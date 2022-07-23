Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Navin Fluorine International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532504   INE048G01026

NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(532504)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
3790.40 INR   +0.71%
02:14pNAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL : Investor Presentation Q1 FY 22-23
PU
07/12Navin Flourine International Arm Inaugurates New Hydrofluoroolefin Manufacturing Plant in India
MT
07/07NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navin Fluorine International : Investor Presentation Q1 FY 22-23

07/23/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation - July 2022

Safe Harbor

This presentation and the accompanying slides (the "Presentation"), which have been prepared by Navin Fluorine International Limited (the "Company"), have been prepared solely for information purposes and do not constitute any offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. No offering of securities of the Company will be made except by means of a statutory offering document containing detailed information about the Company.

This Presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company considers reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this Presentation. This Presentation may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this Presentation is expressly excluded.

Certain matters discussed in this Presentation may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the performance of the Indian economy and of the economies of various international markets, the performance of the industry in India and world-wide, competition, the company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the Company's future levels of growth and expansion, technological implementation, changes and advancements, changes in revenue, income or cash flows, the Company's market preferences and its exposure to market risks, as well as other risks. The Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this Presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this Presentation. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this Presentation are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third party statements and projections.

2

Sustainable

Growth in

Q1FY23

Business units Redefined

HPP

CDMO

Specialty

Refrigerant Gas

+

Specialty

Inorganic Fluorides

CRAMS

Chemicals

+

HPP

Business Highlights

  • Implemented new organizational structure - 3 Business Units led by 3 Operating CEOs with full P&L responsibilities
  • Highest ever quarterly sales reported in Specialty Chemicals unit of Rs.176 Crores
  • Manufacturing plant for Honeywell International Inc. at Dahej inaugurated on July 12. Trial supplies commenced and commercial supplies to commence shortly
  • Debottlenecking capex of Rs. 80 Crores approved by board for a new molecule in HPP business unit in Surat

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Navin Fluorine International Limited published this content on 23 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 18:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
02:14pNAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL : Investor Presentation Q1 FY 22-23
PU
07/12Navin Flourine International Arm Inaugurates New Hydrofluoroolefin Manufacturing Plant ..
MT
07/07NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/05Navin Fluorine International Limited Proposes Final Dividend on Equity Shares for the F..
CI
05/09TRANSCRIPT : Navin Fluorine International Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
05/07Navin Fluorine International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended M..
CI
05/07Navin Fluorine International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter En..
CI
05/07Navin Fluorine International Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2..
CI
03/06NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
02/02TRANSCRIPT : Navin Fluorine International Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 20 238 M 253 M 253 M
Net income 2023 3 523 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
Net cash 2023 583 M 7,30 M 7,30 M
P/E ratio 2023 53,3x
Yield 2023 0,37%
Capitalization 188 B 2 352 M 2 352 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,25x
EV / Sales 2024 7,05x
Nbr of Employees 956
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Navin Fluorine International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3 790,40 INR
Average target price 4 080,65 INR
Spread / Average Target 7,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Radhesh Welling Managing Director
Basant Kumar Govind Bansal Chief Financial Officer
Vishad Padmanabh Mafatlal Executive Chairman
Gyanchand Jain President-Operations
Pradip Narotam Kapadia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-9.47%2 352
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-15.52%78 252
AIR LIQUIDE-6.96%68 981
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.07%40 361
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-5.65%28 438
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-8.66%26 070