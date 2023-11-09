Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 21.98 million compared to USD 10.24 million a year ago. Net income was USD 7.52 million compared to net loss of USD 32.59 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.04 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.24 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.04 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.24 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was USD 53.4 million compared to USD 25.59 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 112.86 million compared to net income of USD 81.04 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.68 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.64 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.68 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.58 a year ago.