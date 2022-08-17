Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVTS   US63942X1063

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(NVTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
7.760 USD   +25.97%
08:16aNavitas Highlight Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors (GaN & SiC) at Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day
GL
08:15aNavitas Highlight Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors (GaN & SiC) at Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day
AQ
08/16Craig Hallum Adjusts Navitas Semiconductor Price Target to $8 From $10, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navitas Highlight Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors (GaN & SiC) at Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day

08/17/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acquisitions of GeneSiC and VDD Tech position Navitas to address a market opportunity of over $20B/year to replace legacy silicon chips

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has announced participation in the Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day.

“We’re grateful to Baird for this chance to update investors on Navitas GaNFast power ICs and the acquisitions of GeneSiC Semiconductor and VDD Tech, as we expand from our #1 position in mobile fast and ultra-fast chargers into consumer, data center, solar, EV and industrial markets,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder. “As the only pure-play, next-generation, wide band-gap (WBG) company, and with a unique system-centric, design-center approach, we can accelerate the world’s transition away from fossil fuels and ‘Electrify Our World™’.”

Mr. Sheridan and CFO Ron Shelton will participate in a virtual ‘fire-side chat’, at 2:20 pm ET on Wednesday, August 17th, hosted by Baird Senior Research Analyst, Tristan Gerra, with 1-on-1 investor meetings scheduled throughout the day.

To view the presentation, please click: https://kvgo.com/baird-2022-newly-public-company-virtual-access-day/navitas-semiconductor-corporation-aug

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
ir@navitassemi.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c86611d-22f5-4a21-a532-59da599d0d2b

 


All news about NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
08:16aNavitas Highlight Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors (GaN & SiC) at Baird Newly P..
GL
08:15aNavitas Highlight Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors (GaN & SiC) at Baird Newly P..
AQ
08/16Craig Hallum Adjusts Navitas Semiconductor Price Target to $8 From $10, Maintains Buy R..
MT
08/16Rosenblatt Adjusts Navitas Semiconductor's Price Target to $12 from $15, Maintains Buy ..
MT
08/16Needham Adjusts Navitas Semiconductor's Price Target to $8 from $6, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
08/16Deutsche Bank Adjusts Navitas Semiconductor's Price Target to $8 From $7, Maintains Buy..
MT
08/15NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/15Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
08/15Navitas Semiconductor Q2 Adjusted Loss Shrinks as Revenue Advances; Company Sets Q3 Rev..
MT
08/15TRANSCRIPT : Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39,7 M - -
Net income 2022 70,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 960 M 960 M -
EV / Sales 2022 21,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,59x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,76 $
Average target price 9,63 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gene Sheridan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald K. Shelton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Daniel M. Kinzer Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Jason Zhang Vice President-Technical Marketing
Richard J. Hendrix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-54.38%960
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.81%472 733
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-14.63%453 751
BROADCOM INC.-17.10%222 766
QUALCOMM, INC.-17.96%168 484
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-2.71%167 537