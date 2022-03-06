Navin Fluorine International : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

March 5, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400001 Mumbai 400051 Scrip Code: 532504 Symbol: NAVINFLUOR EQ Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Allotment of Equity Shares on exercise of Stock Options under Employees' Stock Option Scheme 2007 and Employees' Stock Option Scheme 2017

We wish to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has allotted 6,910 Equity Shares of the Company on March 4, 2022 to the eligible employees of the Company upon exercising Stock Options by them under the prevailing ESOP Schemes, the details of the allotments are as under:

Sr. No. Name of the Scheme of the Company Number of Equity Shares allotted (Face Value of ₹2/- each) 1. Employees' Stock Option Scheme 2007 5,540 2. Employees' Stock Option Scheme 2017 1,370 Total 6,910

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to ₹9,90,91,745/- consisting of 4,95,38,595 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹2/- each and 14,555 partly paid equity shares of face value ₹ 2/- each, on which ₹ 1/- per share paid-up (Out of these 14,555 shares, in-principle approval for listing of 5,635 shares upon conversion from partly paid to fully paid has been received, the Company is in the process of obtaining corporate action approvals).

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED