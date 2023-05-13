Advanced search
    532504   INE048G01026

NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(532504)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-11
4752.30 INR   +0.59%
12:27pNavin Fluorine International : Investor Presentation Q4 & FY 23
PU
07:30aTranscript : Navin Fluorine International Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 13, 2023
CI
04/21Navin Fluorine International : NFIL Corporate Governance Report 31.03.2023
PU
Navin Fluorine International : Investor Presentation Q4 & FY 23

05/13/2023 | 12:27pm EDT
May 13, 2023

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400001

Mumbai 400051

Scrip Code: 532504

Symbol: NAVINFLUOR EQ

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub.: Investor Presentation for Q4 of FY 2022-23

In accordance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Investor Presentation for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023 (Q4 and FY 2022-23) is enclosed.

This intimation is also being made available on the Company's website www.nfil.in.

Kindly take this intimation on your record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Niraj Bipin Mankad

Digitally signed by Niraj Bipin Mankad Date: 2023.05.13 16:36:09 +05'30'

Niraj B. Mankad

President Legal & Company Secretary

Encl.: a/a

Navin Fluorine International Limited 602, 6th Floor, Natraj by Rustomjee, 194, M.V. Road & Western Express Highway, Near Kanakia 351 Building, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400069 India. T: +91 22 6650 9999 F: +91 22 6650 9800 E: info@nfil.in W: www.nfil.in

CIN NO.: L24110MH1998PLC115499

Investor Presentation - May 2023

Safe Harbor

This presentation and the accompanying slides (the "Presentation"), which have been prepared by Navin Fluorine International Limited (the "Company"), have been prepared solely for information purposes and do not constitute any offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. No offering of securities of the Company will be made except by means of a statutory offering document containing detailed information about the Company.

This Presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company considers reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this Presentation. This Presentation may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this Presentation is expressly excluded.

Certain matters discussed in this Presentation may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the performance of the Indian economy and of the economies of various international markets, the performance of the industry in India and world-wide, competition, the company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the Company's future levels of growth and expansion, technological implementation, changes and advancements, changes in revenue, income or cash flows, the Company's market preferences and its exposure to market risks, as well as other risks. The Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this Presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this Presentation. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this Presentation are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third party statements and projections.

2

Q4 & FY23

Record

Performance

New Milestones Achieved

FY23

Sales crossed

Operating EBITDA crossed

Operating EBITDA Margin

Rs. 2000 Crs

Rs. 550 Crs

26.5%

Revenue Growth (Y-o-Y)

Speciality

HPP

CDMO

+ 31%

+ 64%

+ 29%

  • Consolidated Financials

Disclaimer

Navin Fluorine International Limited published this content on 13 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2023 16:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 20 176 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2023 3 561 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
Net Debt 2023 3 066 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 66,1x
Yield 2023 0,30%
Capitalization 236 B 2 866 M 2 866 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,8x
EV / Sales 2024 8,83x
Nbr of Employees 956
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Navin Fluorine International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 4 752,30 INR
Average target price 4 836,89 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Radhesh Welling Managing Director
P. S. Haridas President
Anish Ganatra Chief Financial Officer
Vishad Padmanabh Mafatlal Executive Chairman
Radheshyam Singh Co-President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED16.81%2 866
AIR LIQUIDE23.64%92 674
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION4.03%74 394
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-5.29%39 599
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.7.50%29 034
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION8.87%19 880
