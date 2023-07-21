7/20/23, 4:57 PMreport.html
General information about company
Scrip code
532504
NSE Symbol
NAVINFLUOR
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE048G01026
Name of the entity
Navin Fluorine International Limited
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2023
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2024
Reporting Quarter
Quarterly
Date of Report
30-06-2023
Risk management committee
Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Top 500 listed entities
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
No
Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the
Companies Act, 2013
No of post
No of
of
Number of
Chairperson
No of
Independent
memberships
in Audit/
Whether
Directorship
Directorship
in listed
in listed
in Audit/
Stakeholder
special
Stakeholder
Committee
Tenure
entities
entities
Title
resolution
Date of
Committee(s)
held in
Notes for
Notes for
Category
Date
Whether the
Initial Date
of
including
including
(Mr
Name of the
Category 1
Category 2
Start Date of
End Date of
Details of
Current
passed?
passing
Date of Re-
Date of
including this
listed
not
not
Sr
PAN
DIN
3 of
of
director is
of
director
this listed
this listed
/
Director
of directors
of directors
disqualification
disqualification
disqualification
status
[Refer Reg.
special
appointment
cessation
listed entity
entities
providing
providing
directors
Birth
disqualified?
appointment
(in
entity (Refer
entity
Ms)
17(1A) of
resolution
months)
Regulation
(Refer
(Refer
including
PAN
DIN
Listing
Regulation
this listed
17A of
Regulation
Regulations]
26(1) of
entity (Refer
Listing
17A(1) of
Listing
Regulation
Regulations)
Listing
Regulations)
26(1) of
Regulations
Listing
Regulations)
Vishad
Executive
Chairperson
25-
1
Mr
Padmanabh
AABPM3170G
00011350
related to
04-
No
Active
NA
21-01-2003
20-08-2021
1
0
0
0
Director
Mafatlal
Promoter
1974
Thekkekkara
Non-
Executive -
25-
Meloth
Not
27-07-
2
Mr
ABZPN8804B
00046857
Non
05-
No
Active
Yes
03-03-2003
27-07-2022
2
1
2
1
Mohan
Applicable
2022
Independent
1937
Nambiar
Director
Pradip
Non-
30-
Executive -
Not
3
Mr
Narotam
AAEPK2147G
00078673
09-
No
Active
NA
25-06-2014
25-06-2019
108
3
3
9
4
Kapadia
Independent
Applicable
1951
Director
Sunilbhai
Non-
15-
Executive -
Not
4
Mr
Siddharthbhai
AAFPL0691R
00045590
03-
No
Active
NA
25-06-2014
25-06-2019
108
5
3
5
3
Lalbhai
Independent
Applicable
1960
Director
Sudhir
Non-
05-
Executive -
Not
21-06-
5
Mr
Gunvantray
ABAPM7289E
00086077
08-
No
Active
Yes
25-06-2014
25-06-2019
108
1
1
0
0
Independent
Applicable
2019
Mankad
Director
1947
Harish
Non-
01-
Executive -
Not
21-06-
6
Mr
Hansubhai
AABPE8719P
01843009
09-
No
Active
Yes
25-06-2014
25-06-2019
108
2
2
2
1
Independent
Applicable
2019
Engineer
Director
1948
Non-
20-
Radhika
Executive -
Not
7
Mrs
AAAPH8250M
02409519
12-
No
Active
NA
30-07-2014
30-07-2019
107
6
6
7
0
Haribhakti
Independent
Applicable
Director
1957
Atul
Non-
10-
Executive -
Not
8
Mr
Kumar
ARLPS2072C
00046776
02-
No
Active
NA
21-06-2019
21-06-2019
48
2
2
2
1
Independent
Applicable
Srivastava
Director
1952
Non-
15-
Ashok
Executive -
Not
9
Mr
AAZPS2933F
00070477
02-
No
Active
NA
28-10-2020
28-10-2020
32
5
5
5
3
Sinha
Independent
Applicable
Director
1952
Sujal
Non-
23-
Executive -
Not
10
Mr
Anil
AAIPS9182P
00058019
09-
No
Active
NA
07-05-2021
07-05-2021
25
5
5
7
2
Independent
Applicable
Shah
Director
1968
Non-
03-
Apurva
Executive -
Not
11
Mrs
AAIPP5125B
00190097
10-
No
Active
NA
19-10-2021
19-10-2021
20
4
4
3
1
Purohit
Independent
Applicable
Director
1996
Radhesh
Executive
Not
21-
12
Mr
ABHPW0796K
07279004
MD
03-
No
Active
NA
11-12-2018
26-07-2021
1
0
0
0
Welling
Director
Applicable
1973
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
00045590
Sunilbhai Siddharthbhai
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
03-03-2003
Textual
Lalbhai
Independent Director
Information(1)
2
00078673
Pradip Narotam
Non-Executive -
Member
03-03-2003
Kapadia
Independent Director
3
00046857
Thekkekkara Meloth
Non-Executive - Non
Member
03-03-2003
Mohan Nambiar
Independent Director
4
02409519
Radhika Haribhakti
Non-Executive -
Member
24-10-2019
Independent Director
Navin Fluorine International Limited published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.