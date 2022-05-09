Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NVTS   US63942X1063

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(NVTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
6.940 USD   -3.74%
Navitas Celebrates 50,000,000th GaN Shipment with vivo

05/09/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Next-gen semiconductor leader announces industry-first production milestone

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) announced an industry-first achievement of 50,000,000 units shipped – with zero reported GaN-related field failures. To celebrate, a Navitas GaN wafer was presented to vivo – pioneers in fast charging.

vivo’s vision of cooperating with Navitas brings more convenience to users through leading technology, making chargers faster, lighter, and more environmentally friendly – highly-consistent with Navitas’ iconic mission and vision to ‘Electrify Our World™’.

In January and April 2022, vivo and Navitas aligned their visions for fast and ultra-fast charging with stunning new products successfully launched in mass production, all adopting Navitas’ next generation GaN power ICs – GaNFast™️ with GaNSense™️. As a dedicated early-adopter of GaNSense technology, vivo first launched a 120W in-box ultra-fast charger, shipped with one of vivo’s latest flagship phone model, enabling 0-100% charging speed in only 19 minutes. Then, a pioneering dual-USB-C, 80W GaN charger shipped with vivo’s first 8”-screen foldable phone, supporting simultaneous fast-charging of two devices at a featherweight 122 g. With a power density of 1 W/cc, and fast-charge from 0-50% in only 17 minutes, this represents another alliance-milestone of ultra-portability and fast-charging.

"The cooperation with Navitas kicks off a new era for vivo and its historical upgrade of mobile-phone charging speed,” said Senior Vice President & CTO at vivo, Yujian Shi. “Users can experience ultra-fast, ultra-portable charging on our new flagship phones thanks to Navitas’ GaNFast power ICs. We’re excited to partner with Navitas to leverage GaN technology for our customers – including GaN’s environmental benefits.”

Since full qualification in 2018, Navitas has pioneered a revolution in power electronics, and is the industry-leader in fast and ultra-fast chargers for consumer mobile applications. Recent announcements on high-power IC availability and dedicated design-centers for data center and EV applications reinforce its #1 position in GaN and growth beyond chargers, into high-reliability systems – backed by an industry-first, 20-year limited warranty.

“In terms of GaN’s market adoption over legacy silicon chips, we’ve gone from “if” and “when?” to “Now!”,” said Gene Sheridan, Navitas co-founder and CEO. “vivo is a pioneer in fast charging and we are very happy to present the 50M award to vivo for their partnership and vision. The same pioneering spirit can be seen from customers in our high-power expansion markets including data center, solar and EV applications. With over 50 million units shipped, each saving 4 kg of CO2, the faster customers can adopt GaN, the better it will be for our environment. GaN could save up to 2.6 Gtons CO2 per year by 2050.”

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi’an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*“Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.
Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

About Navitas
Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Every GaNFast power IC shipped saves 4 kg of CO2 emissions. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. vivo is a trademark of vivo Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact:

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8013dc35-5b86-4138-9e65-7ee610b4c6d5


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -108 M - -
Net cash 2022 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 853 M 853 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
EV / Sales 2023 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 66,4%
Managers and Directors
Gene Sheridan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Glickman Senior Vice President-Finance
Daniel M. Kinzer Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Jason Zhang Vice President-Technical Marketing
Richard J. Hendrix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-59.20%886
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.50%471 856
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-14.15%461 777
BROADCOM INC.-12.82%236 799
INTEL CORPORATION-13.98%182 354
QUALCOMM, INC.-23.13%158 637