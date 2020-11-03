Navios Maritime Containers L P : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation 0 11/03/2020 | 08:45am EST Send by mail :

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation November 3, 2020 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including future contracted revenues and rates, EBITDA, future available days, future financial performance of the fleet, timing of vessel deliveries, vessel acquisitions, financing activities, and Navios Containers' growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including future vessel acquisitions and the ability to secure or refinance related financing, the further growth of our containership fleet, and entering into further time charters. Words such as "may," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Containers at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Containers believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Containers. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, including effects on global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, shipyards performing scrubber installations, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing efforts throughout the world to contain it; the favorable timing for acquisitions and chartering opportunities in the container shipping sector and Navios Containers' ability to take advantage of such opportunities; the value of container shipping vessels; Navios Containers' ability to identify container shipping vessels for acquisition at attractive prices, if at all, including the availability of distressed acquisition opportunities in the container shipping industry; Navios Containers' ability to execute on a low-cost operating structure; Navios Containers' ability to achieve a return on investment for and to pay cash distributions to our unitholders or make common unit repurchases from our unitholders; any advantages resulting from Navios Containers' strategic focus on intermediate-size containerships; Navios Containers' ability to leverage the scale, experience, reputation and relationships of the Navios Group, consisting of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc., Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, Navios Maritime Partners L.P., and any one or more of their subsidiaries and affiliates. Navios Containers' future financial condition or results of operations and its future revenues and expenses, including its estimated adjusted cash flow; the loss of any customer or charter or vessel; the aging of Navios Containers' vessels and resultant increases in operation and drydocking costs; Navios Containers' ability to maintain long-term relationships with major liner companies; Navios Containers' ability to access debt, credit and equity markets; potential liability from litigation and our vessel operations, including discharge of pollutants; Navios Containers' and the Navios Group's performance in safety, environmental and regulatory matters; increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to, crew wages, insurance, technical maintenance costs, spares, stores and supplies, charter brokerage commissions on gross voyage revenues and general and administrative expenses; the changes to the regulatory requirements applicable to the shipping and container transportation industry, including, without limitation, stricter requirements adopted by international organizations, such as the International Maritime Organization and the European Union, or by individual countries or charterers and actions taken by regulatory authorities and governing such areas as safety and environmental compliance; the anticipated taxation of Navios Containers and its unitholders; and the effects of increasing emphasis on environmental and safety concerns by customers, governments and others, as well as changes in maritime regulations and standards. Navios Containers expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Containers' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Containers makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units. 2 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Definitions EBITDA represents net income/(loss) attributable to Navios Containers' common unitholders before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization and before income taxes. Navios Containers uses EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA is calculated as follows: net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets; (ii) net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest and finance cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs; and (v) payments for drydock and special survey costs. Navios Containers believes that EBITDA is a basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and represents useful information to investors regarding Navios Containers' ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and pay distributions. Navios Containers also believes that EBITDA is used: (i) by prospective and current lessors as well as potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. EBITDA is presented to provide additional information with respect to the ability of Navios Containers to satisfy its respective obligations, including debt service, capital expenditures, working capital requirements and pay distributions. While EBITDA is frequently used as a measure of operating results and the ability to meet debt service requirements, the definition of EBITDA used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and therefore, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Containers' results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) EBITDA does not reflect the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt and other financing arrangements; and (iii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, among others, EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Containers' performance. Furthermore, Navios Containers' calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Available days for the fleet are total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Containers' possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs or repairs under guarantee, vessel upgrades, drydocking or special surveys. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues. TCE per day is defined as voyage and time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a relevant period divided by the number of available days during the period. 3 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Navios Universe Premier Ship Owner Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (Nasdaq: NMCI) 29 Containerships ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ 200 vessels controlled Economies of scale Global brand

