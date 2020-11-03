Navios Maritime Containers L P : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation
11/03/2020 | 08:45am EST
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation
November 3, 2020
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including future contracted revenues and rates, EBITDA, future available days, future financial performance of the fleet, timing of vessel deliveries, vessel acquisitions, financing activities, and Navios Containers' growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including future vessel acquisitions and the ability to secure or refinance related financing, the further growth of our containership fleet, and entering into further time charters. Words such as "may," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Containers at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Containers believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Containers. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, including effects on global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, shipyards performing scrubber installations, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing efforts throughout the world to contain it; the favorable timing for acquisitions and chartering opportunities in the container shipping sector and Navios Containers' ability to take advantage of such opportunities; the value of container shipping vessels; Navios Containers' ability to identify container shipping vessels for acquisition at attractive prices, if at all, including the availability of distressed acquisition opportunities in the container shipping industry; Navios Containers' ability to execute on a low-cost operating structure; Navios Containers' ability to achieve a return on investment for and to pay cash distributions to our unitholders or make common unit repurchases from our unitholders; any advantages resulting from Navios Containers' strategic focus on intermediate-size containerships; Navios Containers' ability to leverage the scale, experience, reputation and relationships of the Navios Group, consisting of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc., Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, Navios Maritime Partners L.P., and any one or more of their subsidiaries and affiliates. Navios Containers' future financial condition or results of operations and its future revenues and expenses, including its estimated adjusted cash flow; the loss of any customer or charter or vessel; the aging of Navios Containers' vessels and resultant increases in operation and drydocking costs; Navios Containers' ability to maintain long-term relationships with major liner companies; Navios Containers' ability to access debt, credit and equity markets; potential liability from litigation and our vessel operations, including discharge of pollutants; Navios Containers' and the Navios Group's performance in safety, environmental and regulatory matters; increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to, crew wages, insurance, technical maintenance costs, spares, stores and supplies, charter brokerage commissions on gross voyage revenues and general and administrative expenses; the changes to the regulatory requirements applicable to the shipping and container transportation industry, including, without limitation, stricter requirements adopted by international organizations, such as the International Maritime Organization and the European Union, or by individual countries or charterers and actions taken by regulatory authorities and governing such areas as safety and environmental compliance; the anticipated taxation of Navios Containers and its unitholders; and the effects of increasing emphasis on environmental and safety concerns by customers, governments and others, as well as changes in maritime regulations and standards. Navios Containers expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Containers' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Containers makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Definitions
EBITDA represents net income/(loss) attributable to Navios Containers' common unitholders before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization and before income taxes. Navios Containers uses EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA is calculated as follows: net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets; (ii) net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest and finance cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs; and (v) payments for drydock and special survey costs. Navios Containers believes that EBITDA is a basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and represents useful information to investors regarding Navios Containers' ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and pay distributions. Navios Containers also believes that EBITDA is used: (i) by prospective and current lessors as well as potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.
EBITDA is presented to provide additional information with respect to the ability of Navios Containers to satisfy its respective obligations, including debt service, capital expenditures, working capital requirements and pay distributions. While EBITDA is frequently used as a measure of operating results and the ability to meet debt service requirements, the definition of EBITDA used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.
EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and therefore, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Containers' results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) EBITDA does not reflect the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt and other financing arrangements; and (iii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, among others, EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Containers' performance. Furthermore, Navios Containers' calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.
Available days for the fleet are total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Containers' possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs or repairs under guarantee, vessel upgrades, drydocking or special surveys. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues.
TCE per day is defined as voyage and time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a relevant period divided by the number of available days during the period.
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Navios Universe
Premier Ship Owner
Navios Maritime
Containers L.P.
(Nasdaq: NMCI)
29 Containerships
■
■
■
■
■
■
200 vessels controlled Economies of scale Global brand
Value creation through cycle Strong industry relationships Seasoned management
Navios Maritime
Holdings Inc.
(NYSE: NM)
49 dry bulk vessels:
32 owned (2) , 17
chartered-in
Navios Maritime
Acquisition
Corporation
(NYSE: NNA)
54 vessels (1): 31 product tankers, 14 VLCCs, 2
chemical tankers, 7
Containerships
Navios Maritime
Partners L.P.
