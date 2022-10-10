Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Navin Fluorine International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532504   INE048G01026

NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(532504)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
4604.10 INR   +0.35%
10:02aNavin Fluorine International : NFIL Corporate Governance Report 30.09.2022
PU
08/01Navin Fluorine International : Q1 FY23 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
07/31Navin Fluorine International CFO Resigns
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navin Fluorine International : NFIL Corporate Governance Report 30.09.2022

10/10/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General information about company

Scrip code

532504

NSE Symbol

NAVINFLUOR

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE048G01026

Name of the entity

Navin Fluorine International Limited

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2022

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2023

Reporting Quarter

Half Yearly

Date of Report

30-09-2022

Risk management committee

Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 500 listed entities

0

0

0

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson related to Promoter

Yes

Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the

Companies Act, 2013

No of post

No of

Number of

of

No of

Independent

Chairperson

memberships

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Tenure

entities

entities

Committee

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

Notes for

Notes for

Name of

Category

Date

Whether the

Initial Date

of

including

including

held in listed

(Mr

Category 1

Category 2

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Current

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

not

not

Sr

/

the

PAN

DIN

of directors

of directors

3 of

of

director is

disqualification

disqualification

disqualification

status

[Refer Reg.

special

of

appointment

cessation

director

this listed

this listed

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

Ms)

Director

directors

Birth

disqualified?

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

entity (Refer

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Vishad

Executive

Chairperson

25-

1

Mr

P.

AABPM3170G

00011350

related to

04-

No

Active

NA

21-01-2003

20-08-2021

1

0

0

0

Director

Mafatlal

Promoter

1974

Non-

Mohan

Executive -

Not

25-

27-07-

2

Mr

M.

ABZPN8804B

00046857

Non

05-

No

Active

Yes

03-03-2003

27-07-2022

2

1

2

1

Applicable

2022

Nambiar

Independent

1937

Director

Pradip

Non-

30-

Executive -

Not

3

Mr

N.

AAEPK2147G

00078673

09-

No

Active

NA

21-01-2003

25-06-2019

60

3

3

9

4

Kapadia

Independent

Applicable

1951

Director

Non-

15-

Sunil S.

Executive -

Not

4

Mr

AAFPL0691R

00045590

03-

No

Active

NA

03-03-2003

25-06-2019

60

5

3

5

3

Lalbhai

Independent

Applicable

1960

Director

0

0

0

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of post

No of

Number of

of

No of

Independent

Chairperson

memberships

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Tenure

entities

entities

Committee

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

Notes for

Notes for

Name of

Category 2

Category

Date

Whether the

Initial Date

of

including

including

held in listed

(Mr

Category 1

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Current

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

not

not

Sr

/

the

PAN

DIN

of directors

of

3 of

of

director is

disqualification

disqualification

disqualification

status

[Refer Reg.

special

of

appointment

cessation

director

this listed

this listed

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

Ms)

Director

directors

directors

Birth

disqualified?

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

entity (Refer

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

05-

Sudhir G.

Executive -

Not

21-06-

5

Mr

ABAPM7289E

00086077

08-

No

Active

Yes

29-04-2011

25-06-2019

60

1

1

0

0

Mankad

Independent

Applicable

1947

2019

Director

Non-

01-

Harish H.

Executive -

Not

21-06-

6

Mr

AABPE8719P

01843009

09-

No

Active

Yes

23-10-2013

25-06-2019

60

2

2

2

1

Engineer

Independent

Applicable

1948

2019

Director

Radhika

Non-

20-

Executive -

Not

7

Mrs

V.

AAAPH8250M

02409519

12-

No

Active

NA

30-07-2014

30-07-2019

60

7

7

9

2

Haribhakti

Independent

Applicable

1957

Director

Non-

10-

Atul K.

Executive -

Not

8

Mr

ARLPS2072C

00046776

02-

No

Active

NA

21-01-2003

21-06-2019

60

2

2

2

1

Srivastava

Independent

Applicable

1952

Director

0

0

0

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of post

No of

Number of

of

No of

Independent

Chairperson

memberships

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Tenure

entities

entities

Committee

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

Notes for

Notes for

Name of

Category 2

Category

Date

Whether the

Initial Date

of

including

including

held in listed

(Mr

Category 1

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Current

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

not

not

Sr

/

the

PAN

DIN

of directors

of

3 of

of

director is

disqualification

disqualification

disqualification

status

[Refer Reg.

special

of

appointment

cessation

director

this listed

this listed

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

Ms)

Director

directors

directors

Birth

disqualified?

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

entity (Refer

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

15-

Ashok

Executive -

Not

9

Mr

AAZPS2933F

00070477

02-

No

Active

NA

28-10-2020

28-10-2020

60

5

5

5

3

U. Sinha

Independent

Applicable

1952

Director

Non-

23-

Sujal A.

Executive -

Not

10

Mr

AAIPS9182P

00058019

09-

No

Active

NA

07-05-2021

07-05-2021

60

6

6

8

2

Shah

Independent

Applicable

1968

Director

Apurva

Non-

03-

Executive -

Not

11

Mrs

S.

AAIPP5125B

00190097

10-

No

Active

NA

19-10-2021

19-10-2021

60

4

4

2

1

Purohit

Independent

Applicable

1966

Director

Radhesh

Executive

Not

21-

12

Mr

R.

ABHPW0796K

07279004

MD

03-

No

Active

NA

11-12-2018

26-07-2021

1

0

0

0

Director

Applicable

Welling

1973

0

0

0

0

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

00045590

Sunil S. Lalbhai

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

03-03-2003

Textual

Director

Information(1)

2

00078673

Pradip N. Kapadia

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

03-03-2003

Director

3

00046857

Mohan M. Nambiar

Non-Executive - Non

Member

03-03-2003

Independent Director

4

02409519

Radhika V. Haribhakti

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

24-10-2019

Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Navin Fluorine International Limited published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 14:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
10:02aNavin Fluorine International : NFIL Corporate Governance Report 30.09.2022
PU
08/01Navin Fluorine International : Q1 FY23 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
07/31Navin Fluorine International CFO Resigns
MT
07/30Navin Fluorine International Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/25Navin Fluorine International Limited Appoints Mr. Partha Roy Chowdhury as CEO
CI
07/25Transcript : Navin Fluorine International Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul..
CI
07/23Navin Fluorine International : Investor Presentation Q1 FY 22-23
PU
07/23Navin Fluorine International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
07/12Navin Flourine International Arm Inaugurates New Hydrofluoroolefin Manufacturing Plant ..
MT
07/07NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend ..
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 20 108 M 243 M 243 M
Net income 2023 3 579 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
Net Debt 2023 1 330 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 63,7x
Yield 2023 0,31%
Capitalization 228 B 2 764 M 2 764 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,4x
EV / Sales 2024 8,61x
Nbr of Employees 956
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Navin Fluorine International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4 604,10 INR
Average target price 4 413,35 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Radhesh Welling Managing Director
Partha Sudhir Roy Chowdhury Chief Financial Officer
Vishad Padmanabh Mafatlal Executive Chairman
Gyanchand B. Jain President-Operations
Pradip Narotam Kapadia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED9.96%2 762
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-19.83%74 220
AIR LIQUIDE-15.41%59 983
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.81%40 644
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-14.76%25 646
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-6.17%22 254