrangement with a wholly-owned special purpose vehicle (“lessor SPV”) of a financial institution. While we do not hold any equity investments in this lessor SPV, we have determined that we are the primary beneficiary of this entity and accordingly, we are required to consolidate this VIE into our financial results. Thus, the income attributable to the financial institution of $1.2 million is presented as the non-controlling interest in our financial results.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to the stockholders of the Company to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021:

 (in thousands) (in thousands)
 Three months ended Nine months ended
 September 30,
2020		  September 30,
2021		  September 30,
2020		  September 30,
2021		 
Net income / (loss) attributable to the stockholders of Navigator Holdings Ltd.$        1,345  $        6,690  $        (3,809) $        9,770 
Net interest expense                 9,289           10,303           31,642           27,817 
Income taxes                 120           446           456           781 
Depreciation and amortization                 19,180           24,054           57,541           62,800 
      
EBITDA(1)        $        29,934  $        41,493  $        85,830  $        101,168 
Foreign currency exchange (gain) / loss on senior secured bonds                 1,612           (1,372)          (4,953)          (1,710)
Unrealized loss / (gain) on non-designated derivative instruments                 (1,991)          227           5,616           (51)
      
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$        29,555  $        40,348  $        86,493  $        99,407 
      

1 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). EBITDA represents net income attributable to stockholders of the Company before net interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before foreign currency exchange gain or loss on senior secured bonds and unrealized gain or loss on non-designated derivative instruments. Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to consolidated net income, cash generated from operations or any measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. See the table above for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income / (loss) attributable to stockholders of the Company, our most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

Our Fleet

The following table sets forth details of our vessels as of November 26, 2021:

Operating Vessel Year
Built		 Vessel Size
(cbm)		 Employment
Status		 Current
Cargo
 Charter
Expiration Date
Ethylene/ethane capable semi-refrigerated midsize          
Navigator Aurora         2016                 37,300 Time Charter Ethane December 2026
Navigator Eclipse         2016                 37,300 Time Charter Ethane March 2026
Navigator Nova         2017                 37,300 Time Charter Ethane September 2026
Navigator Prominence         2017                 37,300 Time Charter Ethane January 2026
           
Ethylene/ethane capable semi-refrigerated handysize          
Navigator Orion*         2000                 22,085 Time Charter Ethane January 2022
Navigator Neptune*         2000                 22,085 Spot Market Repairs 
Navigator Pluto         2000                 22,085 Spot Market Propylene 
Navigator Saturn*         2000                 22,085 Time Charter Ethane May 2022
Navigator Venus*         2000                 22,085 Spot Market Ethylene 
Navigator Atlas*         2014                 21,000 Spot Market Ethylene 
Navigator Europa*         2014                 21,000 Spot Market Ethane 
Navigator Oberon*         2014                 21,000 Spot Market Ethylene 
Navigator Triton*         2015                 21,000 Spot Market Ethylene 
Navigator Umbrio*         2015                 21,000 Spot Market Ethylene 
           
Ethylene/ethane capable semi-refrigerated smaller size          
Happy Kestrel**         2013         12,000 Unigas Pool  
Happy Osprey**         2013         12,000 Unigas Pool  
Happy Peregrine**         2014         12,000 Unigas Pool  
Happy Albatross**          2015         12,000 Unigas Pool  
Happy Avocet**         2017         12,000 Unigas Pool  
           
Semi-refrigerated handysize          
Navigator Magellan         1998                 20,700 Time charter LPG December 2021
Navigator Aries         2008                 20,750 Time charter LPG December 2021
Navigator Capricorn         2008                 20,750 Time charter LPG March 2022
Navigator Gemini         2009                 20,750 Time charter LPG December 2021
Navigator Pegasus         2009                 22,200 Time charter Propylene March 2022
Navigator Phoenix         2009                 22,200 Time charter LPG May 2022
Navigator Scorpio         2009                 20,750 Spot market  
Navigator Taurus         2009                 20,750 Spot market Propylene 
Navigator Virgo         2009                 20,750 Spot market LPG 
Navigator Leo         2011                 20,600 Time charter LPG December 2023
Navigator Libra         2012                 20,600 Time charter LPG December 2023
Atlantic Gas         2014         22,000 Spot market LPG 
Adriatic Gas         2015         22,000 Time charter LPG December 2021
Balearic Gas         2015         22,000 Time charter LPG March 2022
Celtic Gas         2015         22,000 Spot market Propylene 
Navigator Centauri         2015                 21,000 Time charter LPG May 2022
Navigator Ceres         2015                 21,000 Time charter LPG June 2022
Navigator Ceto         2016                 21,000 Time charter LPG June 2022
Navigator Copernico         2016                 21,000 Time charter LPG June 2022
Bering Gas         2016         22,000 Spot market Butadiene 
Navigator Luga         2017                 22,000 Time charter LPG February 2022
Navigator Yauza         2017                 22,000 Time charter LPG April 2022
Arctic Gas         2017         22,000 Spot market LPG 
Pacific Gas         2017         22,000 Spot market Butadiene 
           