(NYSE: NMM)
55 vessels (3): 15 Capes,
24 Panamaxes, 6 Ultra-
Handymaxes, 10
Containerships
Navios South
American
Logistics Inc.
Port Terminal facilities,
barging & cabotage
Includes three newbuilding vessels on bareboat charter expected to be delivered in Q1 2021, Q3 2021 and Q2 2022, respectively.
Includes five bareboat-in vessels
Includes three bareboat-in Panamax vessels; two expected to be delivered by H1 2021
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Ownership Structure
Common Unitholders
Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime
Partners L.P.
Holdings Inc.
60.4% Interest
35.7% Interest
3.9% Interest
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
(NASDAQ: NMCI)
100% Interest
29 Containerships
25 x Baby Panamaxes
4 x New Panamaxes
22 x 4,250-4,730 TEU 13 x 3,450 TEU
12 x 8,204 TEU
12 x 10,000 TEU
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
NMCI: Company Highlights
Containership
Vehicle Focused on Panamax Segments
Strong Balance Sheet
Economies of Scale;
Strong, Seasoned
Management
Attractive entry point and clean, low-cost structure
Focused on two most attractive segments from a demand/supply perspective
"Baby Panamaxes" (3,450 - 4,730 TEU)
"New Panamaxes" (7,500 - 10,000 TEU)
Charter policy balances utilization and market opportunity
Well-capitalizedvehicle with conservative leverage
No significant debt maturities until 2023
Attractive cost basis in existing fleet (acquisition prices close to scrap values)
Debt outstanding close to scrap value of the fleet
Economies of scale - charterers prefer large and reliable owners
Management team - average industry experience of 20+ years per person
Strategic relationships with banks and other key industry players
Track record of financial reporting, compliance and accountability
Navios Group's Containership Vehicle - Right of First Refusal for all Containerships (1)
(1) As per Omnibus Agreement
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Pandemic Economies Drive Volumes & Rates
IMF expects global economy to increase by 5.2% in 2021
Source: IMF Oct 2020, Bloomberg as of November 2nd, Clarksons
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Recent Developments
Financial results - 9M 2020 & Q3 2020
9M EBITDA
$30.7 million
9M Net Income
$1.8 million
Q3 EBITDA
$5.8 million
Q3 Net Loss
$(1.1) million
Strong balance sheet - low leverage
~ 87% of debt covered by scrap value of our fleet(1)
No significant debt maturities until 2023
Significant market improvement
Current rates for 4,400 TEU vessels increased by 190% to $19,750 compared to $6,800, YTD 2020 low in June(2)
Longer period charters available, shorter redelivery periods for charterers
Five vessels fixed at above $18,000 net rate per day for average duration of over a year
Rates above $18,000 last time recorded in 2011
Units repurchase
$6 million unit repurchase program
2,157,523 units bought YTD 2020 - average price of $0.80 (6% of units outstanding)
32,445,577 total current outstanding units
Scrap value based on $380/LDT (Clarksons - Container Intelligence Monthly - October 2020)
(2) Rates based on Clarksons' 6-12 month rates for 4,400 TEU as of October 30, 2020
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Cash Breakeven / Cost Structure - Q4 2020E
Contracted revenue (average daily rate)
Total cost per day (1)
$12,024 (2)
$11,990
$3,155
90.6% Fixed
$978
$804
(incl. 1.1% Index linked)
$7,053
Q4 2020E
Q4 2020E
Capital repayments
Interest expense
General & administrative expenses
Opex (incl. drydocking)
($ thousands)
Q4 2020E
Total fixed revenue (2)
$28,714
Total cost (1)
(31,990)
Cost over revenue
$ (3,276)
Open and index days
280
Breakeven per open day
$ 11,699
Total available fleet days: 2,668 for Q4 2020E; 10,573 for FY 2020E
TEU
Open
Index
Open and
days
days
index days
3,450
32
-
32
4-5,000
218
30
248
Total
250
30
280
Total cost includes operating expenses as per management agreement and amortization of drydocking expenses, general and administrative expenses and debt service (interest expense and capital repayments).
