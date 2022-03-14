Log in
Navitas Semiconductor : GaN ICs Drive Samsung S22 Fast Charging

03/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
Next-gen semiconductor powers flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ smartphones

El Segundo, CA, USA - March 14th, 2022- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits has announced that its GaNFast technology has been selected for Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ smartphones. The small, powerful 45W Super Fast charger has the highest power density of any Samsung charger, enabled by GaNFast power ICs.

The S22 Ultra, with 6.8" screen and 5,000 mAhr battery, and the S22+ (6.6" screen, 4,500 mAhr) are the latest-generation flagship smartphones from Samsung. The GaNFast 45W charger (model #EP-T4510) delivers fast-charging power across the complete USB-PD and PPS specification. Measuring only 47.4 x 27.9 x 43.6 mm (57.7 cc) the new Samsung fast charger achieves a power density over 1 W/cc.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon chips. Navitas' proprietary GaN power ICs integrate GaN power (FET) and GaN drive plus control and protection in a single SMT package. The result is easy-to-use, high-speed, high-performance 'digital-in, power-out' building blocks that deliver up to 3x faster charging in half the size and weight, and with up to 40% energy savings compared with earlier silicon solutions.

"Samsung customers appreciate leading-edge technology with innovation, performance and quality," said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. "Samsung and Navitas are aligned in providing next-generation performance while ensuring a focus on efficiency and sustainability. GaN delivers significant benefits to the planet - for every GaNFast power IC shipped reduces CO2 emissions by 4 kg."

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 35 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

Disclaimer

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 13:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
