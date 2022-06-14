Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVTS   US63942X1063

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(NVTS)
  Report
2022-06-14
5.160 USD   -2.82%
TRANSCRIPT : Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Presents at Credit Suisse: Gallium Nitride, Jun-13-2022 10:00 AM
CI
Navitas Drives Forward with GaN, Sponsoring PowerUP EXPO 2022

06/14/2022 | 04:22pm EDT
Industry-leader in next-gen semiconductor leverages #1 position in mobile fast chargers into higher-power data center, solar and EV markets

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, will highlight how record shipments and high quality in the fast and ultra-fast mobile charging market are the foundation for high-power, high-reliability markets at the forthcoming PowerUP EXPO 2022 virtual conference and exhibition (28th – 30th June).

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power, 40% energy savings and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas’ GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus sensing, protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient power conversion performance, in diverse applications from 20 W fast chargers and IoT devices to 22 kW EV on-board chargers.

Sponsored by Navitas, the PowerUP EXPO brings together a virtual exhibition with online keynotes, panel discussions, technical presentations and tutorials covering major technical trends, market requirements and applications relevant to the power electronics sector. This year’s event includes a focus ‘wide band-gap’ devices, applications and system solutions, including GaN and silicon carbide (SiC).

The Navitas virtual booth will showcase the latest developments and product release in high-speed integrated GaN semiconductors, with videos, white papers, application details, product briefs and detailed sustainability reporting. Stephen Oliver, the company’s VP of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations, will take part in a panel discussion to review recent progress and the future for GaN solutions, and later present a technical paper to highlight Navitas’ mission to “Electrify Our World™”. GaN is a critical catalyst and accelerator as we transition away from fossil-fuel loads and address a 2.6 Gton-per-year reduction in CO2 by the time of the Paris Accord target – 2050.

“Backed by AspenCore’s EETimes and Power Electronic News, PowerUP has become an important conference and exhibition for engineers and technologists looking to find out about the latest power industry developments,” said David Carroll, Navitas Sr VP Worldwide Sales. “Our extensive involvement in this year’s event underlines the growing importance of GaN in addressing the design, performance and sustainability issues facing engineers as they seek to Electrify our World.”

Navitas events at PowerUP:

June 28th-30th: Navitas virtual booth, accessed via: https://www.powerup-expo.com/en/registration

June 29th, 11:00am eastern: Panel Discussion (WB8) “Recent Progress and the Future Outlook for GaN Solutions”.

June 29th, 1:25pm eastern: Technical Presentation (WB14) “GaNFast Power ICs: Performance and Sustainability”.

More details about the PowerUP EXPO 2022 can be found at: https://www.powerup-expo.com/

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, protection and sensing to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new-energy markets. Over 150 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Sustainability is a core focus, as every GaNFast power IC shipped saves 4 kg of CO2 emissions, and Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, Navitas Semiconductor

ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/603a561f-4186-49ed-a4d1-949917715564