Excludes index-linked charters
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Liquidity and Debt Maturity Profile
September 30, 2020
(US $'000)
As of September 30, 2020
Cash
$8,293
Debt (1)
$240,226
Partners' Capital
$190,017
Capitalization
$430,243
Net Debt / Capitalization
53.9%
Debt maturities
80
60
)
40
million($
20
10.9
45.1
13.5
43.5
0
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025+
No significant debt maturities until 2023
Staggered debt maturity profile
Net of deferred financing fees.
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Fleet and Operations Overview
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Summary of Containership Fleet
29 Vessels (143K TEU)
Average age of combined fleet: 12.3 years ~ 5% younger than industry average (1)
2 Vessels
2 Vessels
22 Vessels
3 Vessels
10,000 TEU
8,204 TEU
4,250 - 4,730 TEU
3,450 TEU
Total: 20,000 TEU
Total: 16,408 TEU
Total: 96,063 TEU
Total: 10,350 TEU
(1) Source: Clarksons
12
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Employment Summary
Navios Dedication
Navios Indigo
Navios Summer
Navios Amarillo
Navios Verde
Navios Jasmine
Navios Vermilion
Bermuda
Navios Azure
Navios Nerine
Navios Devotion
Navios Lapis
Bahamas
Navios Dorado
Navios Domino
APL Denver
Navios Verano
Navios Spring
Navios Delight
Navios Unite
Navios Tempo
Navios Miami
Navios Magnolia
Navios Destiny
Navios Amaranth
Navios Felicitas
Navios Utmost
Navios Constellation
Navios Unison
Nov-20-- $6,755 (1)
Nov-20-- $8,518
Nov-20-- $10,517
Dec-20-- $6,610
Dec-20-- $16,164
Dec-20-- $6,996
Dec-20-- $8,147
Dec-20-- $6,960 (2)
Dec-20-- $7,913
Dec-20-- $9,602
Dec-20-- $7,011
Nov-20-- $12,410 Dec-20--Index(3)
Jan-21-- $7,900
Jan-21-- $13,776
Feb-21 - 7,720
Mar-21-- $8,239
Apr-21-- $9,036
Apr-21--$7,961(4)
Nov-20-- $6,996
Apr-21-- $9,023
May-21-- $23,160
Jan-21-- $13,000
Jul-21 - Index (3)
Nov-20-- $7,219
Nov-20-- $7,900
Nov-20-- $7,900
Nov-20-- $7,999
Nov-20-- $7,999
Nov-20-- $25,301
May-21-- $25,301
Nov-21-- $18,022
Nov-21-- $18,022
Nov-21- $18,022
Dec-21-- $18,121
Dec-21-- $18,121
Aug-22-- $21,656
May-26-- $26,276
May-26-- $26,276
Oct-20
Apr-21
Oct-21
Apr-22
Oct-22
Daily charter-out rate net of commissions, where applicable. See fleet appendix for further detail
Charter expiration dates shown reflect expected redelivery date
Charterer's option to extend the charter for 4-6 months at $8,010 net per day
Charterer's option to extend the charter for 12 months +/- 30 days at $11,580 net per day
The market rate will be calculated according to the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index (ConTex) as published for a 4,250 TEU vessel for a 12 month period
(4) Charterer's option to extend the charter for 8 months +/- 30 days at $10,326 net per day
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Industry Overview
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
World Container Trade 1996-2021
m TEU
220
1996 - 2019 CAGR = 6.5%
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
World Trade
Trade
2007
2008
Growth
- 0.1%
World GDP
- 4.4%
growth
- 9.5% (12.5) M TEU
Container trade
-3.0% (6.0) M TEU
25%
20%
13.7%
15%
5.6%
4.2%
5.5%
10%
5.0%
4.5%
5%
1.8%
2.1%
0%
-9.5%
-3.0%
-5%
-10%
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 P
2020 F
2021 F
-15%
%
World GDP Growth % (RHS)
IMF GDP Growth (%)
2019
2020
2021
World
June 2020
2.9
- 4.9
5.4
World seaborne
TEU
October 2020
2.8
- 4.4
5.2
container trade growth:
Advanced Economies GDP
June 2020
1.7
- 8.0
4.8
2019P
1.8%
October 2020
1.7
- 5.8
3.9
Emerging Markets GDP
2020F
-3.0%
June 2020
3.7
- 3.0
5.9
October 2020
3.7
- 3.3
6.0
2021F
5.5%
Emerging and Developing Asia GDP
June 2020
5.5
-0.8
7.4
October 2020
5.5
-1.7
8.0
Source: Clarkson Research Services, IMF Oct 2020
