    NAV   US63934E1082

NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(NAV)
Navistar International : To Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Tuesday, June 8, 2021

06/02/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
LISLE, Ill., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced it will report its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Due to the pending merger proposal with TRATON SE, Navistar will not host a conference call. The company will file its standard financial results press release and will post supplementary materials on the company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.navistar.com/events-and-presentations.

About Navistar 
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navistar-to-announce-fiscal-2021-second-quarter-financial-results-tuesday-june-8-2021-301304579.html

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