Value creation through cycle Strong industry relationships Seasoned management Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) 49 dry bulk vessels: 32 owned (2) , 17 chartered-in Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) 54 vessels (1): 31 product tankers, 14 VLCCs, 2 chemical tankers, 7 Containerships Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) 55 vessels (3): 15 Capes, 24 Panamaxes, 6 Ultra- Handymaxes, 10 Containerships Navios South American Logistics Inc. Port Terminal facilities, barging & cabotage Includes three newbuilding vessels on bareboat charter expected to be delivered in Q1 2021, Q3 2021 and Q2 2022, respectively. Includes five bareboat-in vessels Includes three bareboat-in Panamax vessels; two expected to be delivered by H1 2021 4 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Ownership Structure Common Unitholders Navios Maritime Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Holdings Inc. 60.4% Interest 35.7% Interest 3.9% Interest Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) 100% Interest 29 Containerships 25 x Baby Panamaxes 4 x New Panamaxes 22 x 4,250-4,730 TEU 13 x 3,450 TEU 12 x 8,204 TEU 12 x 10,000 TEU 5 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. NMCI: Company Highlights Containership Vehicle Focused on Panamax Segments Strong Balance Sheet Economies of Scale; Strong, Seasoned Management Attractive entry point and clean, low-cost structure

low-cost structure Focused on two most attractive segments from a demand/supply perspective

"Baby Panamaxes" (3,450 - 4,730 TEU) "New Panamaxes" (7,500 - 10,000 TEU)

Charter policy balances utilization and market opportunity

Well-capitalized vehicle with conservative leverage

vehicle with conservative leverage No significant debt maturities until 2023

Attractive cost basis in existing fleet (acquisition prices close to scrap values)

Debt outstanding close to scrap value of the fleet

Economies of scale - charterers prefer large and reliable owners

Management team - average industry experience of 20+ years per person

Strategic relationships with banks and other key industry players

Track record of financial reporting, compliance and accountability Navios Group's Containership Vehicle - Right of First Refusal for all Containerships (1) (1) As per Omnibus Agreement 6 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Pandemic Economies Drive Volumes & Rates IMF expects global economy to increase by 5.2% in 2021 Advanced economies forecast: 2020 = (5.8%); 2021 = 3.9% o China forecast: 2020 = 1.9%; 2021 = 8.2% QoQ (Bloomberg) Q1 2020A Q2 2020A Q3 2020A Q4 2020E Q1 2021E Q2 2021E Q3 2021E Q4 2021E US -5.0% -31.4% 33.1% 4.0% 3.7% 3.5% 3.3% 3.2% Eurozone -3.7% -11.8% 12.7% 2.0% 1.0% 1.0% 0.9% 0.8% China -10.0% 11.7% 2.7% 2.1% 1.2% 1.3% 1.3% 1.3% Container trade driven by global GDP o As economies recover, volumes are improving o Rates reach the highest levels in the o World container trade increased by 11% QoQ in Q3 2020 last eight years Container Trade, QoQ % (MTEU) Containership 4,400 TEU 6-12 Month TC Rate 52 20,000 18,000 16,000 14,000 48 (11%) $/day 12,000 11% 10,000 Container Trade 8,000 6,000 m TEU 44 4,000 1% 2,000 0 Jun-2012 Nov-2012Apr-2013Sep-2013 Feb-2014Jul-2014Dec-2014May-2015Oct-2015Mar-2016Aug-2016Jan-2017Jun-2017Nov-2017Apr-2018Sep-2018Feb-2019Jul-2019Dec-2019May-2020Oct-2020 40 Jan-2012 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Source: IMF Oct 2020, Bloomberg as of November 2nd, Clarksons 7 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Recent Developments Financial results - 9M 2020 & Q3 2020 9M EBITDA $30.7 million 9M Net Income $1.8 million Q3 EBITDA $5.8 million Q3 Net Loss $(1.1) million Strong balance sheet - low leverage ~ 87% of debt covered by scrap value of our fleet (1)

No significant debt maturities until 2023 Significant market improvement Current rates for 4,400 TEU vessels increased by 190% to $19,750 compared to $6,800, YTD 2020 low in June (2)

