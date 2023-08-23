NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

FORM 6-K

On August 23, 2023, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (the "Company") issued a press release reporting its Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023. Subsequent to the issuance of the press release, the Company discovered additional words inadvertently included in the press release. Accordingly, the Company is hereby announcing the correction of such disclosure in the bulleted information at the beginning of the release to delete the word "million" after the dollar figures in Earnings per common unit for Q2 and H1 2023.

The news release is hereby corrected as follows:

Release Subject to Correction:

https://ir.navios-mlp.com/news-releases/news-release-details/navios-maritime-partners-lp-reports-financial-results-second-14

Original Press Release

• Earnings per common unit:

• $3.65 million for Q2 2023

• $6.87 million for H1 2023

Correction

• Earnings per common unit:

• $3.65 for Q2 2023