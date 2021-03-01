Navigator : Q2 2020

UNITED STATES

NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD. REPORT ON FORM 6-K FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 INDEX PAGE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 3 Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 20 Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 21 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 F-1 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 F-2 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 F-3 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 F-4 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 F-5 Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements F-6 EXHIBITS SIGNATURE

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Unless the context otherwise requires, all references in this report to "Navigator Holdings," "our," "we," "us" and the "Company" refer to Navigator Holdings Ltd., a Marshall Islands corporation. All references in this report to our wholly-owned subsidiary "Navigator Gas L.L.C." refer to Navigator Gas L.L.C., a Marshall Islands limited liability company. As used in this report, unless the context indicates or otherwise requires, references to "our fleet" or "our vessels" refers to the 38 vessels we owned and operated as of June 30, 2020.

This section should be read in conjunction with the interim financial statements and notes thereto presented elsewhere in this report, as well as the audited historical consolidated financial statements and notes thereto of Navigator Holdings Ltd. included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on May 11, 2020 (as amended by the Form 20-F/A filed with the SEC on

May 22, 2020, the "2019 Annual Report"). Among other things, those financial statements include more detailed information regarding the basis of presentation for the following information. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and are presented in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Overview

We are the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. We provide international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquified petroleum gas, or "LPG", and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. These gases are transported in liquefied form, by applying cooling and/or pressure, to reduce volume by up to 900 times depending on the cargo, making their transportation more efficient and economical. Vessels in our fleet are capable of loading, discharging and carrying cargoes across a range of temperatures from ambient to minus 104° Celsius and pressures from 1 bar to 6.4 bar.

We employ our vessels through a combination of time charters, voyage charters and contracts of affreightment ("COAs"). Our owned fleet consists of 38 vessels; 33 of these are semi- or fully-refrigerated handysize liquefied gas carriers; four are midsize 37,300 cubic meters, or "cbm", ethylene/ethane capable semi-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers and one is a 38,000 cbm fully refrigerated liquefied gas carrier. In addition, since April 2020, we collaborated with Pacific Gas Pte. Ltd. and Greater Bay Gas Co. Ltd. to form and manage the Luna Pool, which includes nine of the Company's ethylene capable handysize vessels and five ethylene capable handysize vessels from Pacific Gas Pte. Ltd. We define handysize liquefied gas carriers as those liquefied gas carriers with capabilities between 15,000 and 24,999 cbm.

Our handysize liquefied gas carriers typically transport LPG on short- or medium-haul routes that may be uneconomical for smaller vessels and can call at ports that are unable to support larger vessels due to limited onshore capacity, absence of fully-refrigerated loading infrastructure and/or vessel size restrictions. These handysize liquefied gas carriers are amongst the largest semi-refrigerated vessels in the world, which also makes them capable of transporting petrochemicals on long routes, typically intercontinental. Our midsize ethylene/ethane-capable semi-refrigerated gas carriers enable long-haul transportation of ethylene/ethane that may be uneconomical for smaller vessels.

We have also entered into a 50/50 joint venture (the "Export Terminal Joint Venture") to construct and operate an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas (the "Marine Export Terminal"). Our joint venture partner is the sole managing member of the Export Terminal Joint Venture and it is also the operator of the Marine Export Terminal. The Marine Export Terminal began commercial operations with the export of commissioning cargoes in December 2019 and commenced under long term take or pay contracts as of the beginning of June. Refrigerated storage for 30,000 tons of ethylene is also being constructed on-site. It will provide the capability to load ethylene at rates of 1,000 tons per hour and is expected to be completed in late 2020. Once completed, it is expected that the Marine Export terminal will have the capacity to export approximately one million tons of ethylene annually. Our share of the capital cost for the construction of the Marine Export Terminal is expected to be $147.2 million, of which we had contributed $133.0 million to the Export Terminal Joint Venture as of June 30, 2020. An additional $7.5 million capital contribution was made on July 30, 2020. We expect to contribute the remaining contributions during early 2021.

3

Our Fleet

The following table sets forth our vessels as of October 15, 2020: