Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Navistar International Corporation    NAV

NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(NAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Navistar Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Navistar International Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NAV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/07/2020 | 02:47pm EST

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) to Traton SE for $44.50 per share in cash is fair to Navistar shareholders. On behalf of Navistar shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Navistar shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Navistar Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Navistar merger investigation concerns whether Navistar and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Navistar shareholders; (2) determine whether Traton is underpaying for Navistar; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Navistar shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Navistar shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/navistar-international-corporation-nav-stock-merger-traton/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
03:21pVolkswagen truck unit Traton finalises $3.7 billion Navistar acquisition deal
RE
02:47pNAVISTAR MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Wh..
BU
02:28pNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : TRATON and Navistar Reach Definitive Agreement for Acqu..
PU
11/04NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : - ic bus kicks off electric bus tour through california..
AQ
10/29China's premium car buyers drive VW back to profit
RE
10/29China's premium car buyers drive VW back to profit
RE
10/27Waymo, Daimler to partner in developing self-driving semi trucks
RE
10/27Waymo, Daimler to partner in developing self-driving semi trucks
RE
10/22NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : - ic bus announces ultra-low nox propane engine offerin..
AQ
10/19NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Board of Directors Issues Response to Letter from TRATO..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 519 M - -
Net income 2020 -86,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 803 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -49,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 316 M 4 316 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 12 189
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navistar International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 42,25 $
Last Close Price 43,37 $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Persio V. Lisboa President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Troy A. Clarke Executive Chairman
Walter Gerhardt Borst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Julie Ragland Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent J. Intrieri Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION49.86%4 316
PACCAR, INC.13.91%31 211
KUBOTA CORPORATION16.95%23 364
KOMATSU LTD.-8.14%22 199
EPIROC AB27.72%20 106
KNORR-BREMSE AG14.71%19 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group