Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Navigator Holdings Ltd.    1NV   MHY621321089

NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.

(1NV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG - 11/06 02:04:18 am
5.5 EUR   +0.92%
04:24pNAVIGATOR : Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call
PR
10/23NAVIGATOR : Announces 2020 Annual Meeting
PU
10/22NAVIGATOR : Q2 Transcript
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navigator : Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 04:24pm EST

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. ("Navigator") (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announced today that it will release its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 after markets close in New York on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

On Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. ET, the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238- 0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Navigator" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, November 20, 2020, by dialing 1(866) 331-1332 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0667 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 3333 009785 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 11870348#

Audio Webcast:
There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call, available through the Company's website (www.navigatorgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Us
Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") and ammonia. Navigator's fleet consists of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 14 of which are ethylene and ethane capable.  The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable 'floating pipeline' between the parties. The Company also own a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA.

Navigator Gas
Attention: Investor Relations investorrelations@navigatorgas.com
New York:         650 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022. Tel: +1 212 355 5893
London:            10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH. Tel: +44 (0)20 7340 4850

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navigator-holdings-ltd-announces-date-for-the-release-of-third-quarter-2020-results-and-conference-call-301168071.html

SOURCE Navigator Gas


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.
04:24pNAVIGATOR : Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Con..
PR
10/23NAVIGATOR : Announces 2020 Annual Meeting
PU
10/22NAVIGATOR : Q2 Transcript
PU
10/01NAVIGATOR : NDR Invesstor Presentation – September 2020
PU
08/28NAVIGATOR : Completes Issuance of Senior Unsecured Bonds
PU
08/19NAVIGATOR : Fixed Income Investor Calls
PU
08/18NAVIGATOR : Preliminary second quarter 2020 results
AQ
08/13NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/13NAVIGATOR : Second Quarter 2020 –Supplementary Presentation
PU
08/13NAVIGATOR : Preliminary Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group