Semi-refrigerated smaller size          
Happy Bird**         1999         8,600 Unigas Pool  
Happy Falcon**         2002         3,770 Unigas Pool  
Happy Condor**         2008         9,000 Unigas Pool  
Happy Pelican**          2012         6,800 Unigas Pool  
Happy Penguin**          2013         6,800 Unigas Pool  
           
Fully-refrigerated           
Navigator Glory         2010                 22,500 Time charter Ammonia May 2022
Navigator Grace         2010                 22,500 Time charter Ammonia April 2022
Navigator Galaxy         2011                 22,500 Time charter Ammonia December 2021
Navigator Genesis         2011                 22,500 Time charter Ammonia January 2022
Navigator Global         2011                 22,500 Time charter LPG February 2022
Navigator Gusto         2011                 22,500 Time charter LPG January 2022
Navigator Jorf         2017                 38,000 Time charter Ammonia August 2027
           

*denotes our owned vessels that operate within the Luna Pool
**denotes our owned vessels that operate within the independently managed Unigas Pool

Conference Call Details:

Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. ET, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0 (808) 238-0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Navigator” to the operator.

Audio Webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call, available through the Company’s website (www.navigatorgas.com). To listen to the live and archived audio file, visit our website www.navigatorgas.com and click on Key Dates under our Investors Centre page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Navigator Gas

Attention: Investor Relations Department - investorrelations@navigatorgas.com

London: 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH. Tel: +44 (0)20 7340 4850

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. On August 4, 2021, Navigator acquired the fleet and business activities of Ultragas ApS, adding an additional 18 vessels to the fleet. The transaction unites two leading gas shipping companies. Navigator’s combined fleet now consists of 55 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 22 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.


NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2021
 (in thousands, except share data)
Assets       
Current assets       
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash        $        59,271  $        105,827 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $119, (December 31, 2020: 161)                 14,451           31,070 
Accrued income                 20,073           6,457 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets                 22,015           26,998 
Bunkers and lubricant oils                 8,428           14,102 
Insurance Receivable                 447           6,159 
Amounts due from related parties         11,853           16,447 
   
Total current assets                 136,538           207,060 
Non-current assets  
Vessels, net                 1,545,688           1,868,493 
Asset held for sale                    4,543 
Property, plant and equipment, net                  502           576 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $295 (December 31, 2020: $279)          277           207 
Investment in equity accounted joint venture                 148,665           143,665 
Investment in associated companies                    1,486 
Derivative assets                     223 
Right-of-use asset for operating leases                   5,701           1,210 
Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets                 2,037           1,120 
   
Total non-current assets                 1,702,870           2,021,523 
   
Total assets        $        1,839,408  $        2,228,583 
   
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity  
Current liabilities  
Current portion of secured term loan facilities, net of deferred financing costs        $        65,662  $        127,091 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities                 1,276           773 
Accounts payable                 8,565           12,565 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities                 16,488           24,037 
Accrued interest                 3,398           3,418 
Deferred income                 11,604           20,542 
Amounts due to related parties                 229           437 
   
Total current liabilities                 107,222           188,863 
   
Non-current liabilities  
Secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities, net of current portion and deferred financing costs                 552,595           649,652 
Senior secured bond, net of deferred financing costs                 69,580           68,060 
Senior unsecured bond, net of deferred financing costs                 98,158           98,453 
Derivative liabilities                 3,007           8,140 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion                         5,232           575 
Amounts due to related parties                 61,219           56,479 
   
Total non-current liabilities                 789,791           881,359 
   
Total Liabilities                 897,013           1,070,222 
Commitments and contingencies  
Stockholders’ equity  
Common stock—$.01 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 77,173,957 shares issued and outstanding, (December 31, 2020: 55,893,618)                 559           771 
Additional paid-in capital                 593,254           797,046 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss                 (245)          (268)
Retained earnings                 346,972           356,742 
Equity hedging reserve            1,043 
   
