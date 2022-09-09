No results for this search
    NVTS   US63942X1063

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(NVTS)
2022-09-09
5.650 USD   +0.53%
Article: GaN Half-Bridge Integration Accelerates the Power-Electronics Revolution

09/09/2022 | 10:40am EDT
Article: GaN Half-Bridge Integration Accelerates the Power-Electronics Revolution

Five years into the second revolution in power semiconductors, gallium-nitride-(GaN)-based mobile fast-chargers dominate flagship smartphone and laptop models, taking market share from legacy power silicon chips. This next-generation 'wide band-gap' technology is cascading into mainstream mobile applications and simultaneously breaking-out from that beachhead market, into higher-power consumer, solar, data centers and EVs.

A new power-platform - the integrated, feature-rich, high-efficiency GaNSense™ 'half-bridge' - is a fundamental building-block in high-power, high-speed applications, where GaN not only delivers smaller, fast-charging and lower system-cost applications, but also can save an estimated 2.6 Gtons of CO2/year by 2050.

This article was written by Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations and published by Power Electronics News, EE Times & EET China.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 14:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39,7 M - -
Net income 2022 70,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 706 M 706 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
EV / Sales 2023 6,92x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 70,2%