Longer period charters available, shorter redelivery periods for charterers

Five vessels fixed at above $18,000 net rate per day for average duration of over a year

Rates above $18,000 last time recorded in 2011 Units repurchase $6 million unit repurchase program

2,157,523 units bought YTD 2020 - average price of $0.80 (6% of units outstanding)

32,445,577 total current outstanding units Scrap value based on $380/LDT (Clarksons - Container Intelligence Monthly - October 2020) (2) Rates based on Clarksons' 6-12 month rates for 4,400 TEU as of October 30, 2020 8 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Cash Breakeven / Cost Structure - Q4 2020E Contracted revenue (average daily rate) Total cost per day (1) $12,024 (2) $11,990 $3,155 90.6% Fixed $978 $804 (incl. 1.1% Index linked) $7,053 Q4 2020E Q4 2020E Capital repayments Interest expense General & administrative expenses Opex (incl. drydocking) ($ thousands) Q4 2020E Total fixed revenue (2) $28,714 Total cost (1) (31,990) Cost over revenue $ (3,276) Open and index days 280 Breakeven per open day $ 11,699 Total available fleet days: 2,668 for Q4 2020E; 10,573 for FY 2020E TEU Open Index Open and days days index days 3,450 32 - 32 4-5,000 218 30 248 Total 250 30 280 Total cost includes operating expenses as per management agreement and amortization of drydocking expenses, general and administrative expenses and debt service (interest expense and capital repayments). Excludes index-linked charters 9 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Liquidity and Debt Maturity Profile September 30, 2020 (US $'000) As of September 30, 2020 Cash $8,293 Debt (1) $240,226 Partners' Capital $190,017 Capitalization $430,243 Net Debt / Capitalization 53.9% Debt maturities 80 60 ) 40 million($ 20 10.9 45.1 13.5 43.5 0 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025+ No significant debt maturities until 2023 Staggered debt maturity profile Net of deferred financing fees. 10 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Fleet and Operations Overview Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Summary of Containership Fleet 29 Vessels (143K TEU) Average age of combined fleet: 12.3 years ~ 5% younger than industry average (1) 2 Vessels 2 Vessels 22 Vessels 3 Vessels 10,000 TEU 8,204 TEU 4,250 - 4,730 TEU 3,450 TEU Total: 20,000 TEU Total: 16,408 TEU Total: 96,063 TEU Total: 10,350 TEU (1) Source: Clarksons 12 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Employment Summary Navios Dedication Navios Indigo Navios Summer Navios Amarillo Navios Verde Navios Jasmine Navios Vermilion Bermuda Navios Azure Navios Nerine Navios Devotion Navios Lapis Bahamas Navios Dorado Navios Domino APL Denver Navios Verano Navios Spring Navios Delight Navios Unite Navios Tempo Navios Miami Navios Magnolia Navios Destiny Navios Amaranth Navios Felicitas Navios Utmost Navios Constellation Navios Unison Nov-20-- $6,755 (1) Nov-20-- $8,518 Nov-20-- $10,517 Dec-20-- $6,610 Dec-20-- $16,164 Dec-20-- $6,996 Dec-20-- $8,147 Dec-20-- $6,960 (2) Dec-20-- $7,913 Dec-20-- $9,602 Dec-20-- $7,011 Nov-20-- $12,410 Dec-20 --Index (3) Jan-21-- $7,900 Jan-21-- $13,776 Feb-21 - 7,720 Mar-21-- $8,239 Apr-21-- $9,036 Apr-21--$7,961(4) Nov-20-- $6,996 Apr-21-- $9,023 May-21-- $23,160 Jan-21-- $13,000 Jul-21 - Index (3) Nov-20-- $7,219 Nov-20-- $7,900 Nov-20-- $7,900 Nov-20-- $7,999 Nov-20-- $7,999 Nov-20-- $25,301 May-21-- $25,301 Nov-21-- $18,022 Nov-21-- $18,022 Nov-21- $18,022 Dec-21-- $18,121 Dec-21-- $18,121 Aug-22-- $21,656 May-26-- $26,276 May-26-- $26,276 Oct-20 Apr-21 Oct-21 Apr-22 Oct-22 Daily charter-out rate net of commissions, where applicable. See fleet appendix for further detail Charter expiration dates shown reflect expected redelivery date Charterer's option to extend the charter for 4-6 months at $8,010 net per day Charterer's option to extend the charter for 12 months +/- 30 days at $11,580 net per day The market rate will be calculated according to the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index (ConTex) as published for a 4,250 TEU vessel for a 12 month period (4) Charterer's option to extend the charter for 8 months +/- 30 days at $10,326 net per day 13 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Industry Overview Navios Maritime Containers L.P. World Container Trade 1996-2021 m TEU 220 1996 - 2019 CAGR = 6.5% 200 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 World Trade Trade 2007 2008 Growth - 0.1%  World GDP  - 4.4% growth - 9.5% (12.5) M TEU Container trade -3.0% (6.0) M TEU 25% 20% 13.7% 15% 5.6% 4.2% 5.5% 10% 5.0% 4.5% 5% 1.8% 2.1% 0% -9.5% -3.0% -5% -10% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 P 2020 F 2021 F -15% % World GDP Growth % (RHS) IMF GDP Growth (%) 2019 2020 2021 World June 2020 2.9 - 4.9 5.4 World seaborne TEU October 2020 2.8 - 4.4 5.2 container trade growth: Advanced Economies GDP June 2020 1.7 - 8.0 4.8 2019P 1.8% October 2020 1.7 - 5.8 3.9 Emerging Markets GDP 2020F -3.0% June 2020 3.7 - 3.0 5.9 October 2020 3.7 - 3.3 6.0 2021F 5.5% Emerging and Developing Asia GDP June 2020 5.5 -0.8 7.4 October 2020 5.5 -1.7 8.0 Source: Clarkson Research Services, IMF Oct 2020 15 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Changing Trading Patterns Favor NMCI Fleet Transpacific Eastbound trade (China to US), contracted by 15% YoY in May but has since turned around posting an 11% YoY growth in July; Far East to USWC hit highest levels ever at close to $4,000/FEU