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Changing Trading Patterns Favor NMCI Fleet
Transpacific Eastbound trade (China to US), contracted by 15% YoY in May but has since turned around posting an 11% YoY growth in July; Far East to USWC hit highest levels ever at close to $4,000/FEU
Containership capacity on Transpacific routes reached an all time record of 530,000 TEU at the end of September
Chinese early economic restart raised demand in Intra Asian trades with volumes in June and July exceeding 2019 levels
Drivers for the recent trade increases come from e-commerce, PPE and restocking as US consumer activity recovered: US retail sales were up 27% from April to June (400k TEU of PPE have moved so far in 2020)
Orderbook as of October 2020 of 8.0% among lowest ever as percentage of fleet(1)
'000 TEU
Non-deliveries
1,500
Before non-delivery
6%
64
1,000
500
1,064
1,139
947
351
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
0
On 1/1/2020
2020 orderbook = 1.1 M TEU
(before non deliveries)
Expected 2020 Net fleet
growth ~ 2.3%*
Current orderbook of 8.0%
lowest ever as
percentage of fleet (1)
'000 TEU
Containership orderbook skewed to larger sized vessels
1,400
80%
1,200
2020
2021
2022
2023
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
0-1,9992,000-2,9993,000-3,9994,000-5,0995,100-7,4997,500-9,99910,000-12,999 13,000+ Source: Clarksons; 2019 Non-deliveries are preliminary;
*Clarksons Expected net fleet growth based on 0.78 M TEU deliveries for 2020 (32% non delivery rate) and 0.24M TEU removals Orderbook on 10/26/20: Total= 1.89 M TEU; 2020= 0.24 M TEU; 2021= 1.18 M TEU; 2022+= 0.47 M TEU
(1) Orderbook as of Oct 2020 of 8.0% lowest ever pct of fleet at month start (min 8.0% - max 61.3%)
~ 80% of containership orderbook is for vessels of 10,000+ TEU
~ 63% of orderbook is for vessels of 13,000+
TEU
~ 17% of orderbook is for vessels of 10,000 - 13,000 TEU
18
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Container Net Fleet, Age Profile + Historical Scrapping
Deliveries
Removals
Net fleet growth
Year
Actual
Projected
% Non-
Year
TEU
% of
Year
TEU
% of Fleet
Fleet Period
Delivery
Fleet
End
2020 Sep
665
K
844
K
25%
2020
184
K
0.8%
2020(1)
489
K
2.1%
23,452
K
2019
1,063
K
1,128
K
6%
2019
183
K
0.8%
2019
880
K
4.0%
22,963
K
2018
1,298
K
1,667
K
22%
2018
126
K
0.6%
2018
1,173
K
5.6%
22,083
K
2017
1,177
K
1,686
K
30%
2017
407
K
2.0%
2017
769
K
3.8%
20,910
K
2016
913
K
1,341
K
32%
2016
666
K
3.3%
2016
247
K
1.2%
20,141
K
2015
1,661
K
1,889
K
12%
2015
202
K
1.1%
2015
1,459
K
7.9%
19,894
K
2014
1,526
K
1,624
K
6%
2014
376
K
2.2%
2014
1,151
K
6.7%
18,435
K
2013
1,368
K
1,840
K
26%
2013
456
K
2.8%
2013
913
K
5.6%
17,284
K
2012
1,274
K
1,578
K
19%
2012
349
K
2.3%
2012
925
K
6.0%
16,371
K
Removals
Year
Total (,000 TEU)
% of Fleet
2004
9.0
0.14%
2005
4.4
0.06%
2006
26.7
0.32%
2007
26.6
0.28%
2008
108.5
0.99%
2009
381.7
3.09%
2010
150.4
1.15%
2011
94.6
0.66%
2012
348.8
2.26%
2013
455.5
2.78%
2014
375.5
2.17%
2015
201.9
1.10%
2016
665.8
3.35%
2017
407.3
2.02%
2018
125.8
0.60%
2019
183.4
0.83%
2020 YTD
184.4
0.80%
Source: Clarksons; Unless noted, all data in TEU; Provisional through 10/26/20
Container Fleet Age Profile (% TEU)
25%
20%
15%
12.9%
4.58 M TEU
10%
5%
5.2%
0%
1.5%
25+ yrs
20-24 yrs
15-19 yrs
Total container fleet: 5,397
2020 Deliveries: 101 ships, 674K TEU to 10/26/20
Expected 2020 net fleet growth ~ 2.3%*
Net Fleet Growth reflects provisional deliveries and scrapping thru 10/26/20
Expected growth basis 0.78 M TEU deliveries and 0.24 M scrapping
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Demand and Liner Profitability Drive Container Rates Up
Classic Panamax (4,000 to 5,100 TEU) charter rates have witnessed a rapid recovery after hitting lows of $6,500 to $7,000/day in May
