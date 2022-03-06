Navin Fluorine International : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
03/06/2022 | 03:49pm EST
March 5, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Scrip Code: 532504
Symbol: NAVINFLUOR EQ
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub.: Allotment of Equity Shares on exercise of Stock Options under Employees' Stock Option Scheme 2007 and Employees' Stock Option Scheme 2017
We wish to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has allotted 6,910 Equity Shares of the Company on March 4, 2022 to the eligible employees of the Company upon exercising Stock Options by them under the prevailing ESOP Schemes, the details of the allotments are as under:
Sr. No.
Name of the Scheme of the Company
Number of
Equity Shares allotted
(Face Value of ₹2/- each)
1.
Employees' Stock Option Scheme 2007
5,540
2.
Employees' Stock Option Scheme 2017
1,370
Total
6,910
With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to ₹9,90,91,745/- consisting of 4,95,38,595 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹2/- each and 14,555 partly paid equity shares of face value ₹ 2/- each, on which ₹ 1/- per share paid-up (Out of these 14,555 shares, in-principle approval for listing of 5,635 shares upon conversion from partly paid to fully paid has been received, the Company is in the process of obtaining corporate action approvals).
Navin Fluorine International Limited published this content on 07 March 2022