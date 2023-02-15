Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVTS   US63942X1063

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(NVTS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:55:19 2023-02-15 am EST
5.725 USD   +1.33%
EETimes Asia: Planet Navitas Showcases Tomorrow's Sustainable World at CES 2023

02/15/2023 | 10:27am EST
EETimes Asia: Planet Navitas Showcases Tomorrow's Sustainable World at CES 2023

"At CES 2023, Navitas Semiconductor invited CES attendees to discover how next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies are playing a vital role in delivering global sustainability by enabling fully-electrified housing, transportation and industrial applications as well as improving the performance of renewable energy designs.

Built as the all-electric 'home of the future', the company's immersive booth design showcased the latest semiconductors for improving the efficiency of applications and devices that can be found in the rooms of a typical home including the kitchen, study, lounge and garage as well as the HVAC systems and domestic solar panels that provide heating, cooling and sources of renewable energy. The booth also provided a window onto solutions for data center power, industry and transportation."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 15:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37,6 M - -
Net income 2022 55,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 867 M 867 M -
EV / Sales 2022 20,0x
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,65 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gene Sheridan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald K. Shelton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Daniel M. Kinzer Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Jason Zhang Vice President-Technical Marketing
Richard J. Hendrix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION51.57%867
NVIDIA CORPORATION57.18%565 316
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED21.52%467 299
BROADCOM INC.7.51%251 697
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.95%159 800
QUALCOMM, INC.20.37%147 559