Recent rates for one year charters on Classic Panamax have reached $19,750/day
A 5,000 TEU ship received $20,000/day for a Pacific round voyage of 35 days, a level not seen since 2011
Rates in the Atlantic for Panamax ships are about $18,000 to $19,000/day
# Available Non-Liner Co Ships (10/2/20)
Classic Panamax Rates (2000-end Oct 2020)
USD 19,750 / day
Source: Alphaliner, Clarksons
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Cascading Benefits 4,000-5,100 TEU Vessels - Intra Asia
4,000-5,100TEU vessels' share increased by 91% in Intra Asia deployment from 2012 to 2020 making it the size with the highest deployment growth as vessels trading in Asian ports are getting bigger
4,000-5,100TEU vessels increased by 111% on the Far East to North America deployment from 118K TEU in June to 248K TEU in October 2020 as freight rates and demand increased significantly
NMCI Baby Panamaxfleet deployment (1)
Intra Asia deployment share per containership size
(42%)
(27%)
45%
33%
29%
9%
91%
20%
12%
2012
2020
100-999TEU
2012
2020
1,000-1,999TEU
23%
18%
2012
2020
2,000-2,999TEU
3.3
3.0
%
%
2012
2020
3,000-3,999TEU
25%
13%
2012
2020
4,000-5,100TEU
(1) NMCI Baby Panamax fleet voyages for Oct 2019 - Jan 2020. (Source: Clarksons SeaNet)
Source: Alphaliner Oct 2020;
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
7,500-10,000 TEU Vessels - the Workhorses of Containerships
In ~63% of worldwide containership
Worldwide Containership Deployments
deployments, 7,500-10,000 vessels dominate
Far East - EU
EU - US
(10,000+ teu
Far East - US
vessels - 95%
of the trade )
Africa related
4.5
Million TEU
3.92
3.74
4.0
3.5
3.0
2.5
2.21
20%
M East related
2.0
1.91
63%
Lat Am related
1.5
1.39
Oceania related
Intra Asia
17%
trade
Intra Europe
and other
(0-5,100 teu
vessels -
93% of the trade)
1.00.67
0.5
0.17
0.0
Source: Trade map based on Clarkons SeaNet (7,500-10,000 TEU mid Feb - Mid Apr 2018). Vessel deployment data from Alphaliner Oct 2020
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Review of Q3 2020 and 9M 2020 Results
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
NMCI Q3 2020 and 9M 2020 Earnings Highlights
Earnings Highlights
(Figures in $'000, except per unit
Three Month Period
Three Month Period
Nine Month Period
Nine Month Period
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
data)
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Revenue
$26,381
$37,031
$95,432
$102,541
EBITDA *
5,791
16,641
30,657
41,419
Net (Loss)/Income
(1,070)
4,071
1,820
4,572
(Loss)/Earnings Per Unit (basic
$(0.03)
$0.12
$0.05
$0.13
and diluted)
Fleet Summary Data
Three Month Period
Three Month Period
Nine Month Period
Nine Month Period
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
Available Days *
2,668
2,646
7,905
7,685
Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) *
$9,639
$13,453
$11,352
$12,768
Active Vessels at Period End
29
29
29
29
* See definitions included on slide 3
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
NMCI Balance Sheet
Selected Balance Sheet Data (in $'000)
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Cash & cash equivalents (1)
8,293
18,109
Vessels and deferred dry dock and special survey costs, net
406,902
415,143
Other assets (including current and non-current)
19,616
20,762
Intangible assets
-
6,288
Total Assets
434,811
460,302
Other current liabilities
4,568
24,664
Current portion of long term borrowings, net
32,590
46,733
Long term borrowings, net of current portion
207,636
198,925
Total Partners' capital
190,017
189,980
Total Liabilities & Partners' capital
434,811
460,302
Net Debt / Book Capitalization
53.9%
52.2%
(1) Includes restricted cash.