Containership capacity on Transpacific routes reached an all time record of 530,000 TEU at the end of September

Chinese early economic restart raised demand in Intra Asian trades with volumes in June and July exceeding 2019 levels

Drivers for the recent trade increases come from e-commerce, PPE and restocking as US consumer activity recovered: US retail sales were up 27% from April to June (400k TEU of PPE have moved so far in 2020) Shanghai / USWC ($/FEU) 5,000 2015-2019 Min/Max 4,000 Avg +184% 2019 2020 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Containership Calls by Region, TEU % yoy Eastbound Transpacific Trade Growth %YoY Source: Clarksons, Container Trade Statistics (CTS), Alphaliner weekly 39 Note: YoY growth based on CTS selected basket of trades representing 85% of global trade 16 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Containership Idle Capacity Idle capacity adjusted for scrubber retrofits is 1.4% compared to 9.2% at end May and 2.2% at beginning January

Total of 130 idle containerships as of mid October 2020, 421 vessels less than May's total idle fleet of 551 Only 11 containerships were retrofitting scrubbers, of which there were 9 retrofits on ships over 7,500 TEU

TEU 100-999 1,000-1,999 2,000-2,999 3,000-3,999 4,000-5,099 5,100-7,499 7,500-9,999 10,000 + 2,200,000 2,000,000 1,800,000 1,600,000 1,400,000 84% 1,200,000 1,000,000 800,000 600,000 400,000 200,000 0 Jan-2011 Jan-2012 Jan-2013 Jan-2014 Jan-2015 Jan-2016 Jan-2017 Jan-2018 Jan-2019 1 Jan 20 25 May 20 12 Oct 20 % of 1.4% NoRetro NoRetro NoRetro total 2.3% 4.1% 5.1% 4.5% 7.1% 7.3% 2.1% 2.8% 2.2% 9.2% 1.4% fleet Source: Alphaliner Monthly Monitors including Oct 2020; Adjusted idle basis Alphaliner Weekly 2020 Issues 02, 22, and 42 17 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Containership Orderbook Orderbook by year of delivery: (Actual # vessels delivered: 2016 = 134; 2017 = 157; 2018 = 179; 2019 = 162; 2020 YTD = 101) Orderbook as of October 2020 of 8.0% among lowest ever as percentage of fleet (1) '000 TEU Non-deliveries 1,500 Before non-delivery 6% 64 1,000 500 1,064 1,139 947 351 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 0 On 1/1/2020 2020 orderbook = 1.1 M TEU (before non deliveries) Expected 2020 Net fleet growth ~ 2.3%* Current orderbook of 8.0% lowest ever as percentage of fleet (1) '000 TEU Containership orderbook skewed to larger sized vessels 1,400 80% 1,200 2020 2021 2022 2023 1,000 800 600 400 200 0 