Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVTS   US63942X1063

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(NVTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-10 pm EST
5.330 USD   -0.74%
08:31aNavitas Fast Charges Global Launch of The OnePlus 11 5G
GL
08:30aNavitas Fast Charges Global Launch of The OnePlus 11 5G
AQ
02/06Navitas Semiconductor to Report Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navitas Fast Charges Global Launch of The OnePlus 11 5G

02/13/2023 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Integrated GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) technology enables ultra-fast charging speed, efficiency, and portability.

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has confirmed that its GaNFast technology fast-charges the newly-released OnePlus 11 5G flagship smartphone.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the flagship OnePlus 11 5G combines a modern, elegant design with effortless imaging supported by the 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.

The 100 W SUPERVOOC charger shipped with the OnePlus 11 5G is built around an NV6134 GaNFast IC, with integrated GaN power and drive, plus control, protection and sensing in a high-frequency, quasi-resonant (HFQR) topology. This enables up to three-times faster charging, and up to 40% energy savings, in only half size and weight compared to legacy silicon solutions. As a result, the small 55 x 55 x 28 mm (85 cc) charger weighs only 112 g, and achieves 1.18 W/cc power density. Charging the phone’s 5,000 mAh battery from 1-50% takes only 10 minutes, and full 1-100% in around 25 minutes.

Navitas was featured as a key partner – alongside Google, Snapdragon, Hasselblad and Dolby - during the official OnePlus 11 5G launch event which took place in New Delhi on 7th February and livestreamed around the world. Navitas has worked closely with OnePlus, releasing a series of GaNFast chargers into mass production, and co-operating in live events such as the promotion of the OnePlus 10T and 10R models at Nasdaq and CES 2023.

“We continue to push the boundaries, to provide the ultimate fast charging experience to our users.” says Mr. Kinder Liu, OnePlus COO and Head of R&D. “Our strong collaboration with Navitas has allowed us to provide an advanced charger that not only delivers power quickly and efficiently to the high-capacity battery built into the OnePlus 11 5G, but also keeps charger size and weight to an absolute minimum.”

“The relationship with OnePlus continues to go from strength to strength, says Navitas founder and CEO, Gene Sheridan. “We are honored that our technology has once again been selected by OnePlus and excited to have been invited to play a part in the official launch of the OnePlus 11 5G.”

About OnePlus
OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the “Never Settle” mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit www.oneplus.com.

About Navitas
Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and Navitas has earned over 20 technical and business awards. Over 70 million GaN units have been shipped with excellent quality performance, and the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information:
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b60d91be-0ca2-45d9-b59d-a457f61b398c


All news about NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
08:31aNavitas Fast Charges Global Launch of The OnePlus 11 5G
GL
08:30aNavitas Fast Charges Global Launch of The OnePlus 11 5G
AQ
02/06Navitas Semiconductor to Report Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, Fe..
GL
02/01“Welcome to Planet Navitas!” at Premier Power Electronics Conference, APEC ..
GL
01/31Navitas GaNSense™ Half-Bridge Power ICs Win Power Product of the Year
GL
01/31Navitas GaNSense™ Half-Bridge Power ICs Win Power Product of the Year
GL
01/27Navitas and KATEK Accelerate Solar Adoption with Higher Efficiency and Lower Costs
GL
01/27Navitas and KATEK Accelerate Solar Adoption with Higher Efficiency and Lower Costs
AQ
01/20Navitas Semiconductor : Strategic silicon control IC capability expected to accelerate nex..
PU
01/20Navitas Semiconductor Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37,6 M - -
Net income 2022 55,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 818 M 818 M -
EV / Sales 2022 18,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,72x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,33 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gene Sheridan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald K. Shelton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Daniel M. Kinzer Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Jason Zhang Vice President-Technical Marketing
Richard J. Hendrix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION51.85%818
NVIDIA CORPORATION45.51%523 332
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED21.52%468 647
BROADCOM INC.6.10%247 911
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.40%159 302
QUALCOMM, INC.17.33%143 824