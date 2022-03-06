Log in
NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Navin Fluorine International : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

03/06/2022 | 03:49pm EST
March 5, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400001

Mumbai 400051

Scrip Code: 532504

Symbol: NAVINFLUOR EQ

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Allotment of Equity Shares on exercise of Stock Options under Employees' Stock Option Scheme 2007 and Employees' Stock Option Scheme 2017

We wish to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has allotted 6,910 Equity Shares of the Company on March 4, 2022 to the eligible employees of the Company upon exercising Stock Options by them under the prevailing ESOP Schemes, the details of the allotments are as under:

Sr. No.

Name of the Scheme of the Company

Number of

Equity Shares allotted

(Face Value of ₹2/- each)

1.

Employees' Stock Option Scheme 2007

5,540

2.

Employees' Stock Option Scheme 2017

1,370

Total

6,910

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to ₹9,90,91,745/- consisting of 4,95,38,595 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹2/- each and 14,555 partly paid equity shares of face value ₹ 2/- each, on which ₹ 1/- per share paid-up (Out of these 14,555 shares, in-principle approval for listing of 5,635 shares upon conversion from partly paid to fully paid has been received, the Company is in the process of obtaining corporate action approvals).

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

NIRAJ MANKAD

Digitally signed by

NIRAJ MANKAD Date: 2022.03.05 12:49:20 +05'30'

Niraj B. Mankad

President Legal and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Navin Fluorine International Limited published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
