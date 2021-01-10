Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Navistar International Corporation    NAV

NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(NAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lifshitz Law Firm :, P.C. Announces Investigation of CIT, CPAH, INFO, MTSC, NAV, STND, UROV, and WTRE

01/10/2021 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CIT to First Citizens for 0.0620 FCNCA shares per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ CM: CPAH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CPAH to Alianza, Inc. for $3.49 per share.

If you are a CPAH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of INFO to SPGI for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 SPGI shares per INFO share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ GS: MTSC)  

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MTSC to Amphenol Corporation for $58.50 per share.

If you are a MTSC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Navistar International Corporation (NASDAQ: NAV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NAV to Traton for $44.50 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: STND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STND to Dollar Mutual Bancorp.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: UROV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Urovant to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share.

If you are a UROV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WTRE to Arch Capital Group for $31.10 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-cit-cpah-info-mtsc-nav-stnd-urov-and-wtre-301204756.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
10:31aLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM : P.C. Announces Investigation of CIT, CPAH, INFO, MTSC, NAV, ..
PR
01/05ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates WTRE, CIT, ALSK, NAV, UROV; Shareholders A..
PR
2020WEISSLAW LLP : Reminds NAV, ANH, DUC, and MTSC Shareholders About Its Ongoing In..
PR
2020NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
AQ
2020NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
2020NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Swings to Surprise Fiscal Q4 Loss, Reports Lower Revenu..
MT
2020NAVISTAR : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
2020NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Navistar International Acquires Stock Via Conversion..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