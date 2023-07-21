Navin Fluorine International Limited is an India-based company that is primarily focused on fluorine chemistry, which produces refrigeration gases, inorganic fluorides, specialty organofluorines. The Company operates through the Chemical Business segment. It has two geographical segments based upon the location of its customers, which include within India and outside India. It is the manufacturer of specialty fluorochemicals, which comprises synthetic cryolite, fluorocarbon gases, and hydrofluoric acid and other fluorine chemicals. It offers contract research and manufacturing services. The Company has anhydrous hydrofluoric and diluted hydrofluoric acid manufacturing capacities in India with a multi-product portfolio. It serves industries, including stainless steel, glass, oil and gas, abrasives, electronic products, and life and crop science, among others. The Company's manufacturing facilities are located at Surat in Gujarat and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh.

Sector Commodity Chemicals