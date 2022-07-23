Navin Fluorine International : Investor Presentation Q1 FY 22-23
07/23/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
Investor Presentation - July 2022
Safe Harbor
This presentation and the accompanying slides (the "Presentation"), which have been prepared by Navin Fluorine International Limited (the "Company"), have been prepared solely for information purposes and do not constitute any offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. No offering of securities of the Company will be made except by means of a statutory offering document containing detailed information about the Company.
This Presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company considers reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this Presentation. This Presentation may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this Presentation is expressly excluded.
Certain matters discussed in this Presentation may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the performance of the Indian economy and of the economies of various international markets, the performance of the industry in India and world-wide, competition, the company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the Company's future levels of growth and expansion, technological implementation, changes and advancements, changes in revenue, income or cash flows, the Company's market preferences and its exposure to market risks, as well as other risks. The Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this Presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this Presentation. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this Presentation are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third party statements and projections.
Sustainable
Growth in
Q1FY23
Business units Redefined
HPP
CDMO
Specialty
Refrigerant Gas
+
Specialty
Inorganic Fluorides
CRAMS
Chemicals
+
HPP
Business Highlights
Implemented new organizational structure - 3 Business Units led by 3 Operating CEOs with full P&L responsibilities
Highest ever quarterly sales reported in Specialty Chemicals unit of Rs.176 Crores
Manufacturing plant for Honeywell International Inc. at Dahej inaugurated on July 12. Trial supplies commenced and commercial supplies to commence shortly
Debottlenecking capex of Rs. 80 Crores approved by board for a new molecule in HPP business unit in Surat
