Navin Fluorine International : NFIL Corporate Governance Report 30.09.2022

General information about company
Scrip code
532504
NSE Symbol
NAVINFLUOR
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE048G01026
Name of the entity
|
Navin Fluorine International Limited
|
Date of start of financial year
|
01-04-2022
|
Date of end of financial year
|
31-03-2023
|
Reporting Quarter
|
Half Yearly
|
Date of Report
|
30-09-2022
Risk management committee
Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Top 500 listed entities
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson related to Promoter
Yes
Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the
Companies Act, 2013
No of post
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Refer Reg.
Ms)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vishad
Executive
Chairperson
1
Mr
P.
AABPM3170G
00011350
related to
No
Active
NA
|
21-01-2003
|
20-08-2021
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Director
Mafatlal
Promoter
1974
Non-
Mohan
Executive -
Not
2
Mr
M.
ABZPN8804B
00046857
Non
No
Active
Yes
|
03-03-2003
|
27-07-2022
|
|
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
Applicable
Nambiar
Independent
1937
Director
Pradip
Non-
Executive -
Not
3
Mr
N.
AAEPK2147G
00078673
No
Active
NA
|
|
21-01-2003
|
25-06-2019
|
|
60
|
3
|
3
|
9
|
4
|
Kapadia
Independent
Applicable
1951
Director
Non-
Sunil S.
Executive -
Not
4
Mr
AAFPL0691R
00045590
No
Active
NA
|
03-03-2003
|
25-06-2019
|
|
60
|
5
|
3
|
5
|
3
|
Lalbhai
Independent
Applicable
1960
Director
0
0
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
No of post
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
Sudhir G.
Executive -
Not
5
Mr
ABAPM7289E
00086077
No
Active
Yes
|
29-04-2011
|
25-06-2019
|
|
60
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Mankad
Independent
Applicable
1947
2019
Director
Non-
|
Harish H.
Executive -
Not
6
Mr
AABPE8719P
01843009
No
Active
Yes
|
23-10-2013
|
25-06-2019
|
|
60
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Engineer
Independent
Applicable
1948
2019
Director
Radhika
|
|
7
|
|
30-07-2014
|
30-07-2019
|
|
60
|
7
|
7
|
9
|
2
|
Non-
Atul K.
8
|
21-01-2003
|
21-06-2019
|
|
60
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
0
0
0
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
No of post
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
Ashok
9
|
28-10-2020
|
28-10-2020
|
|
60
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
Non-
Sujal A.
10
|
07-05-2021
|
07-05-2021
|
|
60
|
6
|
6
|
8
|
2
|
Apurva
|
11
|
19-10-2021
|
19-10-2021
|
|
60
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
Radhesh
12
|
11-12-2018
|
26-07-2021
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Welling
0
0
0
0
Audit Committee Details
Sr
|
DIN
|
Name of Committee
|
Category 1 of directors
|
Category 2 of
|
Date of
|
Date of
|
Remarks
|
Number
|
members
|
directors
|
Appointment
|
Cessation
|
1
|
00045590
|
Sunil S. Lalbhai
|
Non-Executive - Independent
|
Chairperson
|
03-03-2003
|
|
|
Director
|
|
2
|
00078673
|
Pradip N. Kapadia
|
Non-Executive - Independent
|
Member
|
03-03-2003
|
|
Director
|
|
3
|
00046857
|
Mohan M. Nambiar
|
Non-Executive - Non
|
Member
|
03-03-2003
|
|
Independent Director
|
|
4
|
02409519
|
Radhika V. Haribhakti
|
Non-Executive - Independent
|
Member
|
24-10-2019
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.