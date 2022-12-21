Advanced search
    NM   MHY621961033

NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC.

(NM)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-12-19
1.690 USD   +1.20%
Navios Maritime : Results of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders - Form 6-K

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
Results of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On December 21, 2022, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (the "Company") held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The record date for the Annual Meeting was November 15, 2022. Set forth below are the matters acted upon by the stockholders, and the final voting results of each such proposal.

1. Election of Class B Directors. The Company's stockholders voted to elect Spyridon Magoulas, Shunji Sasada and Michael Pearson as Class B Directors of the Company, whose terms, upon election, will expire in 2025.

2. Ratification of appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers. The Company's stockholders voted to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers S.A. as the Company's independent public accountants for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
