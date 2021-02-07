Log in
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(NAV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Lifshitz Law Firm :, P.C. Announces Investigation of CHNG, CPAH, HMSY, INFO, MGLN, NAV, OBLN, OXFD, and WTRE

02/07/2021 | 08:02am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CHNG to Optum for $25.75 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: CPAH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CPAH to Alianza, Inc. for $3.49 per share.

If you are a CPAH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HMSY to Gainwell Technologies for $37.00 per share.

If you are a HMSY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of INFO to SPGI for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 SPGI shares per INFO share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MGLN to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Navistar International Corporation (NASDAQ: NAV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NAV to Traton for $44.50 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OBLN with ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OXFD to PerkinElmer, Inc. for $22.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WTRE to Arch Capital Group for $31.10 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, NY 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-chng-cpah-hmsy-info-mgln-nav-obln-oxfd-and-wtre-301223419.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
