Navitas GaN Power ICs Fast Charge Dell Latitude Laptops

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) announced that its GaNFast power ICs were selected by Dell to fast charge their premium Latitude 9000-series laptops.

Gallium Nitride delivers size, weight and CO2-reduction benefits to Dell users

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power, 40% energy savings and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. With over 130 patents issued or pending, and significant trade secrets including a proprietary process design kit (PDK), Navitas believes it has a multi-year lead in next-generation GaN power ICs.

The new Dell 60W fast charger is an 'in-box' optional upgrade from a legacy silicon-based charger, shipping now. Measuring only 66 x 55 x 22 mm (94 cc) and a lightweight 175 g, the new GaNFast charger is 50% smaller and 25% lighter than the previous silicon-based generation.

GaN power ICs have 4x-10x lower CO 2 footprint than legacy silicon chips, and Navitas estimates that the GaNFast power ICs allow Dell to reduce the total CO 2 footprint (manufacturing, shipment and use) of their charger by almost 30%.

"Dell customers appreciate leading-edge technology with innovation, performance and quality," said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. "They also appreciate that GaNFast technology delivers significant benefits to the planet. In fact, every GaNFast power IC shipped reduces CO 2 emissions by 4 kg."

Two GaNFast power ICs are used in the Dell adapter (NV6115, NV6117) in a high-speed active-clamp flyback (ACF) topology, which enables the use of an advanced 'planar' transformer to achieve the slimline 22 mm thin profile of the charger. For additional technical details, please refer to the teardown report.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021, with an enterprise value over $1B and over $320M gross capital raise.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. Latitude is a trademark of Dell Technologies. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navitas-gan-power-ics-fast-charge-dell-latitude-laptops-301447348.html

SOURCE Navitas Semiconductor