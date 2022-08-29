Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVTS   US63942X1063

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(NVTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
5.920 USD   -4.98%
05:55pNavitas Pure-Play, Next-Gen Semi Growth Highlighted at Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference
GL
08/23Navitas Highlights Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power at Jefferies' Semiconductor Investor Summit
GL
08/22Navitas Present Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors (GaN & SiC) in China Renaissance Fire-side Chat and Non-Deal Roadshow
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navitas Pure-Play, Next-Gen Semi Growth Highlighted at Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference

08/29/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New GeneSiC and VDD Tech acquisitions position Navitas to address a $20B+/year gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) opportunity, replacing legacy silicon chips

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has announced participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2022 Technology Conference in Las Vegas, from August 31st - September 1st, 2022.

The conference is being held at the Encore at Wynn, 3131 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Las Vegas. Navitas’ co-founder and CEO, Gene Sheridan, and CFO, Ron Shelton will participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 am (Pacific) on Thursday, September 1st. To participate in the fire-side chat, and to arrange one-on-one meetings with Navitas, please contact Donna Lichvar at db.techschedules@db.com. A recording will be available on the Navitas IR website https://ir.navitassemi.com/ after the event.

About Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) is a leading provider of financial services to agencies, corporations, governments, private individuals and institutions in the Americas. Having first established a presence in the Americas in the 19th century, the bank began independent operations in the US in 1978, opening its first North American branch in New York City. In October 2001, Deutsche Bank was the first German bank to list on the NYSE and one of the largest foreign-based employers in New York City.

About Navitas
Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
ir@navitassemi.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/745053d7-c2fd-4530-bb67-ec1cd1fcfb04

 


All news about NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
05:55pNavitas Pure-Play, Next-Gen Semi Growth Highlighted at Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Co..
GL
08/23Navitas Highlights Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power at Jefferies' Semiconductor Investor Summi..
GL
08/22Navitas Present Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors (GaN & SiC) in China Renaissan..
GL
08/22Navitas Present Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors (GaN & SiC) in China Renaissan..
AQ
08/19NAVITAS CEO ON CNBC : We need to reduce our reliance on legacy semiconductor chips
PU
08/18TRANSCRIPT : Navitas Semiconductor Corporation - Special Call
CI
08/17Navitas Highlight Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors (GaN & SiC) at Baird Newly P..
GL
08/17Navitas Highlight Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors (GaN & SiC) at Baird Newly P..
AQ
08/16Craig Hallum Adjusts Navitas Semiconductor Price Target to $8 From $10, Maintains Buy R..
MT
08/16Rosenblatt Adjusts Navitas Semiconductor's Price Target to $12 from $15, Maintains Buy ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39,7 M - -
Net income 2022 70,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 783 M 783 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,9x
EV / Sales 2023 7,72x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,23 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gene Sheridan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald K. Shelton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Daniel M. Kinzer Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Jason Zhang Vice President-Technical Marketing
Richard J. Hendrix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-63.37%783
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-18.94%438 656
NVIDIA CORPORATION-44.71%407 153
BROADCOM INC.-21.72%210 332
QUALCOMM, INC.-24.33%155 401
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.07%154 864