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Appendix
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Navios Containers Fleet
Vessel Name
TEU
Built
Employment
Exp. Date (2)
Charter Rate (1)
Navios Summer (3)
3,450
2006
TC
Nov-2020
$10,517
Navios Verano (3)
3,450
2006
TC
Apr-2021
$9,036
Navios Spring (3)
3,450
2007
TC
Apr-2021
$7,961
Navios Amaranth (3)
4,250
2007
TC
Nov-2020 /Dec-2021
$7,999 / $18,121
Navios Indigo (3)
4,250
2007
TC
Nov-2020
$8,518
Navios Vermillion (3)
4,250
2007
TC
Dec-2020
$8,147
Navios Verde (3)
4,250
2007
TC
Dec-2020
$16,164
Navios Amarillo (3)
4,250
2007
TC
Dec-2020
$6,610
Navios Azure (3)
4,250
2007
TC
Dec-2020
$7,913
Navios Domino (3)
4,250
2008
TC
Feb-2021
$7,720
Navios Delight (3)
4,250
2008
TC
Nov-2020 /Apr-2021
$6,996 / $9,023
Navios Dedication (3)
4,250
2008
TC
Nov-2020
$6,755
Navios Devotion (3)
4,250
2009
TC
Dec-2020
$7,011
Navios Destiny (3)
4,250
2009
TC
Nov-2020 /Nov-2021
$7,900 / $18,022
Navios Lapis
4,250
2009
TC
Nov-2020 /Dec-2020
$12,410 / Index (4)
Navios Tempo
4,250
2009
TC
Jan-2021 /July-2021
$13,000 / Index (4)
Navios Dorado
4,250
2010
TC
Jan-2021
$13,776
Navios Felicitas
4,360
2010
TC
Nov-2020 /Dec-2021
$7,999 / $18,121
Bahamas
4,360
2010
TC
Jan-2021
$7,900
Bermuda
4,360
2010
TC
Dec-2020
$6,960
Navios Miami
4,563
2009
TC
Nov-2020 /Nov-2021
$7,219 / $18,022
Navios Magnolia
4,730
2008
TC
Nov-2020 /Nov-2021
$7,900 / $18,022
Navios Jasmine
4,730
2008
TC
Dec-2020
$6,996
APL Denver
4,730
2008
TC
Mar-2021
$8,239
Navios Nerine
4,730
2008
TC
Dec-2020
$9,602
Navios Utmost (3)
8,204
2006
TC
Aug-2022
$21,656
Navios Unite (3)
8,204
2006
TC
May-2021
$23,160
Navios Unison (5)
10,000
2010
TC
May-2021 /May-2026
$25,301 / $26,276
Navios Constellation (5)
10,000
2011
TC
Nov-2020 /May-2026
$25,301 / $26,276
Total - 29 vessels
142,821
(1) Daily charter-out rate net of commissions, where applicable
(2) Charter expiration dates shown reflect expected redelivery date
(3) The vessel is subject to a sale and leaseback transaction for a period of up to five years, at which time we have an obligation to purchase the vessel
(4) The market rate will be calculated according to the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index (ConTex) as published for a 4,250 TEU vessel for a 12-month period
(5) The vessel is subject to a sale and leaseback transaction for a period of up to seven years, at which time we have an obligation to purchase the vessel