Total Navigator Holdings Ltd. stockholders’ equity                 940,540           1,155,334 
Non-controlling interest                 1,855           3,027 
   
Total equity                 942,395           1,158,361 
   
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity        $        1,839,408  $        2,228,583 
   

NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

 Three months ended
September 30,		 Nine months ended
September 30,
  2020   2021   2020   2021 
     
 (in thousands except share and per share data)
Revenues    
Operating revenue        $        75,613  $87,085  $        236,739  $        247,746 
Operating revenue- Luna Pool collaborative arrangement                 5,738           7,504           8,334           18,290 
Operating revenue – Unigas Pool                     8,155              8,155 
     
Total operating revenues                 81,351           102,744           245,073           274,191 
     
Expenses    
Brokerage commissions                 1,220           1,163           3,780           3,330 
Voyage expenses                 14,584           16,775           46,856           50,080 
Voyage expenses – Luna Pool collaborative arrangement                 4,390           4,772           7,363           14,567 
Vessel operating expenses                 27,221           34,948           81,120           90,766 
Depreciation and amortization                 19,180           24,054           57,541           62,800 
General and administrative costs                 6,525           7,749           17,542           19,825 
Other income                 (77)          (98)          (124)          (258)
     
Total operating expenses                 73,043           89,363           214,078           241,110 
     
Operating income                 8,308           13,381           30,995           33,081 
Other income / (expense)    
Foreign currency exchange gain / (loss) on senior secured bonds         (1,612)          1,372                  4,953           1,710 
Unrealized gain / (loss) on non-designated derivative instruments                 1,991           (227)          (5,616)          51 
Interest expense                               (9,341)          (10,373)           (32,009)          (27,981)
Loss on repayment of 7.75% senior unsecured bonds                 (479)                       —           (479)          — 
Write off of deferred financing costs                 (155)                       —           (155)          — 
Interest income                 52           70           367           164 
     
(Loss) / income before income taxes and share of result of equity accounted joint venture                 (1,236)          4,223           (1,944)          7,025 
Income taxes                 (120)          (446)           (456)          (781)
Share of result of equity accounted joint ventures                 3,147           3,302           (58)          4,698 
     
Net income / (loss)                 1,791           7,079   (2,458)          10,942 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest         (446)          (389)             (1,351)          (1,172)
     
Net income / (loss) attributable to stockholders of Navigator Holdings Ltd.        $        1,345  $        6,690  $        (3,809) $      9,770 
     
Earnings / (Loss) per share attributable to stockholders of Navigator Holdings Ltd.:    
Basic and diluted:        $        0.02  $        0.10  $        (0.07) $        0.16 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:    
Basic:                 55,903,672           69,338,187           55,881,948           60,452,459 
Diluted:                 56,243,608           69,673,623           55,881,948           60,789,378 
     

NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

 Nine Months ended
September 30,
2020		 Nine Months ended
September 30,
2021
 (in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities       
Net income / (loss)        $        (2,458) $        10,942 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities  
Unrealized (gain)/loss on non-designated derivative instruments                 5,616           (51)
Depreciation and amortization                 57,541           62,800 
Payment of drydocking costs                 (7,307)          (15,304)
Amortization of share-based compensation                 859           1,094 
Amortization of deferred financing costs                 3,836           2,779 
Call option premium on redemption of senior secured bonds         236                          — 
Share of result of equity accounted joint venture, net of distributions received                 58           (511)
Insurance claim receivable                 —           (6,123)
Impairment of vessel                 —           5,400 
Unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain) on senior secured bonds                 (4,953)          (1,710)
Other unrealized foreign exchange gain                 (306)          (32)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities  
Accounts receivable                 907           (9,548)
Bunkers and lubricant oils                 (20)          (3,635)
Accrued income and prepaid expenses and other current assets                 (7,409)          13,035 
Accounts payable, accrued interest, accrued expenses and other liabilities                 6,488           6,621 
Amounts due to related parties                 286           (764)
   
Net cash provided by operating activities                 53,374           64,993 
   
   
Cash flows from investing activities  
Payments to acquire ballast water systems                 (1,756)          (2,293)
Investment in equity accounted joint venture                 (15,000)          (4,000)
Distributions from equity accounted joint venture                 —           9,513 
Purchase of other property, plant and equipment                 (36)          (232)
Cash acquired from investment in Ultragas                                —   17,477 
Insurance recoveries                 740           411 
   
Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities                 (16,052)          20,876 
   
