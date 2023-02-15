EETimes Asia: Planet Navitas Showcases Tomorrow's Sustainable World at CES 2023

"At CES 2023, Navitas Semiconductor invited CES attendees to discover how next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies are playing a vital role in delivering global sustainability by enabling fully-electrified housing, transportation and industrial applications as well as improving the performance of renewable energy designs.

Built as the all-electric 'home of the future', the company's immersive booth design showcased the latest semiconductors for improving the efficiency of applications and devices that can be found in the rooms of a typical home including the kitchen, study, lounge and garage as well as the HVAC systems and domestic solar panels that provide heating, cooling and sources of renewable energy. The booth also provided a window onto solutions for data center power, industry and transportation."