0-1,9992,000-2,9993,000-3,9994,000-5,0995,100-7,4997,500-9,99910,000-12,999 13,000+ Source: Clarksons; 2019 Non-deliveries are preliminary; *Clarksons Expected net fleet growth based on 0.78 M TEU deliveries for 2020 (32% non delivery rate) and 0.24M TEU removals Orderbook on 10/26/20: Total= 1.89 M TEU; 2020= 0.24 M TEU; 2021= 1.18 M TEU; 2022+= 0.47 M TEU (1) Orderbook as of Oct 2020 of 8.0% lowest ever pct of fleet at month start (min 8.0% - max 61.3%) ~ 80% of containership orderbook is for vessels of 10,000+ TEU

~ 63% of orderbook is for vessels of 13,000+

TEU

TEU ~ 17% of orderbook is for vessels of 10,000 - 13,000 TEU 18 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Container Net Fleet, Age Profile + Historical Scrapping Deliveries Removals Net fleet growth Year Actual Projected % Non- Year TEU % of Year TEU % of Fleet Fleet Period Delivery Fleet End 2020 Sep 665 K 844 K 25% 2020 184 K 0.8% 2020(1) 489 K 2.1% 23,452 K 2019 1,063 K 1,128 K 6% 2019 183 K 0.8% 2019 880 K 4.0% 22,963 K 2018 1,298 K 1,667 K 22% 2018 126 K 0.6% 2018 1,173 K 5.6% 22,083 K 2017 1,177 K 1,686 K 30% 2017 407 K 2.0% 2017 769 K 3.8% 20,910 K 2016 913 K 1,341 K 32% 2016 666 K 3.3% 2016 247 K 1.2% 20,141 K 2015 1,661 K 1,889 K 12% 2015 202 K 1.1% 2015 1,459 K 7.9% 19,894 K 2014 1,526 K 1,624 K 6% 2014 376 K 2.2% 2014 1,151 K 6.7% 18,435 K 2013 1,368 K 1,840 K 26% 2013 456 K 2.8% 2013 913 K 5.6% 17,284 K 2012 1,274 K 1,578 K 19% 2012 349 K 2.3% 2012 925 K 6.0% 16,371 K Removals Year Total (,000 TEU) % of Fleet 2004 9.0 0.14% 2005 4.4 0.06% 2006 26.7 0.32% 2007 26.6 0.28% 2008 108.5 0.99% 2009 381.7 3.09% 2010 150.4 1.15% 2011 94.6 0.66% 2012 348.8 2.26% 2013 455.5 2.78% 2014 375.5 2.17% 2015 201.9 1.10% 2016 665.8 3.35% 2017 407.3 2.02% 2018 125.8 0.60% 2019 183.4 0.83% 2020 YTD 184.4 0.80% Source: Clarksons; Unless noted, all data in TEU; Provisional through 10/26/20 Container Fleet Age Profile (% TEU) 25% 20% 15% 12.9% 4.58 M TEU 10% 5% 5.2% 0% 1.5% 25+ yrs 20-24 yrs 15-19 yrs Total container fleet: 5,397 2020 Deliveries: 101 ships, 674K TEU to 10/26/20 Expected 2020 net fleet growth ~ 2.3%* Net Fleet Growth reflects provisional deliveries and scrapping thru 10/26/20 Expected growth basis 0.78 M TEU deliveries and 0.24 M scrapping 19 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Demand and Liner Profitability Drive Container Rates Up Classic Panamax (4,000 to 5,100 TEU) charter rates have witnessed a rapid recovery after hitting lows of $6,500 to $7,000/day in May

