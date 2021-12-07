Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVTS   US63942X1063

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(NVTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navitas Semiconductor : Navadmin

12/07/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Navitas Semiconductor was formed in 2014 to enable a high-speed revolution in power electronics. We are making this revolution possible with the invention of the industry's first Gallium Nitride (GaN) power ICs which enable up to a 100x increase in switching speeds while increasing energy savings by 3x or more.

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy

Disclaimer

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
05:42pNAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR : Navadmin
PU
11/30Navitas Semiconductor Successfully Concludes $30,000,000 Forward-Purchase Transaction
PR
11/29Navitas Drives Xiaomi's New Ultrafast-Charging Note 11 Pro+ Smartphone
PR
11/24NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/22NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review..
AQ
11/19WATCH : Evaluation Engineering, Is GaN Replacing Silicon as a Mainstream Power Solution?
PU
11/19WATCH : Jefferies Conference Call with GaN-on-Si Expert Mikhail Guz
PU
11/19Navitas Semiconductor Honored at CES 2022 Innovation Awards
PR
11/18NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR : Focuses on GaN Integration for PSMA Power Technology Roadmap Webin..
PU
11/17Navitas and Anker Sign Strategic Partnership Deal for Next-Gen Mobile Fast Chargers
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -49,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 054 M 2 054 M -
EV / Sales 2021 75,7x
EV / Sales 2022 37,6x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,45 $
Average target price 22,67 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gene Sheridan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Glickman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Daniel M. Kinzer Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Richard J. Hendrix Independent Director
Gary Wunderlich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION0.00%2 054
NVIDIA CORPORATION130.08%750 925
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.53%560 657
BROADCOM INC.27.47%232 555
INTEL CORPORATION2.35%207 376
QUALCOMM, INC.15.17%196 504