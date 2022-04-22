Navitas GaN IC Drives vivo's First 8”-Screen Foldable Phone

Next-gen semiconductor fast-charges flagship X Fold smartphone

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) – the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs - today officially announced that its next-generation GaNFast™️ power ICs with GaNSense™ technology have been selected to power vivo’s newly-released, first folding-screen flagship ‘X Fold’ in-box 80W flash charger.



The vivo X Fold adopts a high-capacity 4,600 mAhr dual-battery solution charging 0-50% in a lightning-fast 17 minutes, and fully-charged to 100% in only 37 minutes. The X Fold features multiple technological innovations, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+, 120 Hz refresh rate, 3D ultrasonic dual-screen fingerprint access and the world's first 300,000-fold TUV reliability certification.

As the first in-box GaN charger for a foldable phone, the dual-output 80W USB-C charger supports vivo’s proprietary fast-charge protocol and industry-standard USB-PD, with simultaneous fast-charging of two devices. The new 80W, folding-pin, in-box charger measures only 60 x 41 x 31 mm (76 cc), achieving a power density of over 1 W/cc and a super-lightweight 125g. The full 80W power rating is shared over the two output-ports to allow flexible, simultaneous charging of phones, tablets, audio and ultra-book laptops.

GaN is a next-generation power semiconductor technology running 20 times faster than traditional silicon. Compared with traditional silicon chargers, gallium nitride chargers can achieve 3x the power or 3x faster charging with up to 40% energy savings in just half the size and weight of legacy silicon solutions. Navitas’ next-generation GaNSense technology integrates real-time, accurate and fast sensing of system parameters, including current and temperature, and achieves patent-pending, loss-less current-sensing to deliver an additional 10% energy savings. GaNSense enables a ‘detect-to-protect’ time of only 30 ns - 6x faster than discrete GaN power chips for increased system reliability.

For the X Fold’s 80W fast charger, Navitas’ NV6136A GaNFast power IC with GaNSense technology is used in a high-frequency, quasi-resonant (HFQR) topology for optimal system price and performance.

"We are excited to use Navitas’ GaNFast power IC in our 80W GaN charger to power our vivo X Fold,” said vivo’s Product Line General Manager Hong Yi on the product launch. “vivo is dedicated to achieve the best consumer experience on the market, including continuous breakthroughs in the charging-speed, size, and weight of the charger. Using Navitas GaN technology, this charger will bring consumers a breakthrough dual-port, faster and lighter charging experience. This charger can ‘do it all’.”

"Navitas is honored that vivo's first foldable phone has an in-box GaNFast charger,” said Gene Sheridan, Navitas’ CEO and co-founder. “We sincerely congratulate vivo for their remarkable success in launching this excellent foldable phone. Our mission is to “Electrify Our World™️”, and as every GaN IC shipped saves 4 kg of CO 2 , together we will achieve a faster, lighter, more efficient and more environmentally-friendly charging future.”

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life.

“While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers including Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi’an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is winning more than 400 million users worldwide with its superior products and services.

Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit. vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

*“Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 40 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

