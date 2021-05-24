Log in
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

05/24/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ("Navios Holdings") (NYSE:NM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Holdings' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Holdings website at www.navios.com under the "Investors" section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:
Call Date/Time: Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Holdings Q1 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
US Dial In: +1.877.480.3873
International Dial In: +1.404.665.9927
Conference ID: 214 1308

The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367
International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406
Conference ID: 214 1308

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Holdings website, www.navios.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is a global, seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. For more information about Navios Holdings please visit our website: www.navios.com.

Contact:
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
+1.212.906.8643
investors@navios.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 516 M - -
Net income 2021 71,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 139 M 139 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 961
Free-Float -
Chart NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00 $
Last Close Price 8,99 $
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 100%
Spread / Lowest Target 100%
EPS Revisions