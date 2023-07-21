7/20/23, 4:57 PMreport.html

General information about company

Scrip code

532504

NSE Symbol

NAVINFLUOR

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE048G01026

Name of the entity

Navin Fluorine International Limited

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2023

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2024

Reporting Quarter

Quarterly

Date of Report

30-06-2023

Risk management committee

Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 500 listed entities

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No

Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the

Companies Act, 2013

No of post

No of

of

Number of

Chairperson

No of

Independent

memberships

in Audit/

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in listed

in listed

in Audit/

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

held in

Notes for

Notes for

Category

Date

Whether the

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

Category 2

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Current

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

listed

not

not

Sr

PAN

DIN

3 of

of

director is

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

Director

of directors

of directors

disqualification

disqualification

disqualification

status

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

directors

Birth

disqualified?

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

Ms)

17(1A) of

resolution

months)

Regulation

(Refer

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

26(1) of

entity (Refer

Listing

17A(1) of

Listing

Regulation

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations)

26(1) of

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Vishad

Executive

Chairperson

25-

1

Mr

Padmanabh

AABPM3170G

00011350

related to

04-

No

Active

NA

21-01-2003

20-08-2021

1

0

0

0

Director

Mafatlal

Promoter

1974

Thekkekkara

Non-

Executive -

25-

Meloth

Not

27-07-

2

Mr

ABZPN8804B

00046857

Non

05-

No

Active

Yes

03-03-2003

27-07-2022

2

1

2

1

Mohan

Applicable

2022

Independent

1937

Nambiar

Director

Pradip

Non-

30-

Executive -

Not

3

Mr

Narotam

AAEPK2147G

00078673

09-

No

Active

NA

25-06-2014

25-06-2019

108

3

3

9

4

Kapadia

Independent

Applicable

1951

Director

Sunilbhai

Non-

15-

Executive -

Not

4

Mr

Siddharthbhai

AAFPL0691R

00045590

03-

No

Active

NA

25-06-2014

25-06-2019

108

5

3

5

3

Lalbhai

Independent

Applicable

1960

Director

Sudhir

Non-

05-

Executive -

Not

21-06-

5

Mr

Gunvantray

ABAPM7289E

00086077

08-

No

Active

Yes

25-06-2014

25-06-2019

108

1

1

0

0

Independent

Applicable

2019

Mankad

Director

1947

Harish

Non-

01-

Executive -

Not

21-06-

6

Mr

Hansubhai

AABPE8719P

01843009

09-

No

Active

Yes

25-06-2014

25-06-2019

108

2

2

2

1

Independent

Applicable

2019

Engineer

Director

1948

Non-

20-

Radhika

Executive -

Not

7

Mrs

AAAPH8250M

02409519

12-

No

Active

NA

30-07-2014

30-07-2019

107

6

6

7

0

Haribhakti

Independent

Applicable

Director

1957

Atul

Non-

10-

Executive -

Not

8

Mr

Kumar

ARLPS2072C

00046776

02-

No

Active

NA

21-06-2019

21-06-2019

48

2

2

2

1

Independent

Applicable

Srivastava

Director

1952

Non-

15-

Ashok

Executive -

Not

9

Mr

AAZPS2933F

00070477

02-

No

Active

NA

28-10-2020

28-10-2020

32

5

5

5

3

Sinha

Independent

Applicable

Director

1952

Sujal

Non-

23-

Executive -

Not

10

Mr

Anil

AAIPS9182P

00058019

09-

No

Active

NA

07-05-2021

07-05-2021

25

5

5

7

2

Independent

Applicable

Shah

Director

1968

Non-

03-

Apurva

Executive -

Not

11

Mrs

AAIPP5125B

00190097

10-

No

Active

NA

19-10-2021

19-10-2021

20

4

4

3

1

Purohit

Independent

Applicable

Director

1996

Radhesh

Executive

Not

21-

12

Mr

ABHPW0796K

07279004

MD

03-

No

Active

NA

11-12-2018

26-07-2021

1

0

0

0

Welling

Director

Applicable

1973

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

00045590

Sunilbhai Siddharthbhai

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

03-03-2003

Textual

Lalbhai

Independent Director

Information(1)

2

00078673

Pradip Narotam

Non-Executive -

Member

03-03-2003

Kapadia

Independent Director

3

00046857

Thekkekkara Meloth

Non-Executive - Non

Member

03-03-2003

Mohan Nambiar

Independent Director

4

02409519

Radhika Haribhakti

Non-Executive -

Member

24-10-2019

Independent Director

Disclaimer

Navin Fluorine International Limited published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2023 06:03:10 UTC.