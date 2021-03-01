Log in
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.

(NVGS)
Navigator : Q2 2020

03/01/2021
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

Form 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Commission File Number 001-36202

NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

c/o NGT Services (UK) Ltd

10 Bressenden Place London, SW1E 5DH

United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1).

Yes

No

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7).

Yes

No

NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.

REPORT ON FORM 6-K FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

INDEX

PAGE

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

3

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

20

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

21

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020

F-1

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020

F-2

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020

F-3

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020

F-4

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020

F-5

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

F-6

EXHIBITS

SIGNATURE

2

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Unless the context otherwise requires, all references in this report to "Navigator Holdings," "our," "we," "us" and the "Company" refer to Navigator Holdings Ltd., a Marshall Islands corporation. All references in this report to our wholly-owned subsidiary "Navigator Gas L.L.C." refer to Navigator Gas L.L.C., a Marshall Islands limited liability company. As used in this report, unless the context indicates or otherwise requires, references to "our fleet" or "our vessels" refers to the 38 vessels we owned and operated as of June 30, 2020.

This section should be read in conjunction with the interim financial statements and notes thereto presented elsewhere in this report, as well as the audited historical consolidated financial statements and notes thereto of Navigator Holdings Ltd. included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on May 11, 2020 (as amended by the Form 20-F/A filed with the SEC on

May 22, 2020, the "2019 Annual Report"). Among other things, those financial statements include more detailed information regarding the basis of presentation for the following information. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and are presented in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Overview

We are the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. We provide international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquified petroleum gas, or "LPG", and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. These gases are transported in liquefied form, by applying cooling and/or pressure, to reduce volume by up to 900 times depending on the cargo, making their transportation more efficient and economical. Vessels in our fleet are capable of loading, discharging and carrying cargoes across a range of temperatures from ambient to minus 104° Celsius and pressures from 1 bar to 6.4 bar.

We employ our vessels through a combination of time charters, voyage charters and contracts of affreightment ("COAs"). Our owned fleet consists of 38 vessels; 33 of these are semi- or fully-refrigerated handysize liquefied gas carriers; four are midsize 37,300 cubic meters, or "cbm", ethylene/ethane capable semi-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers and one is a 38,000 cbm fully refrigerated liquefied gas carrier. In addition, since April 2020, we collaborated with Pacific Gas Pte. Ltd. and Greater Bay Gas Co. Ltd. to form and manage the Luna Pool, which includes nine of the Company's ethylene capable handysize vessels and five ethylene capable handysize vessels from Pacific Gas Pte. Ltd. We define handysize liquefied gas carriers as those liquefied gas carriers with capabilities between 15,000 and 24,999 cbm.

Our handysize liquefied gas carriers typically transport LPG on short- or medium-haul routes that may be uneconomical for smaller vessels and can call at ports that are unable to support larger vessels due to limited onshore capacity, absence of fully-refrigerated loading infrastructure and/or vessel size restrictions. These handysize liquefied gas carriers are amongst the largest semi-refrigerated vessels in the world, which also makes them capable of transporting petrochemicals on long routes, typically intercontinental. Our midsize ethylene/ethane-capable semi-refrigerated gas carriers enable long-haul transportation of ethylene/ethane that may be uneconomical for smaller vessels.

We have also entered into a 50/50 joint venture (the "Export Terminal Joint Venture") to construct and operate an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas (the "Marine Export Terminal"). Our joint venture partner is the sole managing member of the Export Terminal Joint Venture and it is also the operator of the Marine Export Terminal. The Marine Export Terminal began commercial operations with the export of commissioning cargoes in December 2019 and commenced under long term take or pay contracts as of the beginning of June. Refrigerated storage for 30,000 tons of ethylene is also being constructed on-site. It will provide the capability to load ethylene at rates of 1,000 tons per hour and is expected to be completed in late 2020. Once completed, it is expected that the Marine Export terminal will have the capacity to export approximately one million tons of ethylene annually. Our share of the capital cost for the construction of the Marine Export Terminal is expected to be $147.2 million, of which we had contributed $133.0 million to the Export Terminal Joint Venture as of June 30, 2020. An additional $7.5 million capital contribution was made on July 30, 2020. We expect to contribute the remaining contributions during early 2021.

3

Our Fleet

The following table sets forth our vessels as of October 15, 2020:

Year

Vessel Size

Employment

Current

Charter

Operating Vessel

Built

(cbm)

Status

Cargo

Expiration Date

Ethylene/ethane capable semi-refrigerated

Navigator Orion*

2000

22,085

Contract of affreightment

Ethylene

-

Navigator Neptune*

2000

22,085

Time charter

Ethane

October 2020

Navigator Pluto

2000

22,085

Time charter

LPG

January 2021

Navigator Saturn*

2000

22,085

Spot market

-

-

Navigator Venus*

2000

22,085

Time charter

Ethane

November 2020

Navigator Atlas*

2014

21,000

Contract of affreightment

Ethylene

-

Navigator Europa*

2014

21,000

Contract of affreightment

Ethylene

-

Navigator Oberon*

2014

21,000

Contract of affreightment

Ethylene

-

Navigator Triton*

2015

21,000

Spot market

Ethylene

-

Navigator Umbrio*

2015

21,000

Contract of affreightment

Ethylene

-

Navigator Aurora

2016

37,300

Time charter

Ethane

December 2026

Navigator Eclipse

2016

37,300

Time charter

Ethane

December 2020

Navigator Nova

2017

37,300

Time charter

Ethane

September 2023

Navigator Prominence

2017

37,300

Time charter

Ethane

December 2021

Semi-refrigerated

Navigator Magellan

1998

20,700

Time Charter

LPG

October 2020

Navigator Aries

2008

20,750

Time charter

LPG

October 2020

Navigator Capricorn

2008

20,750

Spot market

Propylene

-

Navigator Gemini

2009

20,750

Time charter

LPG

November 2020

Navigator Pegasus

2009

22,200

Spot market

Propylene

-

Navigator Phoenix

2009

22,200

Spot market

Butadiene

-

Navigator Scorpio

2009

20,750

Spot market

LPG

-

Navigator Taurus

2009

20,750

Spot market

LPG

-

Navigator Virgo

2009

20,750

Spot market

LPG

-

Navigator Leo

2011

20,600

Time charter

LPG

December 2023

Navigator Libra

2012

20,600

Time charter

LPG

December 2023

Navigator Centauri

2015

21,000

Spot market

LPG

-

Navigator Ceres

2015

21,000

Time charter

Propylene

November 2020

Navigator Ceto

2016

21,000

Spot market

Butadiene

-

Navigator Copernico

2016

21,000

Spot market

Butadiene

-

Navigator Luga

2017

22,000

Time charter

LPG

February 2022

Navigator Yauza

2017

22,000

Time charter

LPG

April 2022

Fully-refrigerated

Navigator Glory

2010

22,500

Time charter

Ammonia

June 2021

Navigator Grace

2010

22,500

Spot market

-

-

Navigator Galaxy

2011

22,500

Spot market

LPG

-

Navigator Genesis

2011

22,500

Time charter

LPG

July 2021

Navigator Global

2011

22,500

Time charter

LPG

November 2020

Navigator Gusto

2011

22,500

Time charter

LPG

December 2020

Navigator Jorf

2017

38,000

Time charter

Ammonia

August 2027

4

* denotes our nine owned vessels that operate within the Luna Pool

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Navigator Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 10:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