Recent rates for one year charters on Classic Panamax have reached $19,750/day

A 5,000 TEU ship received $20,000/day for a Pacific round voyage of 35 days, a level not seen since 2011

Rates in the Atlantic for Panamax ships are about $18,000 to $19,000/day # Available Non-Liner Co Ships (10/2/20) Classic Panamax Rates (2000-end Oct 2020) USD 19,750 / day Source: Alphaliner, Clarksons 20 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Cascading Benefits 4,000-5,100 TEU Vessels - Intra Asia 4,000-5,100 TEU vessels' share increased by 91% in Intra Asia deployment from 2012 to 2020 making it the size with the highest deployment growth as vessels trading in Asian ports are getting bigger

TEU vessels' share increased by 91% in Intra Asia deployment from 2012 to 2020 making it the size with the highest deployment growth as vessels trading in Asian ports are getting bigger 4,000-5,100 TEU vessels increased by 111% on the Far East to North America deployment from 118K TEU in June to 248K TEU in October 2020 as freight rates and demand increased significantly NMCI Baby Panamaxfleet deployment (1) Intra Asia deployment share per containership size (42%) (27%) 45% 33% 29% 9% 91% 20% 12% 2012 2020 100-999TEU 2012 2020 1,000-1,999TEU 23% 18% 2012 2020 2,000-2,999TEU 3.3 3.0 % % 2012 2020 3,000-3,999TEU 25% 13% 2012 2020 4,000-5,100TEU (1) NMCI Baby Panamax fleet voyages for Oct 2019 - Jan 2020. (Source: Clarksons SeaNet) 21 Source: Alphaliner Oct 2020; Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 7,500-10,000 TEU Vessels - the Workhorses of Containerships In ~63% of worldwide containership Worldwide Containership Deployments deployments, 7,500-10,000 vessels dominate Far East - EU EU - US (10,000+ teu Far East - US vessels - 95% of the trade ) Africa related 4.5 Million TEU 3.92 3.74 4.0 3.5 3.0 2.5 2.21 20% M East related 2.0 1.91 63% Lat Am related 1.5 1.39 Oceania related Intra Asia 17% trade Intra Europe and other (0-5,100 teu vessels - 93% of the trade) 1.00.67 0.5 0.17 0.0 Source: Trade map based on Clarkons SeaNet (7,500-10,000 TEU mid Feb - Mid Apr 2018). Vessel deployment data from Alphaliner Oct 2020 22 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Review of Q3 2020 and 9M 2020 Results Navios Maritime Containers L.P. NMCI Q3 2020 and 9M 2020 Earnings Highlights Earnings Highlights (Figures in $'000, except per unit Three Month Period Three Month Period Nine Month Period Nine Month Period Ended Ended Ended Ended data) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Revenue $26,381 $37,031 $95,432 $102,541 EBITDA * 5,791 16,641 30,657 41,419 Net (Loss)/Income (1,070) 4,071 1,820 4,572 (Loss)/Earnings Per Unit (basic $(0.03) $0.12 $0.05 $0.13 and diluted) Fleet Summary Data Three Month Period Three Month Period Nine Month Period Nine Month Period Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Available Days * 2,668 2,646 7,905 7,685 Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) * $9,639 $13,453 $11,352 $12,768 Active Vessels at Period End 29 29 29 29 * See definitions included on slide 3 24 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. NMCI Balance