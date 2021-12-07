Navitas Semiconductor : Navadmin

Navitas Semiconductor was formed in 2014 to enable a high-speed revolution in power electronics. We are making this revolution possible with the invention of the industry's first Gallium Nitride (GaN) power ICs which enable up to a 100x increase in switching speeds while increasing energy savings by 3x or more.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:41:06 UTC.