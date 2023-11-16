Next-gen GaN and SiC power technology optimized for efficient, reliable industrial drives, pumps, chargers and power conversion

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) , the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced its participation in the Power Semiconductor User Forum, organized by WEKA Fachmedien on November 22nd -23rd, 2023. The event offers valuable insights into power electronics for developers and technical buyers.



Alfred Hesener, Senior Director of Industrial and Consumer Applications will explore “Reliability and Cost-of-Ownership Optimization in Industrial Power Supplies,” on November 23rd at 1:45 p.m. CET. Mr. Hesener will highlight next-generation solutions that achieve high power densities, cool operation, robust performance using Navitas’ GaNSense single and Half-Bridge power ICs.

Navitas’ GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, greater energy savings and system cost reduction. In addition, each GaN power IC saves over 4 kg CO 2 due to higher efficiency and dematerialization. New ‘Gen-3 Fast’ GeneSiC MOSFETs have up to 50% improved performance vs. other SiC devices, and save over 40 kg CO 2 per unit vs. legacy silicon IGBTs.

“For industrial power designers, the WEKA forum highlights leading-edge, reliable technology for drives, pumps, chargers and power conversion, using GaN and SiC,” said Mr. Hesener. “Features like loss-less current sensing, programmable dV/dt, 2 kV ESD protection and autonomous sensing and protection are key enablers, and reduce time to market.”

WEKA Fachmedien’s Power Semiconductor User Forum 2023 will be held from November 22nd-23rd at the Novotel Messe Munich, Willy-Brandt-Platz 1, 81829 München, Germany.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. As of August 2023, over 100 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38b6716b-83e6-4c6b-a1d0-0d01848564fe