Cash flows from financing activities  
Proceeds from secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities                 200,000           18,000 
Issuance of 8.0% senior unsecured bonds                 100,000  
Issuance costs of 8.0% senior unsecured bonds                 (1,963) 
Issuance costs of secured bonds                 (141)          — 
Issuance costs of secured revolving credit facilities                 (1,924)  (46)
Issuance costs of refinancing of vessel to related parties                 (18)          — 
Repayment of 7.75% senior unsecured bonds                 (100,236) 
Repayment of financing of vessel to related parties                 (5,208)          (3,713)
Issuance costs of Terminal Facility                 (72)          — 
Repayment of secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities                 (226,834)          (53,554)
   
Net cash used in financing activities                 (36,396)          (39,313)
   
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash                 926           46,556 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period                 66,130           59,271 
   
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period        $        67,056  $        105,827 
   
Supplemental Information  
Total interest paid during the period, net of amounts capitalized        $        31,417  $        22,751 
   
Total tax paid during the period        $        212  $        334 
   

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions related thereto, including our trends or forecasts. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate as described in this press release. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue,” “scheduled,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to:

  • the completion of the Company’s quarter-end close procedures and further financial review with respect to the Company’s financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the Company’s final results for such quarter;

  • global epidemics or other health crises such as the outbreak of COVID-19, including its impact on our business;

  • future operating or financial results;

  • pending acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending;

  • operating expenses, availability of crew, number of off-hire days, drydocking requirements and insurance costs;

  • fluctuations in currencies and interest rates;

  • general market conditions and shipping market trends, including charter rates and factors affecting supply and demand;

  • our ability to continue to comply with all our debt covenants;

  • our financial condition and liquidity, including our ability to refinance our indebtedness as it matures or obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other corporate activities;

  • estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve our capital base;

  • our expectations about the availability of vessels to purchase, the time that it may take to construct new vessels, or the useful lives of our vessels;

  • our continued ability to enter into long-term, fixed-rate time charters with our customers;

  • the availability and cost of low sulfur fuel oil compliant with the International Maritime Organization sulfur emission limit reductions, generally referred to as “IMO 2020,” which took effect January 1, 2020;

  • our vessels engaging in ship to ship transfers of LPG or petrochemical cargoes which may ultimately be discharged in sanctioned areas or to sanctioned individuals without our knowledge;

  • changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;

  • potential liability from future litigation;

  • our expectations relating to the payment of dividends;

  • our ability to successfully remediate material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and our disclosure controls and procedures;

  • our expectation regarding providing in-house technical management for certain vessels in our fleet and our success in providing such in-house technical management;

  • our expectations regarding the financial success of the Marine Export Terminal and our related Export Terminal Joint Venture;

  • our expectations regarding the integration, profitability and success of the vessels and businesses acquired in the Ultragas transaction; and

  • other factors detailed from time to time in other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common stock.

About Us
Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. On August 4, 2021, Navigator announced that it merged the fleet and business activities of Ultragas ApS with its own, adding an additional 18 vessels to the fleet. The transaction unites two leading gas shipping companies. Navigator’s combined fleet now consists of 55 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 22 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Our latest CSR Report can be found in Annual Reports under the Company website at www.navigatorgas.com.

Navigator Gas
Attention:Investor Relations investorrelations@navigatorgas.com 
London:10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH.
Tel:+44 (0)20 7340 4850

Investor Relations / Media Advisors
Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis
Capital Link - New York
Tel: +1-212-661-7566
Email:   navigatorgas@capitallink.com


All news about NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.
05:38pEarnings Flash (NVGS) NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS Posts Q3 Revenue $102.7M
MT
05:36pNavigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results (Unaudited)
GL
05:03pNAVIGATOR HOLDINGS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:51pNAVIGATOR : PRELIMINARY THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
11/24Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Approval In Principle For New CO2 Carrier Designs For..
GL
11/19NAVIGATOR : TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF - Form 6-K
PU
11/19Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces 2021 Annual Meeting
AQ
11/17Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2021 Results an..
AQ
11/11Navigator Gas Announces Employment Contracts for Three Ethane Vessels
AQ
11/11Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Employment Contracts for Three Ethane Vessels
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 309 M - -
Net income 2021 55,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 620 M 620 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Navigator Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,03 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 74,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niall Joseph Nolan Chief Financial Officer
Dag Karl Albert von Appen Burose Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Flaherty Director-Fleet & Technical Operations
Heiko Roman Michael Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Oetker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.-26.67%620
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-3.93%3 437
FLEX LNG LTD.178.56%1 223
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.6.88%932
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.28.78%786
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.-8.08%761