Sheet Selected Balance Sheet Data (in $'000) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash & cash equivalents (1) 8,293 18,109 Vessels and deferred dry dock and special survey costs, net 406,902 415,143 Other assets (including current and non-current) 19,616 20,762 Intangible assets - 6,288 Total Assets 434,811 460,302 Other current liabilities 4,568 24,664 Current portion of long term borrowings, net 32,590 46,733 Long term borrowings, net of current portion 207,636 198,925 Total Partners' capital 190,017 189,980 Total Liabilities & Partners' capital 434,811 460,302 Net Debt / Book Capitalization 53.9% 52.2% (1) Includes restricted cash. 25 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Appendix Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Navios Containers Fleet Vessel Name TEU Built Employment Exp. Date (2) Charter Rate (1) Navios Summer (3) 3,450 2006 TC Nov-2020 $10,517 Navios Verano (3) 3,450 2006 TC Apr-2021 $9,036 Navios Spring (3) 3,450 2007 TC Apr-2021 $7,961 Navios Amaranth (3) 4,250 2007 TC Nov-2020 /Dec-2021 $7,999 / $18,121 Navios Indigo (3) 4,250 2007 TC Nov-2020 $8,518 Navios Vermillion (3) 4,250 2007 TC Dec-2020 $8,147 Navios Verde (3) 4,250 2007 TC Dec-2020 $16,164 Navios Amarillo (3) 4,250 2007 TC Dec-2020 $6,610 Navios Azure (3) 4,250 2007 TC Dec-2020 $7,913 Navios Domino (3) 4,250 2008 TC Feb-2021 $7,720 Navios Delight (3) 4,250 2008 TC Nov-2020 /Apr-2021 $6,996 / $9,023 Navios Dedication (3) 4,250 2008 TC Nov-2020 $6,755 Navios Devotion (3) 4,250 2009 TC Dec-2020 $7,011 Navios Destiny (3) 4,250 2009 TC Nov-2020 /Nov-2021 $7,900 / $18,022 Navios Lapis 4,250 2009 TC Nov-2020 /Dec-2020 $12,410 / Index (4) Navios Tempo 4,250 2009 TC Jan-2021 /July-2021 $13,000 / Index (4) Navios Dorado 4,250 2010 TC Jan-2021 $13,776 Navios Felicitas 4,360 2010 TC Nov-2020 /Dec-2021 $7,999 / $18,121 Bahamas 4,360 2010 TC Jan-2021 $7,900 Bermuda 4,360 2010 TC Dec-2020 $6,960 Navios Miami 4,563 2009 TC Nov-2020 /Nov-2021 $7,219 / $18,022 Navios Magnolia 4,730 2008 TC Nov-2020 /Nov-2021 $7,900 / $18,022 Navios Jasmine 4,730 2008 TC Dec-2020 $6,996 APL Denver 4,730 2008 TC Mar-2021 $8,239 Navios Nerine 4,730 2008 TC Dec-2020 $9,602 Navios Utmost (3) 8,204 2006 TC Aug-2022 $21,656 Navios Unite (3) 8,204 2006 TC May-2021 $23,160 Navios Unison (5) 10,000 2010 TC May-2021 /May-2026 $25,301 / $26,276 Navios Constellation (5) 10,000 2011 TC Nov-2020 /May-2026 $25,301 / $26,276 Total - 29 vessels 142,821 (1) Daily charter-out rate net of commissions, where applicable (2) Charter expiration dates shown reflect expected redelivery date (3) The vessel is subject to a sale and leaseback transaction for a period of up to five years, at which time we have an obligation to purchase the vessel (4) The market rate will be calculated according to the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index (ConTex) as published for a 4,250 TEU vessel for a 12-month period (5) The vessel is subject to a sale and leaseback transaction for a period of up to seven years, at which time we have an obligation to purchase the vessel 27 www.navios-containers.com Attachments Original document

